I tried the new brownies and cookies made from peas becoming a favourite at Moray school lunches

For me, having a bag of frozen peas stored away is a lifesaver.

You can throw them in at the end of any curry, stir fry or casserole for a healthy boost and pop of fresh veg.

I had never considered them as the base of a sweet treat, especially not a brownie or a cookie.

But that’s what pupils across Moray are being served during their break, chocolate snacks made with peas.

I was curious. How does a sweet treat packed with peas taste?

So I went to Elgin High School to try the breaktime snacks for myself, and found out how they are squeezing two kilograms of peas into trays of their brownies and cookies.

What do the new Moray school snacks taste like?

I had a thought the cookies and brownies might be a shade of green, thanks to their pea infusion.

But to my surprise, they looked lovely and chocolatey.

The cookie crumbled and the brownie was suitably stodgy, a big tick in my book.

My favourite was the cookie which had a more airy texture, but pupils at Elgin High disagreed, telling me they preferred the brownie.

Everyone’s a winner then, as I finished my final bite of the cookie.

And staring at the still warm dish filled with the snacks, they were feeling pretty moreish.

The pupils have already had the chance to sample the snacks during morning break for the past week.

“It’s just like a normal brownie,” one pupil remarked during our pea-themed photoshoot.

Elgin High’s acting deputy head Alan Affleck also got in on the action.

I asked him what his reaction would have been if he’d been told it was a normal brownie.

He said: “I wouldn’t have suspected anything.”

Why peas for cookies and brownies?

Annie Davidson from the school’s canteen was on hand to help, having delivered the fresh bakes to us still warm.

She told me: “It’s something different for them.”

And anything with chocolate in it becomes an instant hit at Elgin High, even if it’s packed with peas.

“We started selling them last week and they are getting more and more popular.”

Pupils can also place their orders on an app before break time arrives so a fresh cookie or brownie will be waiting for them.

I also spoke to Sarah Gowanlock, Partnerships Manager at Soil Association Scotland who is pushing the pea project.

She explained the peas are perfect for schools because they arrive dried with a long shelf life.

She said: “As long as you have the storage capabilities for it, then you can just use it when you need it.

“You don’t have waste.”

Add in the fact the cookies and brownies are entirely organic and vegan, it opens up the snacks to the majority of pupils keen for a chocolatey health-kick.

Are pea cookies actually healthy?

A sceptic, which included myself, who has had many a carrot cake or banana bread in my time, knows the fruit and veg inside is just a nutritional disguise for the overriding fat and sugar.

However, as you would expect with school meals food sugar is tightly controlled, and those behind the bakes assured me the fibre and protein benefits of the humble pea inside remains.

I found them perfectly sweet enough, but I did have a much sweeter tooth when I was at school.

When I asked if the snacks counted as one of your five a day, a member of Moray Council’s catering team told me “I’d assume so,” but had no plans to confirm it as such.

‘Non-profit pea deliveries are a no brainer’

Highland distributor Swansons Food supply schools in Moray, and buy the peas from Phil Swire, a farmer in Laurencekirk.

“We don’t make any money out of it,” managing director Scott Air told me, who has not yet had a taste of either the cookie or brownie for himself.

They buy the peas from the farm and sell at a discount to the schools and get subsidised by the Soil Association.

The non-profit peas are a “no brainer” for Scott which would never “get out there to kids” otherwise.

He said: “The more variety and education we can give kids on food, at younger age, hopefully the better it brings them up to understand food more, other than just buying a ready meal.

“If it ends up being a success, I’ll be quite delighted that I played my part in it.”

What can kids in Moray expect to see on future menus?

Pupils at Elgin High have already been treated to pea curry and soups, which is already far beyond the experimentation with food I was offered in my days at Elgin Academy.

Sarah Gowanlock said various pea recipes already trialled in Aberdeen City schools could be making their way to Moray.

These include a porridge-like rice dish called Kitchari, a pea-based mince and a pea muffin.

Vension has already been successfully integrated into Argyll and Bute schools and she is also looking at bringing the lean meat to Moray.

However, Moray Council’s recipe development takes ten months of preparation so my next pea-filled school adventure is likely in the calendar for the start of the next school year.

