Closed Elgin medical practice could be transformed and we reveal the new owner

In this week’s edition, we look at the future of a former Elgin medical practice as we revealed the new owner of the B-listed building.

Plan have been submitted for the new Forres Academy.

There have been objections against plans to turn the closed Burghead Post Office into a chip shop and cafe.

Meanwhile, a closed Lossiemouth hotel could be brought back into use.

But first, we look at work at former Elgin sawmill.

SUBMITTED: Former Elgin sawmill transformation

The site of former Fleming’s Sawmill in Elgin which was once a bustling workplace on Linkwood Road.

Now, it is vacant land.

Some of the £18m Levelling Up Cash awarded to Moray Council will be used to sort flooding and access issues to open up the site for future redevelopment.

Moray Council’s has now submitted an application to find out whether an environment assessment is needed.

There are no detailed redevelopment plans for the site itself at the moment.

A council spokesman said: “A surface water management project, funded through the Levelling Up Fund, is planned to start on the site in the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year.

“This is separate from any future redevelopment of the site.”

What have been previous plans for the former sawmill?

In 2009, Elphinstone and Broom Estates Consortium’s proposals to build a £20 million retail park on the former sawmill site were rejected by Moray Council’s planning committee.

Officials had urged councillors to back the scheme which promised to create up to 250 construction jobs.

There was also talk of Debenhams becoming the main tenant of the planned new Springfield East Retail centre.

However, the developers went into administration shortly after.

Around a decade ago, Robertson Homes bought the plot and demolished the former sawmill building.

The previous year, on Christmas Eve, ferocious winds caused the former factory to partially collapse which led to three families living nearby being evacuated.

Since the demolition, no construction has ever taken place on the site.

SUBMITTED: New Forres Academy moves closer

Moray Council has submitted plans for the new Forres Academy proposed next to Applegrove Primary School.

This modern three-storey building will have space for 1,120 pupils.

The new school will include dedicated facilities for pupils with additional support needs and areas for community use.

Meanwhile, outdoor sports facilities, landscaping, car parking, and a dedicated bus drop-off area are proposed too.

This project will be delivered by Hub North Scotland Ltd, with Balfour Beatty as the main contractor.

This will replace the current school.

SUBMITTED: Work to bring empty Lossiemouth hotel back to life

Nicola McKimmie wants to make repairs to Rock House Hotel in Lossiemouth’s roof.

Several missing slates on the roof of the B-listed building on Clifton Road are causing water damage internally.

The current Ballachulish slates are also old and need to be replaced to meet British standards.

Repairs will include slates being replaced and reinforcing roof timbers where necessary.

The work will include the fitting of a new lead to dormer sides and a new ridge too.

Meanwhile, gutters and downpipes will be cleaned and restored to ensure proper drainage.

This work is being carried out to re-open and operate the premises as a hospitality business providing guest accommodation, restaurant, bar, and function room facilities.

Prestige Roofing Scotland will do the work, starting around late October or early November.

OBJECTIONS: Chip shop worries for former post office

Last year, we first reported on how Burghead’s former post office could soon receive a new lease of life.

In 2023, the post office shut down.

Building owner Ronald Stewart wanted to transform the building on Grant Street into a chip shop and cafe.

Floor plans show there will be a takeaway entrance with waiting and serving areas.

Meanwhile, there will also be cafe entrance with a counter and seating for around 10 people.

There have been nine objections to the plans.

They claim the smell, increased noise levels in the evenings and restrictive parking could affect the renting potential of their property.

This, in turn, could impact a future sale if renting becomes a problem.

Meanwhile, a supportive comment says the plans would restore a facility much valued by locals.

SOLD: New owner of former Elgin medical practice

Highfield House on Northfield Terrace has been vacant for nearly four years.

It was most recently home to the Elgin Community Surgery until it closed down in June 2021.

This came after Dr Mark Houliston decided to give up the practice after more than 20 years due to a GP shortage.

In 2023, Morlich Homes were given the go-ahead to demolish the north wings of the buildings to allow for future development.

According to planning documents, it was revealed they might turn the site into residential apartments with a small business unit.

Last year, the plans were scrapped when Morlich Homes were plunged into liquidation.

Who is the new owner of Highfield House?

The Press and Journal can reveal that Elgin-based firm Everything Smart Technology Limited now owns the B-listed building.

Title deeds from the National Registers of Scotland, seen by The P&J, show the building was sold around five months after the former medical practice was put on the market.

Documents filed show the ownership of the well-known building was updated on September 3.

This building was previously on market for offers over £375,000. However, documents show it was sold for around £355,000.

According to Companies House, the company is involved in the manufacturing of consumer electronics.

The directors of the company are Lewis Scott Barclay, David John Barclay, Morag Sandra Barclay and Elizabeth Sarah Barclay.

Plans are yet to be submitted to transform the building.

When contacted by the Press and Journal, the family business did not respond to our request for a comment about their plans for the building.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

