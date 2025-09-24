Entrepreneur, 18, who has bought Elgin business on why his age is both a challenge and an advantage

At just 18 years old, Archie Macrae has taken a bold step that few people his age would even consider by buying an Elgin business.

While most of his peers are still figuring out their next move, Archie has taken the plunge into the business world.

He has always had a passion for entrepreneurship and enjoyed making money through different side hustles like washing cars, cutting lawns and video editing.

He now runs the website business Nightingweb which focuses on helping local businesses get online properly, quickly and affordably.

Archie has taken over the business from Chema Perez, who founded it in 2016.

He says buying a business at a young age has been a bit daunting, however he has enjoyed the challenge so far.

Archie said: “It was a little scary, however I am really enjoying running a business.

“Having a regular job has never worked for me and I prefer working for myself.

“I like new challenges too as I enjoy problem solving every day.

“Some might not trust a 18-year-old with their business, but at the end of the day, it is about the job you do.

“ I don’t think my age is a real problem.

“I don’t usually bring it up, unless I think it might help and encourage people to give me a chance.”

He added: “My creativity is sharper than someone who’s been doing it for 20 years.

“Also being on social media a lot has helped me too when looking for inspiration.”

Vision to inspire other young people

He hopes his story can inspire other young people to take the plunge into the business world.

Archie said: “My bigger vision is to mentor young people and show them that they can build something real with the right support network and execution strategies.

“I have no formal qualifications, but at just 18 I’ve founded my first business and now purchased Nightingweb.

“That’s the story I want to share. If I can do it, others can too.”

Archie plans to expand Nightingweb into a startup hub to offer other services too in the long run.

He explained: “My focus will be on web design.

“I’d love to help people in the long run starting a company by registering them with Companies House, building their website, designing their logo, and creating their business cards.

“Later on, I could also host networking events.

“In the meantime, I’m focusing on delivering quality websites for clients.”

Click here to find out more about Nightingweb. You can also contact Archie on archie@nightingweb.com or 07349914424.

