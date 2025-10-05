Inside desperate fight to save Moray Leisure Centre’s ice rink against the odds

While Elgin ice sport fans anxiously waited for updates on the future of their favourite ice rink, Dave Allen was working behind the scenes to bring it back to life.

Since the closure was first announced in July, he led the creation of a group to find a future for the ice rink and brought together other Moray business minds to help.

With the ice rink now on a path to redemption, and reopening this week, Dave spoke to the P&J about the work that went into saving the rink from permanent closure.

A tale of rebuilding trust, communication and lowering energy bills, Dave is delighted their sacrificed evenings to save the future of ice sports in Moray have been worth it.

Moray Leisure Centre boss reached out for help

Dave told the P&J it was the leisure centre’s board and chief executive John O’Kane who initially reached out to him for help.

Following the numerous protests outside the centre, Dave was asked to set up the group so that “everyone’s voice could be heard.”

The leisure centre hoped that despite his lack of ice sport involvement they could harness his experience as chair of the Elgin Sports Community Trust to find a new future for the rink.

He recruited three more “excellent” Moray business folks into the team, which included:

Sarah Medcraf , chief executive, Moray Chamber of Commerce.

, chief executive, Moray Chamber of Commerce. Nicky Grant , executive leadership coach, Phoenic’s Consultancy, and former chief executive officer for education at Highland Council.

, executive leadership coach, Phoenic’s Consultancy, and former chief executive officer for education at Highland Council. And Ruth Cochrane, future skills programme manager at the Glasgow School of Art, based in Forres.

Despite holding full-time jobs and busy lives, they gave up their evenings to save the rink.

Dave said: “It was challenging because we had to work at pace, and all of us were volunteers.

“That’s more an indication of how passionate everybody felt about the prospect of losing a really important community asset.

“The challenge initially was creating that safe space where people could feel that they had a voice.”

Rebuilding community trust in Moray Leisure Centre

Because of the nature of the shock announcement back in July, trust between ice rink users and Moray Leisure Centre had “gone”.

Dave said: “The first couple of meetings, understandably, there was a lot of passion knocking around the place.

“People were still feeling that they hadn’t been consulted over the initial announcement.

“We had to rebuild that trust so that people could feel that they were being listened to.”

However, conversations between ice rink users were respectful and useful, and the team collated potential solutions together over several meetings.

These were prepared into a “comprehensive” report that Mr O’Kane then presented to the board, who had ultimate control over the future of the rink.

Many of their suggestions have since been taken forward, including increasing prices and restructuring the ice schedule.

An increase in skating fees was proposed by the skaters and ice hockey members themselves, as skating fees have long been regarded as “very cheap in Elgin.”

Vital backing to get cheaper energy deal for Elgin ice rink

A “balance was struck” between the ice users which took each other’s needs into account.

But ultimately, Dave said a cheaper energy deal offered the board the opportunity to open the rink back up without fear it would “bankrupt” the leisure centre.

Efforts were backed by local MSP Richard Lochhead who used his influence to persuade their energy supplier to negotiate on a “much more favourable” tariff for the centre.

Mr Lochhead said: “It was very clear from my early discussions with Moray Leisure Centre that the key to securing a future for the ice rink was to get them out of their costly energy contract and onto a cheaper tariff.

“As an MSP I was of course keen to do all I could to help, and to engage with the broker to try to find a way forward.

“The ice rink is an important and much-valued facility, and it is such a relief that users will be back on the ice in a matter of days.”

The group’s work has also created a direct line of communication between the ice rink user’s group and the leisure centre’s executive board, which will continue going forward.

Better communication is the one lesson Dave hopes the leisure centre will learn from the ice rink saga.

What does the future of Elgin ice rink look like now?

Short, medium and long-term plans were suggested to leisure centre bosses.

With the short-term plan now set in motion ahead of the rink reopening on Wednesday, eyes have already turned to futureproofing the rink.

In the medium-term, the leisure centre will look to implement further savings and revenue generation ideas as they get a better idea how the reopened rink is being used.

Larger events like competitions or skate, hockey and curling camps also plan to return with some regularity now the ice rink is more “flexible”.

But looking further ahead, Dave said there were many “innovative” ideas around renewable energy and energy saving that the centre could take forward.

He said: “It’s come at a great time of year particularly when we are just getting into the ice season.

“We’re getting people off the A96, from having to go to Aberdeen or Inverness.

“It’s not an Elgin ice rink, this is a community ice rink that everybody in Moray benefits from.”

The ice rink at Moray Leisure Centre will host a celebration on Friday, following the reopening on Wednesday.

