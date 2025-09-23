Inside dormant Coleburn Distillery near Elgin as it prepares to be reborn as a ‘whisky resort’

The Coleburn Distillery is nestled in woodland to the South of Elgin.

While traveling on the A941 Rothes road, you may have seen a sign tucked away for the historic Victorian distillery.

There is a sense of mystery with none of the buildings being visible from the road.

You may wonder what it looks like inside a distillery which stopped whisky production nearly 40 years ago.

We got exclusive access to tour the former distillery, designed by renowned architect Charles Doig and discovered its rich history.

The distillery ceased operations in 1985.

In 2004, brothers Dale and Mark Winchester purchased the buildings with a vision to transform it into a whisky resort.

Today, while much of the equipment was taken out, the former mill room remains fully kitted out, which was like stepping back in time.

Now, as the Coleburn Distillery prepares for the next chapter in its history, we go behind the scenes to see how much of its history remains.

Journey back in time inside Coleburn Distillery

I had previously visited the site around two years ago and always wondered what it would look like inside the dormant distillery.

So it was a no brainer when I got the opportunity.

I first visited the old mash house, where the strong smell of whisky and chemicals hit me.

The whitewashed stone walls clearly showed their age with patches of discoloration and wear.

Rows of barrels were stacked neatly, creating a striking contrast between the past and the present with cardboard boxes sitting in this historic building.

Next, I walked through a heavy-duty green fire door to the old still house where the distillation process would originally have begun.

Today D&M Winchester Limited uses the space to store whisky on behalf of their clients.

All the equipment from the former still house has been stripped out and none remains there.

However, there are rows of barrels stacked neatly on wooden racks.

If you looked at the door closely, you could see the words Mash House had been painted over.

Looking out the window, there were two oil tanks sitting there.

Time machine at Coleburn Distillery

Then I stepped into the old mill room and all the equipment was still there.

It felt as if the workers had never returned after their final working day.

Bright yellow electrical control panels were on the walls on the right hand side as you walked in.

These panels controlled the flow of electricity to the milling machines and workers would have monitored the equipment using the switches and dials.

There were thick dusty black cables coming out the panels which shows its age.

There were wooden beams and white painted posts which had some scratches and spots of the paint losing its colour.

I saw an old light wood coloured work bench which looked quite worn and stained from use.

It would have likely been used to maintain the mill machinery.

There was a metal bell shaped object which looked like part of a system used to funnel grain.

Above me, there was a ladder which would have been used to reach the high machinery and was key for cleaning blockages or making repairs.

There were remnants of dismantled equipment scattered around the room.

On the sliding yellowish door, there was an old poster warning workers to report all near misses to avoid a future accident.

There was an image of two workers with a falling row of dominos illustrating one event can trigger a series of events.

Sadly I didn’t get into the Pagoda and some other buildings due to safety issues.

However, the distillery buildings still give a glimpse into its long history.

What is happening to the Coleburn Distillery?

The distillery site is set to be transformed into a whisky resort.

Bosses are aiming for the transformation to be completed by 2027.

It will include an unused piggery building being turned into a bistro.

An unused former pagoda which forms the end of the main distillery building will become a three-storey penthouse.

With planning already approved, this accommodation is expected to be completed by 2026.

Meanwhile, whisky lodges are planned on forest land elsewhere on the site.

A new building will be created to the rear of some warehouses to become the new distillery which will bring whisky production back to Coleburn.

This will serve as an extension of the current distillery buildings.

The Distillery at Coleburn is expected to produce one million litres of whisky

annually once operational.

‘Unforgettable experience’

Master Distiller Keith Cruickshank, who was previously part of the team to restart distilling at Benromach, is excited about the Coleburn project.

He said: “The thought of staying in an old distillery is a fantastic idea in itself.

“Guests will be able to enjoy the architecture, the unique shapes of the old buildings and especially the pagoda roofs.

“That will make for an unforgettable experience.

“It will breathe new life into the former distillery without forcing in new equipment.

“The idea is that when people visit, they get the full experience with fantastic accommodation, great food, distillery tours, and more all in one place.

“Very few places offer that combination.”

