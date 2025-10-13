‘Why I swapped financial industry to open a business to bring African food to Moray’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Why I swapped financial industry to open a business to bring African food to Moray’

Onyinyechi Onyeiwu worked in financial services and venture capital for six years and while on maternity leave, she saw the chance to take the plunge and start her own business.

Businesswoman Onyinyechi Onyeiwu is behind The African Cart which is an Online African Grocery and Recipe Box Delivery in Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Onyinyechi Onyeiwu never imagined that a simple craving for ingredients she grew up with in Nigeria would lead to the creation of a business in Moray.

When she first moved to the area, she had to make long drives to Aberdeen if she wanted to stock up on traditional African ingredients.

She spotted a gap in the market after seeing the African community grow in Elgin and surrounding areas in recent years.

Onyinyechi previously worked in financial services and venture capital for six years.

One of the dishes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Around two years ago, African Cart began as a small grocery project during her maternity leave to supply authentic African ingredients like long cap peppers and yam tuber as well as specialist meats, spices and oils.

Since then, it has grown into a business offering immersive recipe boxes too.

These include fresh ingredients, recipes and cultural elements such as country profiles, curated music playlists and postcards.

Filling a gap in the Moray market

She wanted to bring something new to Moray too.

Onyinyechi explained: “African Cart started because it was difficult to get some ingredients in the area.

Onyinyechi Onyeiwu pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“The furthest we would usually have to go was Aberdeen and I would probably make a quarterly trip.

“But the number of Africans in the area started to grow, and a lot of people started to ask me because I’ve been here living six years now, so that’s quite long — where they could get certain ingredients.

“I thought, maybe there’s an opportunity here to start something.”

She added: “Many people have never tried African cuisine and are curious about it.

The products. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It is great to have people be able to cook it in their own home and go through recipes.

“I enjoy having both sides of the business with the recipes boxes and grocery shop online too.”

From financial industry to becoming African food businesswoman

Before launching into food entrepreneurship, she worked in financial services and venture capital.

Therefore, it has been a major learning curve making the switch.

Onyinyechi said: “I worked with start-ups, managing portfolios of different companies in London, though my role was remote.

Onyinyechi Onyeiwu reveals all about her journey. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“In 2023, the company went through restructuring and a third of the team including myself was let go as I was preparing for maternity leave at the time.

“I remember thinking, maybe this is my chance to try something different.”

She is enjoying the challenge of running her business.

Onyinyechi added: “Running a business means your mind is on it 24/7, especially at the early stage when you’re still building and don’t have a team to delegate to.

Some of the food. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“But the fulfillment is incredible.

“Working on something you’re passionate about brings a sense of achievement that’s hard to match.

“Seeing an idea come to life and hearing positive feedback from customers especially Africans in the area who no longer have to travel far to buy ingredients is deeply rewarding.

“It makes all the effort worthwhile.”

What are the future plans for African Cart in Moray?

She says the focus is on continuing the success of the business.

However, she hasn’t ruled out opening up a physical shop in the future.

Drone image of St Giles Centre
Elgin from the sky. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She added: “Right now, I’m focusing on expanding the Recipe Box range introducing cuisines from other African countries.

“I will be holding an African cuisine class at Oakwood Cookery School too, which is exciting.”

She added: “It’s about introducing people to African cuisine and helping them realise it’s not all spicy.

Onyinyechi Onyeiwu will be holding cooking classes at the Oakwood Cookery School. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I’ve intentionally toned down the spice level in my recipe boxes so everyone can enjoy them.

“Meanwhile, at the moment, I don’t have a physical shop.

“I’m open to the idea in the future and maybe next year, depending on opportunities and growth.”

Click here to find out more about African Cart.

Conversation