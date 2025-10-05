Former Shopmobility Moray shop in Elgin could become town centre takeaway

It’s time for Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of all the latest developments taking place across Moray.

This week, a historic bar in Buckie could be about to be converted into a private home.

Plans have been submitted to increase the size of a holiday park near Forres with an extra 57 pitches after larger proposals were rejected earlier this year.

And letters of objection and support have started pouring in after Moray Council lodged plans for the new Forres Academy.

But first, let’s take a closer look at new takeaway plans that have been submitted in Elgin town centre.

SUBMITTED: New occupants eyeing up Shopmobility Moray unit in Elgin

It is just six months since Shopmobility Moray closed their doors in Elgin after providing vital aid around town for 30 years.

The charity, which provided scooters and other aids for shoppers, blamed a withdrawal of funding for the heartbreaking decision.

Now it can be revealed that potential new tenants are already eyeing up a move into the North Port unit.

Plans have been submitted by a Keith-based company called BiteLab Ltd to open a takeaway next to the Curious Minds Education Centre nursery.

Drawings show the new takeaway would have a waiting area on what was previously the shop floor.

Meanwhile, the kitchen, which would be where the Shopmobility reception was, would include a pizza oven and two kebab burners.

Earlier this year separate takeaway plans for the former Wink and Mackenzie property on the High Street were withdrawn after several objections were lodged.

These included worries about anti-social behaviour, littering and the potential impact of smell on neighbouring businesses.

The proposals for the former Shopmobility Unit are just yards away from the High Street unit.

However, they have not currently attracted any objections.

SUBMITTED: New future for former Buckie bar

The Harbour Bar in Buckie closed in April 2023 amid increasing financial pressures on the owners.

The well-known pub had been serving drinks and providing warm hospitality on Main Street in Buckpool as far back as 1894.

Documents lodged with Moray Council explain the applicant David Neil intends to keep as much of the interior fittings as possible while converting it into a home.

This includes the timber panelling which runs right through the building.

The most obvious alteration proposed is removing the double doors that were the entrance to the bar and replacing them with a window.

Drawings show the former main bar area would become a shared dining room and kitchen with a partition to create a bedroom.

The lounge bar to the rear of the building would be used for a living room and master bedroom.

Meanwhile, the former beer cellar has been identified as a potential “boot room”.

SUBMITTED: Smaller expansion plans for Forres holiday park

Riverview Country Park has submitted plans to more than double the number of static holiday caravan pitches it provides.

The site currently has room for 36 holiday static caravans, but the operators want to increase this by a further 57 pitches on land on their southern boundary.

The caravan park already provides a further 128 residential caravan pitches as well as having room for 20 touring caravans.

Planning permission for a further 78 static pitches was refused earlier this year amidst worries about the loss of prime agricultural land and the impact it would have on the Mundole community.

Documents submitted with the new application explain: “The proposed extension is considered a suitable ‘rounding off’ of the caravan site and therefore on balance, is considered a suitable and natural extension which will integrate well with the existing caravan park and utilise the existing internal road infrastructure where possible.

“The proposals will provide much needed and valued holiday accommodation to help meet the continuing tourism demand in the area.”

LATEST: Divisive response to new Forres Academy plans

Plans for the replacement for Forres Academy have divided opinions in the town since Moray Council asked for views on two potential sites.

One was on the outskirts of the town on fields towards the Enterprise Park, the other was next to Applegrove Primary near the current site.

Despite 54% of the 1,200 people who responded to the consultation backing the out-of-town location, councillors backed the cheaper Roysvale option.

And the split in local opinion has continued with several letters of support and objection being submitted since plans were lodged less than two weeks ago.

There have been 20 letters objecting to the plans due to worries about activity at unsocial hours, extra traffic, noise and drainage concerns among other reasons.

Meanwhile, seven letters of support have been received with the need of a new school pressed by those backing the plans.

