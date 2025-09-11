Crews battle blaze near Lossiemouth as A941 road closed to motorists

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a large gorse fire near Lossiemouth.

The fire broke out just after 7pm on Thursday September 11 near the A941 road between Elgin and Lossiemouth.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has deployed six appliances and a water carrier to the scene.

Images from the Lossiemouth show huge flames behind homes in Lossiemouth.

One Lossiemouth resident confirmed thick black smoke was being carried by the wind over the town.

Fire crews called to large gorse fire within Lossiemouth quarry

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.19pm on Thursday September 11 to reports of a fire affecting a large area of gorse within a quarry on the A941 near Lossiemouth.

“Operations Control mobilised six appliances and a specialist resource to the area, and crews are working to extinguish the fire.

“There are no reported casualties.

“Due to smoke in the area, residents in nearby Lossiemouth are urged to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution.”

Police have confirmed via social media that the A941 road had been closed in both directions between the B9103 and the B9135.

A spokesperson said “Emergency services are in attendance and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

“Nearby residents are being asked to keep windows closed.”

