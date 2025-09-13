Man, 20, charged after Buckie drugs raid

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with county lines drugs offences, after drugs worth £5600 were recovered in Buckie.

Officers acting on intelligence raided a property on St Peters Terrace on Thursday, September 11.

Quantities of cocaine and ketamine were recovered, with an estimated street value of approximately £5600.

A four-figure sum of cash was also seized.

The man appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Friday, 12 September, 2025.

Detective Constable Tom Spracklen, from the Elgin CID Proactive Unit, said: “Illegal substances cause real harm and misery to individuals, families and communities.

“This arrest underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce, as we work to tackle organised crime networks profiting from exploitation.

“We need the public’s help in relation to drug dealing from our communities.

“I urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs or organised crime to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Alternatively, they can make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”