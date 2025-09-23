Inside dormant Coleburn Distillery near Elgin as it prepares to be reborn as a ‘whisky resort’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

Inside dormant Coleburn Distillery near Elgin as it prepares to be reborn as a ‘whisky resort’

We visited the distillery near Elgin, which was mothballed in 1985, as preparations are made ahead of a major transformation.

Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

The Coleburn Distillery is nestled in woodland to the South of Elgin.

While traveling on the A941 Rothes road, you may have seen a sign tucked away for the historic Victorian distillery.

There is a sense of mystery with none of the buildings being visible from the road.

Coleburn Distillery pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

You may wonder what it looks like inside a distillery which stopped whisky production nearly 40 years ago.

We got exclusive access to tour the former distillery, designed by renowned architect Charles Doig and discovered its rich history.

The distillery ceased operations in 1985.

A 50s/60s photograph of the distillery.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In 2004, brothers Dale and Mark Winchester purchased the buildings with a vision to transform it into a whisky resort.

Today, while much of the equipment was taken out, the former mill room remains fully kitted out, which was like stepping back in time.

Now, as the Coleburn Distillery prepares for the next chapter in its history, we go behind the scenes to see how much of its history remains. 

Journey back in time inside Coleburn Distillery

I had previously visited the site around two years ago and always wondered what it would look like inside the dormant distillery.

So it was a no brainer when I got the opportunity.

Coleburn Distillery near Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

I first visited the old mash house, where the strong smell of whisky and chemicals hit me.

The whitewashed stone walls clearly showed their age with patches of discoloration and wear.

The old mash house.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Rows of barrels were stacked neatly, creating a striking contrast between the past and the present with cardboard boxes sitting in this historic building.

Next, I walked through a heavy-duty green fire door to the old still house where the distillation process would originally have begun.

Old still house pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Today D&M Winchester Limited uses the space to store whisky on behalf of their clients.

All the equipment from the former still house has been stripped out and none remains there.

However, there are rows of barrels stacked neatly on wooden racks.

The 1952 pic of all distillery employees. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

If you looked at the door closely, you could see the words Mash House had been painted over.

Looking out the window, there were two oil tanks sitting there.

Time machine at Coleburn Distillery

Then I stepped into the old mill room and all the equipment was still there.

It felt as if the workers had never returned after their final working day.

Bright yellow electrical control panels were on the walls on the right hand side as you walked in.

These panels controlled the flow of electricity to the milling machines and workers would have monitored the equipment using the switches and dials.

The control panels pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

There were thick dusty black cables coming out the panels which shows its age.

There were wooden beams and white painted posts which had some scratches and spots of the paint losing its colour.

I saw an old light wood coloured work bench which looked quite worn and stained from use.

It would have likely been used to maintain the mill machinery.

Equipment remains in mill room. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

There was a metal bell shaped object which looked like part of a system used to funnel grain.

Above me, there was a ladder which would have been used to reach the high machinery and was key for cleaning blockages or making repairs.

There were remnants of dismantled equipment scattered around the room.

Inside the mill room. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

On the sliding yellowish door, there was an old poster warning workers to report all near misses to avoid a future accident.

There was an image of two workers with a falling row of dominos illustrating one event can trigger a series of events.

Old signage pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Sadly I didn’t get into the Pagoda and some other buildings due to safety issues.

However, the distillery buildings still give a glimpse into its long history.

Coleburn Distillery pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What is happening to the Coleburn Distillery?

The distillery site is set to be transformed into a whisky resort.

Bosses are aiming for the transformation to be completed by 2027.

It will include an unused piggery building being turned into a bistro.

Master Distiller Keith Cruickshank. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

An unused former pagoda which forms the end of the main distillery building will become a three-storey penthouse.

With planning already approved, this accommodation is expected to be completed by 2026.

The land where new distillery will be built. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, whisky lodges are planned on forest land elsewhere on the site.

A new building will be created to the rear of some warehouses to become the new distillery which will bring whisky production back to Coleburn.

The unused former pagoda will become accommodation. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

This will serve as an extension of the current distillery buildings.

The Distillery at Coleburn is expected to produce one million litres of whisky
annually once operational.

‘Unforgettable experience’

Master Distiller Keith Cruickshank, who was previously part of the team to restart distilling at Benromach, is excited about the Coleburn project.

He said: “The thought of staying in an old distillery is a fantastic idea in itself.

“Guests will be able to enjoy the architecture, the unique shapes of the old buildings and especially the pagoda roofs.

Keith Cruickshank is excited. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“That will make for an unforgettable experience.

“It will breathe new life into the former distillery without forcing in new equipment.

“The idea is that when people visit, they get the full experience with fantastic accommodation, great food, distillery tours, and more all in one place.

“Very few places offer that combination.”

