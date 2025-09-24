Inside battle to save Moray leisure centres from closure as ‘inaccurate’ financial figures revealed

Councillors have fought to save their local leisure centres after a council report revealed the least valuable in Moray.

This is despite admissions the authority is working with “inaccurate” revenue figures, with discrepancies across the authority’s leisure operation.

Councillors outside Elgin sought to confirm support was still ongoing for their own local leisure facilities, after Moray Leisure Centre was ranked as the council’s top asset.

They also called for more urgency in improvement works and a Fit Life pricing revamp to make sure the council was “maximising income.”

The council say they will set up “user groups” in each region to discuss the future of leisure facilities in each area.

More urgency to fix inaccurate finances

In a recent report on Moray’s leisure facilities, council officers stated they planned to “establish more accurate revenue budgets” by March 2028.

Speyside councillor David Gordon asked officers why financial figures for the leisure facilities were “considered to be inaccurate” and if there was more “urgency” in getting accurate data before 2028.

In response, service manager for leisure and culture Kim Slater said the inaccuracy was due to “historic legacy things.”

She cited an example of contracts issued for one swimming pool when in fact they deal with multiple pools in the area.

Mrs Slater also said managers across multiple leisure facilities receive their wages through just one of them, and this has skewed certain facilities’ figures.

She added the council will have much more accurate revenue data by the end of the financial year, with a goal of having a “clear, accurate understanding” of each facility’s budget and costs.

‘Long time’ since Buckie Swimming Pool improvements

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren said she was “glad to see progress” on funding priorities to keep leisure facilities open but was “apprehensive” about when improvements would arrive.

She said previous it has been a “long time” since improvement works were last completed in 2018.

She also told councillors people in Buckie are “holding their breath” for when another round of works will begin.

Buckie swimming pool’s current condition means it is the council’s top priority for renovations but currently only has the money to make emergency repairs.

According to council figures, the facility is the most used in Moray outside of Moray Leisure Centre in Elgin.

‘Speyside Sports and Community Centre should use windfarm benefits’

Speyside councillor Juli Harris wanted to “correct the perception” Speyside had a “huge amount” of leisure facilities.

The Speyside Sports and Community Centre in Aberlour received the council’s lowest ranking of any leisure facility in Moray.

It was ranked lowest in terms of accessibility and the cost per user, and is third on the council’s priority list for improvement works behind Buckie and Keith’s leisure facilities.

Mrs Harris also asked officers to consider the community benefit from wind farms in the region and if money could be used to support the “long term future” of the facilities.

Forres House Community Centre

fights off ranking bottom

Forres councillor Scott Lawrence spoke in favour of the Forres House Community centre, which is ranked as one of the lowest in Moray.

In contrast, Forres swimming pool, which is connected to the town’s secondary school, was ranked third highest.

He said the ranking was down to only leisure users being included, and did not reflect the amount of people using the “multi-use community building” for sessions including youth and social work.

He said: “I feel it gives an unrealistic figure for usage, cost per user and value for money.

“We’re taking into consideration the condition of the whole building, but we are only taking into consideration a fraction of it’s use.”

Council officers agreed to take a look in future at how they measured the “value” of the centre.

‘Lossiemouth Sports and Community Centre needs to make more money’

Heldon and Laich councillor John Cowe remarked on a “very, very difficult journey” to get the new leisure facilities in Lossiemouth, which ranked second in the council’s value list.

He said he was “delighted” to see some of Moray’s newest facilities running “effectively and efficiently.”

However, he noted the pool is “within pennies of breaking even” and welcomed the council’s plan to amend Fit Life’s pricing structure.

It is part of a council move to make sure Moray’s leisure facilities were “maximising income.”

The council’s intention for the pricing changes is to help in creating “bid ready” improvement projects for Moray’s most ailing facilities.

This does not include Moray Leisure Centre as the work required would be “beyond affordability.”

However, the centre in Elgin is run as it’s own entity separate to the council, and have the opportunity to start improvement works themselves if money becomes available.

