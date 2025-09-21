Exclusive: St Giles Shopping Centre was SOLD a month after Elgin mall’s demise and we reveal the new owner

A Dundee-based businessman is the new owner of Elgin’s St Giles Centre, the Press and Journal can reveal.

The shopping centre was shut down in January after the operators pulled the plug amid crippling debts and legal action from Moray Council.

Since then, the firm has plunged into liquidation with debts totalling more than £5 million.

The company’s only director, Aviemore-based David Cameron, previously blamed Edgar Road retail parks for the demise of the Elgin shopping centre.

However, it can now be confirmed the shopping centre is already in new hands having been bought in a deal just weeks after it closed.

Who is the new owner?

The Press and Journal can reveal that Dundee-based property entrepreneur Bruce Linton now owns the shopping centre.

Title deeds from the National Registers of Scotland, seen by The P&J, show the building was sold to a firm named St Giles Estates Limited just a month after the centre closed.

Documents filed show the ownership of the Elgin shopping centre was updated on March 17.

According to Companies House, the new private limited company was set up on February 3 this year – only 14 days after the gates were locked permanently on the building.

Mr Linton is the only director of the new company and has connections to the previous operator of the St Giles Centre.

In 2020, he and Mr Cameron bought Ellon-based housebuilder Scotia Homes in a joint venture Camlin Group.

Separately under James Keiller Investments, he sold a property portfolio worth about £60 million in 2018.

And the businessman attracted controversy in Dundee the same year when he demolished a historic Dundee building instead of paying a huge rates bill on the vacant site.

The demolition cost for the former Stewart’s Cream of the Barley factory at Kingsway East was around £180,000 while the annual business rates bill was £225,000.

The businessman blamed the Scottish Government’s decision to scrap the 100% discount on business rates relief for industrial sites for the move.

Now the site is home to new houses.

When contacted by the Press and Journal, Mr Linton confirmed he now owned the St Giles Centre.

However, he declined to comment further due to “commercial sensitivities” at this stage of the process.

Future of St Giles Centre

The St Giles Centre is currently the largest empty building in Elgin town centre.

Well-known Elgin businessman Graeme MacKenzie previously said he believed the mall could thrive again under a new owner.

During the summer, insiders revealed flats in the upper floors of the centre and commercial space retained on the ground floor were being discussed by Moray Council officials.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “We’re aware of the change of ownership of the St Giles Centre and officers are engaged in discussions with all interested parties with the aim of securing a positive future for the St Giles Centre building, adjacent car park and bus station.

“We’ll share any further updates at an appropriate time.”

Liquidators Interpath, who are handling the liquidation of the previous operators St Giles Shopping Centre Holdings Ltd, declined to comment.

They previously said they wanted to work with Moray Council to find a “meaningful way” to give new life to the locked up shopping centre.

Read more Elgin stories: