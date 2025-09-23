Revealed: The Moray leisure centres most at risk of closing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: The Moray leisure centres most at risk of closing

Moray Council is currently evaluating the future of all its sport and leisure facilities.

Buckie swimming pool. Image: DC Thomson
By Olivia Andrews, Local Democracy Reporter

The leisure centres in Moray at most risk of shutting have been revealed.

Moray Council has ranked facilities in the area based on value for money and has laid out maintenance funding plans, as it looks to cut costs.

Speyside Leisure Centre and Milne’s Fitness Suite – along with Forres House Community Centre – placed bottom in terms of value for money.

However, Speyside Leisure Centre, along with Buckie Swimming Pool and Keith Community Centre, is set to be prioritised for repairs funding.

A previous report by consultants noted that if Speyside Sports and Community Centre was to close it would disproportionately impact its rural population.

How Moray leisure centres stack up

Moray Leisure Centre, Lossiemouth Swimming Pool and Forres Swimming Pool ranked in the top three for value for money, with facilities in Buckie, Elgin High sports block and Keith hovering in the middle.

In terms of condition, only two leisure centres in Moray are ranked as green – Lossiemouth and Elgin High.

Moray Leisure Centre exterior.
Moray Leisure Centre was ranked as being the most value for money. Image: DC Thomson

Both of the facilities in Forres ranked as amber and the remaining four are red – the worst condition. These are Buckie, Milnes, Keith and Speyside.

The assessments was published as part of the Sport and Leisure Service Transformation ahead of a meeting of full council tomorrow.

Moray Leisure Centre was excluded from the condition report as the cost of upgrades would exceed the budget and it needs to be considered a major exercise.

