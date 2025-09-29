Forres cafe owner reveals why town centre is booming and her love of operating inside busy community centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres cafe owner reveals why town centre is booming and her love of operating inside busy community centre

Anna Henderson is glad to be part of the recent town centre success with a cafe inside the Forres House Community Centre.

Anna Henderson runs the Forres Coffee House with partner Brett Mathers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Anna Henderson runs the Forres Coffee House with partner Brett Mathers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Forres Coffee House owner Anna Henderson has watched many new businesses open and established ones grow on the High Street over the years.

Last year, 11 new shops opened up. More than any other Moray town.

In 2022, she and her partner Brett Mathers took over the former community cafe inside Forres House Community Centre and transformed it into a coffee and burger joint.

Forres Coffee House pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Many credit the success story of Forres to the community spirit and variety of independent businesses.

She is enjoying being part of the booming town centre.

The Press and Journal talked to Forres Coffee House owner Anna Henderson about the success of the town, including; 

  • The journey from Brighton to Forres after years in the hospitality industry.
  • What it is like to operate in well-used Forres House Community Centre.
  • And her future plans for the business.

Why is Forres town centre thriving?

Anna believes the strong public support has helped the town centre to be a success.

She said: “It’s a really vibrant town, with hardly any empty spots on the High Street.

“Forres has the nice mix of countryside and a bustling town feel.

“There’s a strong sense of community and people support local businesses.

The lovely Forres High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She added: “The High Street also has a good variety of shops, which keeps it interesting.

“To have nearly every unit filled is quite unusual, I guess, in this day and age.

“There are a lot of community groups and there’s a real interest in the town.

“I think it helps people stay focused on the High Street too.

Anna Henderson pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Whereas I think quite often town centres can get neglected.

“There is a great wide range offering for people using the High Street.

“And I have seen new businesses opening up and established ones expanding too which is super for the town.”

Life inside ‘well used’ Forres community centre

Anna describes the pair’s move to open up the cafe inside the Forres House Community Centre as a “happy accident”.

From 2018, they had been running ice cream shop Mather’s in a kiosk in Grant Park, which is still operating.

Forres House Community Centre pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

But they jumped at the opportunity to open a cafe after seeing the lease available for the space inside the community centre.

Anna said: “Before we took the lease at the community centre, we only had a little kiosk in Grant Park for the ice cream business which is still on the go.

“So when the lease was available at the cafe, we were really interested to take that on as well with a permanent home in the warmth.

Inside Forres House Community Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We weren’t looking for a venue at the time and it was almost a happy accident.”

Recently, council officers ranked the Forres House Community Centre’s value as one of the least valuable leisure facilities in Moray in a report.

However, she has seen how well-used the centre has been since she opened up the cafe around three years ago.

She said: “Many people pop into our cafe after library visits, groups, or classes.

“It’s a social hub where people meet others and then come for coffee together.

The cafe has become a hit. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We see friendships forming, from mums with babies to fitness classes.

She added: “It provides a good bit of social contact for lots of people that might not have many opportunities to do that.

“With the speculation about the future, you saw how passionate everybody is about that space and how important the centre is for so many people.”

Swapping Brighton for Forres

The couple previously ran an ice cream shop in Brighton’s Open Market, which is described as one of the most vibrant and eclectic areas in the city.

Both have a wide range of experience in the hospitality industry.

They moved to Forres after 20 years in Brighton.

Anna Henderson pictured with head chef Faye Miller and team member Santana Okeeffe. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Anna said: “My parents live here and Brett wanted to move back to Scotland.

“Forres seemed like the perfect place. Over the years, we’ve both run pubs, restaurants and cafes for others.

“Brett also ran a kitchen franchise in several pubs.

A sandwich pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We’ve got quite a varied background.

“Brett has been a chef for many years, and we’re both passionate about making everything from scratch like baking, burgers, breads and vegan and vegetarian dishes.

“Brett perfected the burgers during lockdown at the kiosk, and they’re now a hit in the café too.”

Future plans for Forres business

Anna says the focus is on continuing the success of the cafe.

However, she has revealed they might look at other business opportunities at some point.

She added: “We’re focusing on settling in and continuing to grow the cafe with our small, long-standing team.

Anna Henderson pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We’ve enjoyed training staff and sharing our knowledge.

“We have some very loose business ideas on the back burner, but our main focus is the community centre cafe.”

