Warnings of exhaustion and poor care due to ‘extreme staff shortages’ at Elgin housing support service

A housing support service based in Elgin has been criticised for “extreme staffing shortages” as staff say they are too tired to work overtime.

Turning Point operates out of Greyfriars’ Close in Elgin, which has individual accommodation for adults with learning disabilities.

The purpose-built facility has communal sitting rooms, dining room, kitchen, and laundry facilities.

Inspectors from the Care Inspectorate visited back in July and have now released their report.

While inspectors found residents were happy, the service was compromised due to significant staffing issues.

One staff member said: “When staff pull together in bad times, the staff can work very well together as a team.”

However, arrangements led to poor outcomes for residents, according to inspectors.

The report stated: “There were a lot of hours that were not covered with the available staff team.

“This was because of vacancies, some absences, and annual leave. The unallocated shifts were made known to staff and to the agency, so people were free to pick up what they wanted to cover.”

Staff members complain about being too tired to help cover shifts

One staff member said: “Unfortunately now the service users are suffering and are

not receiving their allocated support hours due to extreme staff shortages and lack of structure and leadership.”

Staff also complained to inspectors about being tired and would be reluctant to pick up extra shifts when asked.

While essential tasks were completed by staff, one-to-one support was often missed.

The lack of sufficient staff had caused some delays in medication, which was sometimes missed.

The report read: “People were not always described or treated in a respectful manner.

“One example of this was when a person asked to receive all of their support hours. They were told there were not enough staff so that would not happen.

“This was abrupt and there was no attempt by staff to help the person at all.”

Turning Point also kept a record of complaints, most of which stemmed from missed medication and poor communication with families.

Inspectors said: “These indicated practice, that could have harmful consequences. The provider undertook an appropriate investigation into these complaints and decided whether the complaint was upheld or not.

“Approximately half of the complaints were upheld, which showed the service agreed with that perception of poor care.”

Turning Point acknowledges report and is making changes

Turning Point Scotland, director of operations, Patrick McKay, said: “Turning Point Scotland has been the proud provider of our Elgin service for more than two decades and want to thank our dedicated staff who have worked here over that period.

“We acknowledge the recent report findings and have been actively working with the Care Inspectorate to remedy issues as this service undertakes a transition period to a new provider.

“Like many organisations across the social care sector, we continue to face significant staffing challenges.

“These pressures are felt even more acutely in rural regions despite our ongoing efforts to work to resolve the staffing issues with the local commissioners and fellow provider organisations.”