Elgin restaurant Orrin reveals plans to breathe new life into empty upstairs floors on South Street

This week's planning round-up also includes objections from the Ministry of Defence about a second rocket test site at Kinloss Barracks.

By Sean McAngus
Orrin restaurant pictured on South Street in Elgin.. Image: Gemma Day/Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, we reveal how the Orrin restaurant in Elgin wants to breathe new life into their empty upstairs on South Street with expansion plans.

New signage has been approved for an Elgin office building being given a makeover by a leading law firm.

But first, we look a military bosses raising concerns over test site for rockets at Kinloss Barracks.

Military bosses’ concerns over test site for rockets

Ministry of Defence bosses have objected to rocket firm Orbex’s plans to build a second test site at Kinloss Barracks.

The Forres company is seeking permission to build a new 15-metre “vertical test bench” for “hot fire testing” beside its existing test platform at the Army base.

They argue the plans to carry out a first launch at the SaxaVord spaceport in Shetland in 2026 rely on their ability to test rockets in Kinloss.

Kinloss Barracks. Image: DC Thomson

But the site is inside the safeguarding zone covering Kinloss Barracks and the surrounding area.

In a letter to planning bosses, assistant safeguarding manager Fi Morrison, on behalf of the MoD, has outlined concerns over the site impacting the base’s strategic communications.

Drawing impression of the test equipment.

She added: “The safeguarding assessment carried out has identified that the installation of a new vertical test bench at this location would cause an unacceptable impact on the operation of this equipment.

“There are concerns regarding the operation of this proposed vertical test bench, therefore we must object to this proposal.”

There have been 11 other objections from locals about the plans due to various reasons including worries about noise, fears about the impact on the natural environment and anxiety about the fire risk.

APPROVED: Signage for Elgin offices building being transformed

Harper Macleod LLP has been given permission to put up new signage on a two-storey office building in Elgin.

The logo will be internally lit with a white light casting through a opal acrylic.

Phoenix House.

In May, the leading Scottish law firm was given the go-ahead for £120,000 worth of work at Phoenix House.

The building at 1 Wards Road has dedicated car parking.

Work included alterations to the ground and first-floor layouts.

Drawing of the new signage.

This company currently has Harper Macleod Solicitors and Estate Agents in Elgin at The Old Station on Maisondieu Road.

Shepherd Commercial is currently advertising the sale of the Phoenix House for offers over £550,000, exclusive of VAT.

SUBMITTED: From flat to short-term accommodation in Elgin

Elgin businessman Baris Gul is seeking a change of use for a ground floor flat at 11 Ashgrove Court in Elgin to become short term let accommodation.

He runs BG Estates (UK) Limited, which buys and sells real estate.

The flat.

This flat forms part of a two block of residential accommodation.

The property has two bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and bathroom.

SUBMITTED: Orrin eyes expansion in Elgin town centre

Orrin restaurant owner Elaine Sutherland wants to breathe new life into the upstairs of their Elgin town centre building.

The first floor at 2-6 South Street has been vacant for years.

Now a building warrant has been submitted for £10,000 worth of work to convert and alter the store to form a first-floor dining area.

Orrin has a prominent spot at the east end of South Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Earlier this year, Elaine exclusively revealed her hopes to expand the restaurant spot.

She previously said: “Upstairs in the building is currently completely empty and in the long term we could look at redeveloping it.

Richard Cumming and Elaine Sutherland standing at Orrin bar.
Orrin manager Richard Cumming and owner Elaine Sutherland inside the restaurant. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It might be suitable to transform into a intimate venue for weddings and other small functions.

“Especially because in Elgin it is very difficult to find somewhere like that for a wedding.

“We’ve done a couple of weddings downstairs and everybody loved it.”

Orrin’s history in Elgin

In November  2021, the restaurant first opened its doors inside the former Beaver Travel building on South Street.

It has grown a reputation to attract customers from as far as Inverness and Aberdeen in the last three years.

Inside Orrin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The business has had to evolve, though, with bigger portions than the early days after receiving feedback from customers.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

