Warnings of exhaustion and poor care due to ‘extreme staff shortages’ at Elgin housing support service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Warnings of exhaustion and poor care due to ‘extreme staff shortages’ at Elgin housing support service

Turning Point in Elgin provides a care and housing support service for adults who have learning disabilities.

By Ross Hempseed
Turning Point in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Turning Point in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.

A housing support service based in Elgin has been criticised for “extreme staffing shortages” as staff say they are too tired to work overtime.

Turning Point operates out of Greyfriars’ Close in Elgin, which has individual accommodation for adults with learning disabilities.

The purpose-built facility has communal sitting rooms, dining room, kitchen, and laundry facilities.

Inspectors from the Care Inspectorate visited back in July and have now released their report.

While inspectors found residents were happy, the service was compromised due to significant staffing issues.

One staff member said: “When staff pull together in bad times, the staff can work very well together as a team.”

However, arrangements led to poor outcomes for residents, according to inspectors.

The report stated: “There were a lot of hours that were not covered with the available staff team.

“This was because of vacancies, some absences, and annual leave. The unallocated shifts were made known to staff and to the agency, so people were free to pick up what they wanted to cover.”

Staff members complain about being too tired to help cover shifts

One staff member said: “Unfortunately now the service users are suffering and are
not receiving their allocated support hours due to extreme staff shortages and lack of structure and leadership.”

Staff also complained to inspectors about being tired and would be reluctant to pick up extra shifts when asked.

While essential tasks were completed by staff, one-to-one support was often missed.

The lack of sufficient staff had caused some delays in medication, which was sometimes missed.

The report read: “People were not always described or treated in a respectful manner.

“One example of this was when a person asked to receive all of their support hours. They were told there were not enough staff so that would not happen.

“This was abrupt and there was no attempt by staff to help the person at all.”

Turning Point also kept a record of complaints, most of which stemmed from missed medication and poor communication with families.

Inspectors said: “These indicated practice, that could have harmful consequences. The provider undertook an appropriate investigation into these complaints and decided whether the complaint was upheld or not.

“Approximately half of the complaints were upheld, which showed the service agreed with that perception of poor care.”

Turning Point acknowledges report and is making changes

Turning Point Scotland, director of operations, Patrick McKay, said: “Turning Point Scotland has been the proud provider of our Elgin service for more than two decades and want to thank our dedicated staff who have worked here over that period.

“We acknowledge the recent report findings and have been actively working with the Care Inspectorate to remedy issues as this service undertakes a transition period to a new provider.

“Like many organisations across the social care sector, we continue to face significant staffing challenges.

“These pressures are felt even more acutely in rural regions despite our ongoing efforts to work to resolve the staffing issues with the local commissioners and fellow provider organisations.”

Conversation