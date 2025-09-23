Revealed: The Moray leisure centres most at risk of closing

The leisure centres in Moray at most risk of shutting have been revealed.

Moray Council has ranked facilities in the area based on value for money and has laid out maintenance funding plans, as it looks to cut costs.

Speyside Leisure Centre and Milne’s Fitness Suite – along with Forres House Community Centre – placed bottom in terms of value for money.

However, Speyside Leisure Centre, along with Buckie Swimming Pool and Keith Community Centre, is set to be prioritised for repairs funding.

A previous report by consultants noted that if Speyside Sports and Community Centre was to close it would disproportionately impact its rural population.

How Moray leisure centres stack up

Moray Leisure Centre, Lossiemouth Swimming Pool and Forres Swimming Pool ranked in the top three for value for money, with facilities in Buckie, Elgin High sports block and Keith hovering in the middle.

In terms of condition, only two leisure centres in Moray are ranked as green – Lossiemouth and Elgin High.

Both of the facilities in Forres ranked as amber and the remaining four are red – the worst condition. These are Buckie, Milnes, Keith and Speyside.

The assessments was published as part of the Sport and Leisure Service Transformation ahead of a meeting of full council tomorrow.

Moray Leisure Centre was excluded from the condition report as the cost of upgrades would exceed the budget and it needs to be considered a major exercise.

Read more from Moray