‘I tried to use Stagecoach’s bike-friendly buses from Elgin – but was told not to bother’

“Good luck” – that’s what Stagecoach’s customer service team said when I told them I was planning to use their “bike-friendly buses.”

The firm unveiled plans back in August for a set of bike racks inside number 35 buses travelling between Elgin and Aberdeen along the coast through Buckie and Banff.

At the time, the bus operator’s managing director for the north of Scotland said he was “proud” to be “leading the way” on bike-friendly buses in the north east.

However, no one seems to have any idea which buses can carry bikes, and when.

So I went one morning with my bike to Elgin bus station with the intention of jumping on a service to Portgordon for a coastal cycle to Spey Bay.

The trip wasn’t quite how I imagined.

Falling at the first hurdle

With 26 bike racks supposedly installed on buses on both the Elgin-Aberdeen coastal route and the Aberdeen-Braemar route, I had a sneaking suspicion there wouldn’t be a bike rack on every bus.

However, my main worry was that I would end up stranded for the afternoon in Portgordon, waiting for a bike-friendly bus to return.

I didn’t expect to be struggling to even get out of Elgin bus station.

My bike and I arrived at the bus station promptly for the 9.45am service.

However, on presenting my bike to the driver, he checked behind him and told me he wasn’t carrying any bike facilities.

Getting them installed is a “slow, slow process” I was told.

He, like others I’ve talked to at Stagecoach, were entirely clueless as to which buses had the bike racks installed.

‘Stop trying to bring a bike on the bus’

I returned to the bus depot an hour later for the 10:45am service, only to be greeted with yet more disappointment.

This bus also did not have the bike racks installed.

The driver advised me any future efforts to board a 35 service with a bicycle were pointless.

He said this is because the drivers are yet to receive training on how to operate them, so the buses weren’t accepting bikes, even ones with the bike racks installed.

So much for “active travel”.

The only activity I’d managed to achieve so far was a headache.

Luggage compartment only option for bus-bike travel

Luckily, one member of staff at the bus station came to my aid.

I was told to complain to Stagecoach about my experience to hopefully change the service for the better.

But if I still wanted to get my bike on a bus, I could take the number 10 coach service to Aberdeen.

This would involve storing my bike in the luggage compartment while I sat patiently up top.

So then I was on the next 10 to Aberdeen, getting off in Fochabers rather than my preferred Portgordon.

This would add several miles in each direction onto my cycle, and a complete change of bus timetable to work from.

Bike-friendly for brownie points?

If I was a keen cyclist on a road bike, I could’ve been halfway back from Spey Bay already at this point in the day.

However, for those of us that aren’t, my experience has made it much harder to be able to confidently take my bike near a bus station.

Bikes on buses were introduced by Stagecoach over 10 years ago as part of a jointly-funded £213,000 project to incentivise active travel across Moray.

This scheme appears to have been forgotten about, considering Stagecoach North managing director David Beaton claimed at this most recent unveiling in August: “We’re proud to be leading the way in bringing bike-friendly buses to the north east for the first time.”

The two single journeys to Fochabers and back cost me £15.40.

“I bet you’re glad it’s a coach”, my return driver said to me.

By then I was, as it appeared to me at the time to be the only option for bike-bus travel in Moray.

As an alternative, m.connect has a “very limited” number of services that can accommodate bikes, with priority given to wheelchair users and other additional passenger needs.

If you want to carry a bike on m.connect, you can make the council aware at the time of booking and they will try and a sort a bike friendly service for you.

What did Stagecoach have to say about my trip?

When I got in touch with Stagecoach, the company said they were “very sorry” to hear about my bike-friendly difficulties on their buses.

They assured me there are vehicles operating with bike racks, but recognise “there isn’t yet full clarity for customers on which specific journeys will be bike-friendly.”

Work is ongoing to update their systems so which buses are bike-friendly can be identified “in advance of travel.”

A spokesperson added: “A small number of vehicles are still waiting to be fitted with racks due to a delay in parts and we’re continuing to roll out training for all drivers to ensure they are confident in supporting customers with the new facilities.

“Our priority is to make travel as easy and accessible as possible, and we’re committed to completing vehicle fit-outs and driver training as quickly as we can.

“We sincerely apologise again for the inconvenience and confusion experienced.”

Stagecoach has also invited me back try the buses once the scheme is fully operational.

