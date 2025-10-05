Former Shopmobility Moray shop in Elgin could become town centre takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Shopmobility Moray shop in Elgin could become town centre takeaway

This week's planning round-up also includes proposals to covert a historic former bar in Buckie into a private home.

By David Mackay
Shopmobility Moray closed earlier this year. Image: DC Thomson
It’s time for Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of all the latest developments taking place across Moray.

It doesn’t matter whether they’re big, small or somewhere in between, we’re always on the lookout for interesting plans happening here.

This week, a historic bar in Buckie could be about to be converted into a private home.

Plans have been submitted to increase the size of a holiday park near Forres with an extra 57 pitches after larger proposals were rejected earlier this year.

And letters of objection and support have started pouring in after Moray Council lodged plans for the new Forres Academy.

But first, let’s take a closer look at new takeaway plans that have been submitted in Elgin town centre.

SUBMITTED: New occupants eyeing up Shopmobility Moray unit in Elgin

It is just six months since Shopmobility Moray closed their doors in Elgin after providing vital aid around town for 30 years.

The charity, which provided scooters and other aids for shoppers, blamed a withdrawal of funding for the heartbreaking decision.

Now it can be revealed that potential new tenants are already eyeing up a move into the North Port unit.

Inside Shopmobility Moray before it closed. Image: DC Thomson

Plans have been submitted by a Keith-based company called BiteLab Ltd to open a takeaway next to the Curious Minds Education Centre nursery.

Drawings show the new takeaway would have a waiting area on what was previously the shop floor.

Meanwhile, the kitchen, which would be where the Shopmobility reception was, would include a pizza oven and two kebab burners.

Earlier this year separate takeaway plans for the former Wink and Mackenzie property on the High Street were withdrawn after several objections were lodged.

North Port precinct in Elgin.
The North Port precinct off Elgin High Street. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

These included worries about anti-social behaviour, littering and the potential impact of smell on neighbouring businesses.

The proposals for the former Shopmobility Unit are just yards away from the High Street unit.

However, they have not currently attracted any objections.

SUBMITTED: New future for former Buckie bar

The Harbour Bar in Buckie closed in April 2023 amid increasing financial pressures on the owners.

The well-known pub had been serving drinks and providing warm hospitality on Main Street in Buckpool as far back as 1894.

Documents lodged with Moray Council explain the applicant David Neil intends to keep as much of the interior fittings as possible while converting it into a home.

The Harbour Bar closed in Buckie about two years ago. Image: Google Maps

This includes the timber panelling which runs right through the building.

The most obvious alteration proposed is removing the double doors that were the entrance to the bar and replacing them with a window.

Drawings show the former main bar area would become a shared dining room and kitchen with a partition to create a bedroom.

The lounge bar to the rear of the building would be used for a living room and master bedroom.

Meanwhile, the former beer cellar has been identified as a potential “boot room”.

SUBMITTED: Smaller expansion plans for Forres holiday park

Riverview Country Park has submitted plans to more than double the number of static holiday caravan pitches it provides.

The site currently has room for 36 holiday static caravans, but the operators want to increase this by a further 57 pitches on land on their southern boundary.

The caravan park already provides a further 128 residential caravan pitches as well as having room for 20 touring caravans.

Riverview Country Park is on the western outskirts of Forres in Mundole. Image: Christie and Co

Planning permission for a further 78 static pitches was refused earlier this year amidst worries about the loss of prime agricultural land and the impact it would have on the Mundole community.

Documents submitted with the new application explain: “The proposed extension is considered a suitable ‘rounding off’ of the caravan site and therefore on balance, is considered a suitable and natural extension which will integrate well with the existing caravan park and utilise the existing internal road infrastructure where possible.

“The proposals will provide much needed and valued holiday accommodation to help meet the continuing tourism demand in the area.”

LATEST: Divisive response to new Forres Academy plans

Plans for the replacement for Forres Academy have divided opinions in the town since Moray Council asked for views on two potential sites.

One was on the outskirts of the town on fields towards the Enterprise Park, the other was next to Applegrove Primary near the current site.

Despite 54% of the 1,200 people who responded to the consultation backing the out-of-town location, councillors backed the cheaper Roysvale option.

Forres Academy sign.
The days left at the current Forres Academy are already counting down. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

And the split in local opinion has continued with several letters of support and objection being submitted since plans were lodged less than two weeks ago.

There have been 20 letters objecting to the plans due to worries about activity at unsocial hours, extra traffic, noise and drainage concerns among other reasons.

Meanwhile, seven letters of support have been received with the need of a new school pressed by those backing the plans.

