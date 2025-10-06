How Maverston Golf Course is fighting to stay green amidst Moray’s dramatically drying climate

Has it felt dry to you this year?

The team at Maverston Golf Course think so, having lost around 80% of their typical rainfall this year.

Course manager Calum Morris has seen many changes in his 17 years with the club, but this year especially has been “unique”.

However, their membership remains the highest it has ever been and the two courses of Maverston are going from strength to strength.

The Press and Journal spent the morning with Calum, to hear how the course he grew up next to has developed and more, including:

An insight into how dry Moray has been this year.

How what was meant to be a private golf course became a thriving local business.

Why Calum holds a greenkeeper’s “dream job”.

And how Maverston is breaking up the traditions of golf.

How dry has it been in Moray this year?

Weather in Moray has felt drier this year, despite a few wet spells and storms.

Calum told the P&J they expect around 1,000ml of rain every year on the course.

But by mid-September, they’ve only had 200ml – just 20% of what they would usually expect.

It’s Maverston’s “driest year on record” since Calum joined the business.

He said: “Generally it’s a really good climate in this part of the north-east.

“They do say it’s its own little microclimate and when you get a good day up here, it’s like playing golf abroad.

“You’ll get a dry summer, but you very rarely get a dry spring. This year’s been very unique.

“I’ve had a lot less to cut in this year, but a lot more watering and buying different products that are going to better utilise the water we are getting.

“We’ve had a lot of areas that have suffered because of it. We are going to have to seed areas we’ve never seeded before.”

Maverston is built on sand and drains quickly.

This has exacerbated some of the dry spells Moray has seen recently, but it is beneficial over the winter.

During the coldest months, Maverston is able to offer full golfing when other clubs can’t.

Last winter, Calum was proud of the fact they managed to convince the majority of their winter members to return for a full year’s membership.

From humble farmland to Moray’s ‘best value’ golf course

When compared to the other golf courses in Moray, Maverston is just a “baby”.

Back in 2007, two farms, Kempston and Maverston, were bought by livestock marketing co-operative Aberdeen & Northern Marts for turning into a private golf course.

The idea was that for the 40 or so homes being built nearby, each resident would contribute towards the yearly upkeep of the course in return for exclusive use.

However, plans changed after the 2008 financial crash, and the course lay in limbo.

“We were maintaining it as a golf course,” Calum said. “But there was nobody playing it, that was a bit strange.”

The course officially opened in 2012, and is now open to all.

The clubhouse arrived in 2014 and at that point Maverston started introducing membership and became a true golf club.

The course continues to be one-of-a-kind locally in the amount of support they receive from their corporate owners.

All their HR, health and safety and marketing needs are taken care of, so the team at Maverston can just focus on the golf.

For Calum, it’s a position he can’t see himself leaving “any time soon.”

Greenkeeper at Maverston is a ‘dream job’

Calum grew up in Urquhart, a village just a mile away from the course at Maverston.

Upon leaving school, Calum wanted to be a chef and got a job in a kitchen.

However, he quickly realised he wasn’t an “inside boy” and aged 17 found himself on Maverston’s doorstep, having regularly checked in on the progress of course’s construction.

Calum was sent to Cupar, near St Andrews, for his greenkeeping apprenticeship and while at Maverston learned from the “tremendous” knowledge of Richard Sharp, who has links with Carnoustie and courses in Ireland.

He said: “I speak to a lot of greenkeepers and they say I’ve got the dream job because I don’t answer to a committee.

“I don’t answer to, for example, a plumber that thinks he knows better.”

Most other golf clubs, particularly in Moray, are run by a club council with elected captain, vice-captain and committee members who decide on the direction of the club.

“That’s the frustrating part of being a greenkeeper, the majority of the time you’ve got to answer to somebody that’s not educated in that job.”

Calum feels that greenkeeping is a multi-skilled job and every year is different at Maverston.

Outside of the standard course management of a greenkeeper, Calum has become well versed in local plant biology, maintenance of hybrid and electric machinery and irrigation.

Maverston has ‘freedom’ to break up golfing traditions

Thanks to their young age for a golf course, Maverston isn’t tied down to the traditions that other clubs in Moray value.

The golf tees, which have long been white for competition, yellow for men and red for ladies is part of that tradition – but Calum believes it has created a golfing “stigma”.

“Folks feel embarrassed walking forward but the only way to get rid of that is just change the colours.”

The team at Maverston have changed their tee colours to neutral “ability-based” tees.

Your handicap is adjusted depending on the tee and it allows the club to host multi-tee competitions.

The change has resulted in the highest increase in senior members they’ve ever seen.

Calum said: “Golf’s been in a rut for a very long time and it needs to adapt to try and modernise the game and bring new people in.

“If you’re paying a lot of money, just go and enjoy it.”

Ex-golf club professional Kevin Stables, who is in a consultancy role for the club, added: “[Seniors] are coming back and saying they are enjoying playing much more because there’s not that stigma to playing off the ladies tees.”

‘Moray needs recognition as golfing destination’

Maverston’s history as a private course is also partly its “achilles heel”.

The small size of the clubhouse, which wasn’t even equipped with any catering facilities in its early days, means it can’t host as many functions, events and visiting groups as they would like.

They have a marquee, but it’s something they hope to expand in the future.

Watch: Drone flyover of Maverston

Calum believes Moray should be recognised more as a golfing destination, and this would help to bring in more visitors.

Calum said: “You could come and play probably four good golf courses for, let’s say one green fee at a Trump course.

“That’s where Moray needs to sell itself.

“We’ve got the room. It’s a huge site. For us to go and build new tees, it’s not an issue.

“A lot of courses in the area they just don’t have the room to expand.

“They’re surrounded by new developments and housing.”

