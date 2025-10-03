Inside the fight to restore historic Duffus Estate near Elgin and why £10,000 council tax bill is standing in the way

Years ago, Duffus Estate lived in the shadow of Gordonstoun.

But after the end of the private school’s lease on Duffus House, Sir Edward Dunbar, who is the latest family custodian of the estate in a line stretching back to the 17th Century, has been working to put the land back on the map.

The landowner, who prefers to go by Ed, is hoping to continue to grow the estate over the next few years, while striking a balance between the agricultural and the natural.

And with a collection of self-catered accommodation and plans for a new campsite, the team behind Duffus Estate are hoping to expand Moray’s visitor reach.

The Press and Journal went to speak to Ed at his family home in Duffus to find out about life running an estate in Moray and more, including:

Why he decided to move back to Moray and bring up his family here.

How Duffus Estate is pushing to attract a different kind of tourist to Moray.

The £10,000 council tax bill that’s slowing progress on Duffus House’s restoration.

And the plans for a new campsite which helps Ed take Duffus Estate into the future.

‘It’s been absolutely fantastic raising a family in Moray’

Ed and his wife Caroline moved up from the Central Belt when Ed was in his late 20s, having met during a graduate training scheme at UK retailer Majestic Wine.

However, “working in a retail environment is unsociable hours and long days,” Ed tells me.

“It wasn’t very suitable to starting a family.”

Having spent a year at Aberdeen University studying a masters in Land Economy, he was a trainee surveyor in the Central Belt before qualifying in 2009.

The pair moved up in January 2013 in a decision motivated by a desire to raise a family and look after Ed’s parents that were starting to struggle managing the estate.

Ed said moving back and bringing up kids locally has been “absolutely fantastic” with the amount of outdoor spaces and beaches on offer in Moray.

What is it like running an estate?

While Ed still works three days a week as a chartered surveyor, he, Caroline and his team put the rest of their week into Duffus Estate.

Ed and Caroline have both gradually taken on more responsibilities with the estate over the years, and officially took over the running when Ed’s father passed.

The largest ongoing project came in 2017 when Duffus House, which was home to Prince Edward during his time at Gordonstoun, was handed back to the estate after use as a boarding house.

The question for Ed and Caroline became how to make the best use out of a forgotten estate.

Caroline said: “We were keen when we moved up to promote access to the estate.

“People didn’t really know that Duffus Estate existed because there was lots of Gordonstoun signage up everywhere.”

But dog walkers alone can’t support an estate and the team behind it, so the pair have turned to more modern solutions to support their sustainability goals.

Attracting the eco-friendly tourist to Moray

“We feel very strongly that Moray is partly forgotten as a tourist destination,” Ed said.

“It’s always been very much associated with the whisky trade.

“People coming purely for the whisky and not realising the scenic beauty and some of the historic things in Moray, which are worth coming and staying for.

“A lot of guests, who maybe take a punt on it and come and stay, they come back year after year because the beaches, the woods, the castles and the food offering is improving.”

The estate now runs a number of holiday lets, with the first, a farmhouse opposite Duffus Castle, opening back in 2009.

The farmhouse was initially run by Caroline remotely from the Central Belt before they moved to Duffus.

The estate also runs Kula, a coffee stop next to Duffus Castle which opened during Covid.

Their hope is to use the holiday lets and Kula to promote the agricultural merit of Moray, in which they are deeply involved, still farming some estate land in-house.

Caroline said: “We wanted as far as possible to source locally.”

While it keeps money “within Moray” supporting local goes beyond just economic benefits for Ed and Caroline.

Diversification for Duffus Estate means supporting local

The previous custodians of Duffus Estate were keen to support local produce, and this is a practice Ed and Caroline say they are working hard to continue.

When Gordonstoun were still using Duffus House, they produced a lot of their own food in the grounds and gardens around the house for the main school.

An ex-walled garden on the estate still holds a variety of heritage and rare apple trees for which Ed tells me his horticultural Victorian ancestors are responsible.

However, it’s not just their own local they aim to support.

Kula’s coffee comes from Speyside Coffee in Garmouth and being just a few miles away allows the team to visit regularly and “tell the story” of local roasting to customers.

Caroline said: “Our milk is from Mill of Tynet in Buckie.

“Sometimes the farmers, if they feed the cows a certain feed, then the milk might not froth as much.

“So you say, ‘Oh, it’s not frothing as much when we’re making our cappuccinos,’ and they just alter a tiny bit of a feed and the next week it’s much better.”

Mounting costs leave Duffus House in limbo

While they do need to sell “a lot of coffee to make any money”, the pair feel Kula continues to be success, even in winter when there is a spell of good weather.

And their self-catered accommodation is regularly filled by return visitors.

But these are necessary for Duffus Estate to continue to operate how it wants, with increasing concerns over mounting costs.

Duffus House is currently out of action with a growing restoration bill stretching to millions of pounds, not helped by an outbreak of dry rot during lockdown proving to be an expensive fix.

However, despite their ongoing efforts to get the building back into shape, Ed feels they are being hampered by aggressive council tax charges.

Ed said: “It’s a big building, so there’s big insurance costs and of course, the utility costs.

“And because it was dormitories, it actually comes into council tax.

“If you don’t have it habited, then after 12 months, you get charged double council tax.

“So for the last seven years we’ve been paying double council tax. We’ve got two individual flats in there and the main house.”

Despite one of the flats now occupied, Ed is still paying somewhere in the region of £10,000 a year in council tax on Duffus House.

While Ed said he will continue to pay the tax, he wants Moray Council to use more “discretion” in the way properties are billed.

“They can see what we’re trying to do but unless you take the roof off, you’re liable for your council tax.

“Once we get change of use it moves from council tax to rates, which probably wouldn’t be as bad.”

New campsite and rewilding plan

Ed’s plan to bring all the estate’s ventures together is with a new campsite on Duffus Estate.

With space for 30 tents in a repurposed walled garden, and 20 touring pitches with views out over the Duffus Estate, Ed hopes this new plan will catalyse all the other ongoing estate work.

A converted horsebox will serve Kula-style coffees and breakfast to campers, with local food vans like El Raco de las Tapas and Duffus pizza to be invited down as dinner options.

They hope the campsite will cater to those interested in Moray’s nature offering, with a pronounced rewilding project next to the campsite.

The estate team have been working on creating a path network with work ongoing to create wildflower meadows, tree planting and natural wetland – transforming the land back to what it once was, before the agricultural revolution.

“It’s great for the bees and butterflies,” Ed said.

“We’re not perfect by no means. We still have a farming operation that has big tractors.

“But our environmental and sustainability credentials are quite a core value for us.”

The hope is in future, the campsite can expand, with Duffus House serving as a reception with the possibility of a cafe for campers and estate visitors.

‘You don’t want to be the one who sold it all’

Ed says running an estate with rich family ties stretching back 400 years can be both a blessing and a curse.

He finds great joy in working on building an estate around values he feels passionate about but sometimes “wrestles with the burden of responsibility.”

He said: “You have those dark moments where you’re like ‘Why are we doing this when we could just sell it?’

“We could go off and buy a nice house somewhere and live a quiet life.

“But because it’s that family tie over many generations, you don’t want to be the one who is forever known for being the one that sold it all.”

To cope with this, Ed reminds himself that he is looking after the estate for the future and is owner “for a short period of time.”

He added: “We are trying to look after it in the best way possible.

“And it would be my kids, in time, to make those same sorts of decisions.”

Passing on to the next generation

When it comes to Ed and Caroline’s children Isla and Samuel and the future of the estate, they want to make sure the pressure is off them.

Ed wants his kids to head off and experience the world outside of Moray, like he did.

“I came into it in my late 20s,” he said.

“I think it’s important that our kids do that too because if you do end up coming back, you’re coming back for the right reasons.

“So if they show an interest, that’s fine but if they don’t, we’ll make plans to work around that.

“We’re still young enough that we’ve got time on our hands.”

