Moray

St Giles Centre talks held in private AGAIN by Moray Council despite warning ‘reputations are on the line’

Arguments were made the local authority should be "open and transparent" about how the closure was handled.

By Olivia Andrews, Local Democracy Reporter
St Giles Centre gates being locked.
The St Giles Centre getting locked up after closure. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Councillors have voted for a second time to discuss the St Giles Centre in private, despite warnings that their reputations were “on the line”.

Moray’s only shopping centre closed in January this year after Moray Council decided to pursue nearly £750,000 of unpaid business rates from its operating company.

A meeting of the Audit and Scrutiny Committee today considered a follow-up report into how the council decided to call in debt collectors.

Ahead of the meeting, council officers recommended that the public and media be excluded from the discussion.

However, Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith launched an unsuccessful bid to consider the report publicly.

Councillors eventually voted, by a margin of eight to four, to hold the discussion behind closed doors.

Push for St Giles Centre talks to be held in public

In February, Mr Keith pushed for an initial report to be subject to a public discussion which was also voted down.

In the meeting he argued that the council should be “open and transparent” with the public over the St Giles Centre, adding that Moray Council had “nothing to lose and everything to gain” from discussing the item in public.

The motion was also backed by Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Marc Macrae who argued that the reputations of all 26 Moray councillors were “on the line”.

Councillor Marc Macrae believes the public blame Moray Council for the St Giles Centre closure. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Elected members had “taken the flack and the blame” for the closure in the eyes of the public, he added, and holding a public discussion would help answer criticisms.

However, Speyside Glenlivet councillor David Gordon lodged an amendment to follow the advice of officials and discuss the report privately.

The St Giles Centre closed on January 20 this year, leaving £732,463 of business rates unpaid, according to an interim report from liquidators.

With just two weeks notice, the closure saw Elgin left without national retailers like Argos, Waterstones and WHSmith.

Inside St Giles Centre.
Inside the St Giles Centre on its last day of trading. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council’s costs in pursuing the unpaid debts have yet to be revealed.

Aviemore businessman David John Cameron was the sole director and shareholder of company St Giles Shopping Centre Holdings Ltd, which operated the centre.

The company owed £5 million in the end to dozens of creditors but had just £47 to its name and no assets, meaning that those who are owed are “highly unlikely” to be repaid, liquidators said.

