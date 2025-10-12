Vacant Elgin High Street bike shop could be set for a major transformation

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, we look at how a former Elgin High Street bike shop could be given new life.

Work can now start on expansion plans for Benriach Distillery’s visitor centre near Elgin.

We also have the latest on efforts to bring a chipper back to Findhorn.

But first, we look at work at Highland League side Lossiemouth’s ground Grant Park.

SUBMITTED: Lossiemouth FC stand works

Lossiemouth FC wants to add solar panels to the canopy stand at Grant Park.

It is hoped it will help the Highland League side lower operational costs and reduce their environmental footprint.

In recent months, there has been work happening at the Coasters’ home including new seating for the main stand.

And they were one of the first clubs to revamp their dressing rooms with modern lockers and kit stations for each individual player.

LATEST: Return of Findhorn chipper

In April, we revealed the former Findhorn chipper The Bunty could be serving up fish and chips once again.

The building was most recently home to the Findhorn Pottery shop before they closed down and moved on.

Ian Cargill is behind the plans to turn the premises into a fish and chips takeaway again.

The plans have attracted five objections.

They have raised concerns about limited parking.

Meanwhile, they believe Findhorn is already well served with three local venues who serve fish and chips and a van that visits on a Friday.

The plans are still awaiting a planning decision.

A building warrant has been submitted in the meantime for £70,000 worth of work to install all the equipment required to run as a chip shop again.

APPROVED: Vacant Elgin High Street transformation

In October, we first revealed the proposals to transform the former antiques shop on Elgin High Street, which was most recently Wink and MacKenzie estate agents, into a new takeaway.

Athmane Ziane was behind the proposals to revitalise the property at 35 High Street.

The previous Wink and Mackenzie’s property shop shut down in August 2021.

Floor plans show a doner kebab machine, pizza oven, grill and fryer in the new takeaway kitchen.

Objections were previously raised about the Elgin High Street takeaway plans due to concerns about the smell, potential litter, existing parking issues in the area and worries about the rise of antisocial behaviour.

Now a building warrant has been approved for £10,000 worth of work to turn the shop into a takeaway.

Meanwhile, the planning application is expected to be resubmitted in due course having previously been withdrawn for alterations to be done.

CM Design has been representing Mr Ziane in the process.

APPROVED: Caretakers house near Lossiemouth golf course

Plans were previously approved to build a caretakers house on land at the Covesea Links Golf Course near Lossiemouth.

Now Mr and Mrs Andy and Angela Burnett have been given permission to make design amendments to the home which is still to be built.

Reynolds Architecture Ltd had submitted new drawing impressions on behalf of the couple.

APPROVED Benriach Distillery expansion plans

In March, Benriach distillery had their plans approved for a large extension to be built at its visitor centre.

The site is owned by Brown-Forman Corporation, which can count Jack Daniel’s among its global brands.

The extension to the distillery on the southern outskirts of Elgin includes two new tasting rooms, which can also act as a base for training with 20 additional seats.

It is hoped the flexible spaces will be able to host a variety of events while enhancing their tour offering for visitors.

The work will also include a new reception area at the building as well as a refurbished shop and lounge area.

Now a building warrant has been approved for the £2.7 million project to extend the visitor centre which first opened in 2021 inside an old brewer’s cottage.

Therefore, the transformation can take place now.

SUBMITTED: New life for vacant Elgin High Street shop

A former bike shop on Elgin’s High Street has been vacant for years.

The property at 7 High Street was previously home to Cycle Circle which sold bikes, components and accessories.

In recent years, Shepherd Commercial have been advertising the ground floor retail unit for sale with price on application or to let for £9,000 per annum.

According to business insiders, many firms have had a look around the property with a view to moving in.

However, nobody has taken it on.

Plan for vacant shop

Now English-based Hoofer & Mortar Holdings LLP wants to transform the shop unit into a one-bedroom apartment.

The planning application says the existing shop front will be retained and restored.

The floor plans shows there will be a shower room, one bedroom. a kitchen, living area, dining area and home office space.

This transformation is focused on the preservation of the building’s architectural heritage while meeting modern living standards.

According to a building warrant, the makeover will include £30,000 worth of work.

Richard Ham is behind the limited liability partnership.

He is being represented by Slater Architecture in the application.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Read more from Elgin