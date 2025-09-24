Entrepreneur, 18, who has bought Elgin business on why his age is both a challenge and an advantage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entrepreneur, 18, who has bought Elgin business on why his age is both a challenge and an advantage

Archie Macrae opens up on buying a business at such a young age and much more.

Archie Macrae pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

At just 18 years old, Archie Macrae has taken a bold step that few people his age would even consider by buying an Elgin business.

While most of his peers are still figuring out their next move, Archie has taken the plunge into the business world.

He has always had a passion for entrepreneurship and enjoyed making money through different side hustles like washing cars, cutting lawns and video editing.

He now runs the website business Nightingweb which focuses on helping local businesses get online properly, quickly and affordably.

Archie has taken over the business from Chema Perez, who founded it in 2016.

Archie Macrae pictured in the Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He says buying a business at a young age has been a bit daunting, however he has enjoyed the challenge so far.

Archie said: “It was a little scary, however I am really enjoying running a business.

“Having a regular job has never worked for me and I prefer working for myself.

“I like new challenges too as I enjoy problem solving every day.

“Some might not trust a 18-year-old with their business, but at the end of the day, it is about the job you do.

“ I don’t think my age is a real problem.

“I don’t usually bring it up, unless I think it might help and encourage people to give me a chance.”

Archie Macrae pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: “My creativity is sharper than someone who’s been doing it for 20 years.

“Also being on social media a lot has helped me too when looking for inspiration.”

Vision to inspire other young people

He hopes his story can inspire other young people to take the plunge into the business world.

Archie said: “My bigger vision is to mentor young people and show them that they can build something real with the right support network and execution strategies.

“I have no formal qualifications, but at just 18 I’ve founded my first business and now purchased Nightingweb.

“That’s the story I want to share. If I can do it, others can too.”

Archie Macrae wants to inspire others. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Archie plans to expand Nightingweb into a startup hub to offer other services too in the long run.

He explained: “My focus will be on web design.

“I’d love to help people in the long run starting a company by registering them with Companies House, building their website, designing their logo, and creating their business cards.

Archie Macrae’s hopes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Later on, I could also host networking events.

“In the meantime, I’m focusing on delivering quality websites for clients.”

Click here to find out more about Nightingweb. You can also contact Archie on archie@nightingweb.com or 07349914424.

