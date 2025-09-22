Inside the fight to save historic Moray Golf Club from being trampled into sea by walkers

Moray has no shortage of popular coastlines, and Lossiemouth’s West Beach attracts hundreds of visitors every day.

However, the visitors to Moray Golf Club there want to do everything in their power to avoid the sand.

The harmonious relationship between the club and the surrounding coastline have made it a top destination for golfers, but in recent years the dunes have been less cooperative thanks to storm erosion and trampling feet.

But the team behind Moray Golf Club are working to ensure both they and the beach attraction remains here to stay, despite the looming threat of the Moray Firth.

The Press and Journal was taken for a tour around Moray Golf Club to find out why the beach course is a “dream” for international visitors and more, including:

What being on one of Lossie’s iconic beaches is like.

Why that same beach threatens the future of the club.

How they are working on solutions and can become the leading business in Lossiemouth.

And why they believe Moray should be more widely recognised as a golfing destination.

‘It’s the best five-mile walk in Moray’

“It’s the best five-mile walk you’ll ever get in Moray,” club vice-captain Alex Black told the P&J.

The rolling sand dunes and yellow-blooming gorse of Lossiemouth’s West Beach shape the site’s Old Course, now in it’s 136th year.

Club Captain Chris Pastakia lives in Lossiemouth and has been treated to many a fantastic day on the seafront, as do the hundreds of others who use the beach car park every day.

He said: “When you walk through the club in the dusk, the place is just full of birds.

“It’s amazing, the birdsong in there is unbelievable.”

Coastal erosion a headache for club

However, the popularity of the beach and the dunes is causing problems for the club.

Chris said: “We will have challenges in the future. There is an active cycle of storm erosion along that beach.

“But people actually are part of the problem, because as the more they walk on the dunes, the more they destroy the dunes.

“It sounds cruel but somehow we’ve got to stop people using the dunes and staying to the paths.

“We need to educate people. Everyone thinks it’s right to roam. Well on the golf courses, it’s not.”

Alex said in his years at the club, the 17th hole, which is one of the closest to the beach has been shifting over the years.

He said: “Because it’s such an open place, people don’t think they are doing anything wrong.

“And to be fair, before I became educated about it I didn’t think so either.

However, Alex said that walkers wandering onto the courses with “no spatial or visual awareness” is a safety concern they are “deeply concerned” with.

“If they get hit by a ball at 100mph, it’s going to hurt,” he added.

‘West Beach car park closure would leave Lossie stranded’

According to ex-captain William ‘Joe’ Macleman, memberships in golf clubs across Scotland have declined in the last 30 years and Moray Golf Club is relying more on it’s visitors, from overseas and closer to home.

And these golfers need somewhere to park.

Another pressure on the club is that it relies on Moray Council’s nearby West Beach car park, which the authority has opted not to renew the lease on.

It means the much-used car park will close in 2027.

The council has blamed spiralling repair costs after the car park suffered storm and flood damage.

Chris said: “Moray Council has made a decision that is entirely made by Moray Council.

“They’re not giving any indication, apart from some outlandish costs, as the reason why they made the decision in such a hurry and without any consultation.

“We have to find a solution, because we don’t have a railway anymore. Bus services tend to be limited. People come here by car or by coach.”

How is Moray Golf Club helping West Beach?

The club is getting involved with the community to try and resolve the issues facing Lossie’s West Beach, for the benefit of both the golf club and the wider public.

Chris said: “There is an old coastal path which we are now working with the community to renovate and demarcate so that people can walk safely without damaging the dunes.”

Working alongside the community council, the path will run from the club up to Silver Sands Caravan Park and beyond, giving visitors a route to the Covesea Skerries lighthouse.

Moray Golf Club now has a “dedicated” subcommittee who are working directly with the council on coastal erosion and the impact of climate change on the club.

The club is also working closely with the Lossiemouth Community Development Trust, who are leading the campaign to save the West Beach car park.

They have indicated a ground survey of the car park to establish the level of damage is required which they are currently finding the funding to conduct.

Club aims to be main driver of Lossiemouth’s economy

With Lossie having “given up” it’s fishing industry, Chris believes the town now has to commit to moving into hospitality and business to survive.

He said: “It’s not just a matter of access to West Beach.

“The club is a main driver of the economy, or the future economy, of Lossiemouth.

“Lossie has got to ask itself, where do we get our income from?

“Is there going to be a local economy in Lossie? Or is this just going to be a dormitory for Elgin or Forres or Inverness?”

To do this, the club hope to continue attracting visitors from all over the world to play “the premier club in the county of Moray” that is steeped in history.

‘We have one of the oldest amateur championships in the world’

The club first opened in 1889, with an 18-hole links course designed by golf legend Old Tom Morris.

He won the Open championship, golf’s first competitive tournament, four times in the 19th Century and designed 18 courses all over Scotland during his life.

Three former Prime Ministers have played at the club, including:

Ramsay MacDonald , who was later expelled from the club in 1916 due to his anti-war stance.

, who was later expelled from the club in 1916 due to his anti-war stance. Arthur Balfour , who is credited with popularising golf in England.

, who is credited with popularising golf in England. And Herbert Asquith, who was approached by suffragettes in 1913 while playing on the 17th hole.

The club’s second “new” course was designed by three-time Open winner Sir Henry Cotton and opened in 1979.

Both courses rank among the top 100 golf courses in Scotland.

Moray Golf Club also boasts what is currently the best Pro Shop in Scotland.

The club hosts the week-long Moray Open, one of the oldest amateur championships in the world and universities across Scotland gather every year to compete on the course.

‘Moray should be recognised as golfing destination’

“We could do with a greater level of recognition from the county,” Chris told the P&J.

“We’re not on the A96, and so people playing Royal Aberdeen and going to Dornoch don’t think about other courses.

“If they go to Nairn they suddenly see signs for golf straight off the main road.

“We need Moray as a county to recognise what it has in the way of golf. Far more than perhaps it does.”

Chris added there are courses in Moray that are “so worth playing” and benefit from still being a “member’s club”.

“It doesn’t feel like you’ve gone into Gleneagles or some resort establishment where you’ve paid a vast sum of money to play.

“That is part of what we want to preserve.”

