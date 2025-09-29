Forres cafe owner reveals why town centre is booming and her love of operating inside busy community centre

Forres Coffee House owner Anna Henderson has watched many new businesses open and established ones grow on the High Street over the years.

Last year, 11 new shops opened up. More than any other Moray town.

In 2022, she and her partner Brett Mathers took over the former community cafe inside Forres House Community Centre and transformed it into a coffee and burger joint.

Many credit the success story of Forres to the community spirit and variety of independent businesses.

She is enjoying being part of the booming town centre.

The Press and Journal talked to Forres Coffee House owner Anna Henderson about the success of the town, including;

The journey from Brighton to Forres after years in the hospitality industry.

What it is like to operate in well-used Forres House Community Centre.

And her future plans for the business.

Why is Forres town centre thriving?

Anna believes the strong public support has helped the town centre to be a success.

She said: “It’s a really vibrant town, with hardly any empty spots on the High Street.

“Forres has the nice mix of countryside and a bustling town feel.

“There’s a strong sense of community and people support local businesses.

She added: “The High Street also has a good variety of shops, which keeps it interesting.

“To have nearly every unit filled is quite unusual, I guess, in this day and age.

“There are a lot of community groups and there’s a real interest in the town.

“I think it helps people stay focused on the High Street too.

“Whereas I think quite often town centres can get neglected.

“There is a great wide range offering for people using the High Street.

“And I have seen new businesses opening up and established ones expanding too which is super for the town.”

Life inside ‘well used’ Forres community centre

Anna describes the pair’s move to open up the cafe inside the Forres House Community Centre as a “happy accident”.

From 2018, they had been running ice cream shop Mather’s in a kiosk in Grant Park, which is still operating.

But they jumped at the opportunity to open a cafe after seeing the lease available for the space inside the community centre.

Anna said: “Before we took the lease at the community centre, we only had a little kiosk in Grant Park for the ice cream business which is still on the go.

“So when the lease was available at the cafe, we were really interested to take that on as well with a permanent home in the warmth.

“We weren’t looking for a venue at the time and it was almost a happy accident.”

Recently, council officers ranked the Forres House Community Centre’s value as one of the least valuable leisure facilities in Moray in a report.

However, she has seen how well-used the centre has been since she opened up the cafe around three years ago.

She said: “Many people pop into our cafe after library visits, groups, or classes.

“It’s a social hub where people meet others and then come for coffee together.

“We see friendships forming, from mums with babies to fitness classes.

She added: “It provides a good bit of social contact for lots of people that might not have many opportunities to do that.

“With the speculation about the future, you saw how passionate everybody is about that space and how important the centre is for so many people.”

Swapping Brighton for Forres

The couple previously ran an ice cream shop in Brighton’s Open Market, which is described as one of the most vibrant and eclectic areas in the city.

Both have a wide range of experience in the hospitality industry.

They moved to Forres after 20 years in Brighton.

Anna said: “My parents live here and Brett wanted to move back to Scotland.

“Forres seemed like the perfect place. Over the years, we’ve both run pubs, restaurants and cafes for others.

“Brett also ran a kitchen franchise in several pubs.

“We’ve got quite a varied background.

“Brett has been a chef for many years, and we’re both passionate about making everything from scratch like baking, burgers, breads and vegan and vegetarian dishes.

“Brett perfected the burgers during lockdown at the kiosk, and they’re now a hit in the café too.”

Future plans for Forres business

Anna says the focus is on continuing the success of the cafe.

However, she has revealed they might look at other business opportunities at some point.

She added: “We’re focusing on settling in and continuing to grow the cafe with our small, long-standing team.

“We’ve enjoyed training staff and sharing our knowledge.

“We have some very loose business ideas on the back burner, but our main focus is the community centre cafe.”

