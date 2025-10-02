Why paying IV30 ‘Highlands’ delivery premium hasn’t stopped Elgin couple from bringing Greek cuisine to town centre

Vanesa and Florian both “love food” with “many pounds” of their money going towards new eating experiences.

However, the pair have taken their passion for food a step further than most – by opening their own restaurant.

Creating the food was the easy part, having previously run a restaurant in Greece.

But building a new business “on our own” from scratch in Elgin has been a completely different experience.

Despite a few hiccups which have delayed their intended opening, they are now ready to bring authentic Greek gyros to Elgin.

From candy shop to family business

You may remember the unit on 71 South Street as the bright-red Candy Shop, which opened in 2018.

In April last year, the P&J revealed new plans for the business by husband and wife team Florian Koci and Vanesa Metaj.

The pair looked for suitable locations all over the country but always wanted to stay in their home of Elgin, where they moved in 2018.

“It’s just me, my husband and his ideas,” Vanesa said.

“If I look back, if I didn’t have his support, I wouldn’t have done it.

“He would spend hours and hours sometimes to 3am in the morning at home just measuring and planning.”

Florian remarked: “I take risks.

“I spent more money than I thought I could spend on the shop.

“But the final result, I like it.”

Ready to serve Greek gyros in Elgin after unfortunate delays

The pair had intended to open last year, but the extra appointments, meetings and admin required has slowed them down.

They spent around three months going back and forth with Scottish Gas to connect the property to the gas grid.

Florian also lost his father, which was “difficult” and “took time” for the pair to come back to the business as they wanted to support their family.

They said local companies like Moray Catering Equipment who were “by our side from the very first day” were patient with them and ensured work on the restaurant could be completed.

‘Getting Greek suppliers to deliver to Elgin has been a nightmare’

The meat for their menu is sourced from Greece, and is the same as what they grew up eating.

Vanesa said: “If you say the name of the meat in Greece, then you guarantee that you are going to have a nice gyros.”

However, she told the P&J getting them to supply their Elgin restaurant has been a “nightmare.”

“Once they see IV30, they just literally put up the prices.

“Even for a small delivery we are paying £50-60 just in delivery costs.

“We are not the Highlands. I don’t know why they say it’s the Highlands.”

The couple say they pay for the driver and their accommodation as part of the delivery costs.

‘Running an Elgin business is totally different to Greece’

Despite having business experience from back in Greece, the differences between the two make it “two completely different things.”

Florian said: “Things are just easier over there.

“To get an alcohol licence, I will speak with the council in Greece for one day and that’s it.

“Here, you have to deal with the council and lawyers. Everything takes longer.”

Despite their proficiency in English, Vanesa said wading into the jargon-filled world of business, licensing and architects has been “completely new”.

She said: “Being Scottish in Scotland, you know how to play the game. You know who to call first.

“In Greece, because we grew up there we have friends, we have family.

“It’s just easy to say come and have a look, give us a price straight away and start any time.

“Don’t get me wrong, everyone was quite helpful.

“But following the rules in such a way here is a bit different.”

‘Making food just how our mums did’

Vanesa and Florian are “two people who love food”, constantly sampling local restaurants and takeaways spending “many pounds.”

For their own restaurant, despite their dining experience, they wanted to keep their food “nice and minimal.”

Following the “same philosophy” as their previous restaurant in Greece, they hope to create authentic food their Greek mums are cooking.

Flavours like oregano, garlic, salt and pepper form part of their secret flavourings and sauces will have that “mum-taste that we really miss from Greece.”

Florian is Greek Gryos’ barbeque “specialist” and will be handling all things meat and pita at the new restaurant.

Vanesa will create dishes from Greece like Moussaka and Pastitsio to give customers a different taste of Greek cuisine.

The whole operation has left them “terrified” and resulted in many a sleepless night for the pair, but they hope it will be worthwhile.

“We literally put our life savings into here.

“At least we are not going to get hungry,” Vanesa joked.

Greek Gyros is open from midday on Elgin’s South Street until 10pm and serves a variety of Greek food with traditional Greek specials refreshed daily.

