‘Why I swapped financial industry to open a business to bring African food to Moray’

Onyinyechi Onyeiwu never imagined that a simple craving for ingredients she grew up with in Nigeria would lead to the creation of a business in Moray.

When she first moved to the area, she had to make long drives to Aberdeen if she wanted to stock up on traditional African ingredients.

She spotted a gap in the market after seeing the African community grow in Elgin and surrounding areas in recent years.

Onyinyechi previously worked in financial services and venture capital for six years.

Around two years ago, African Cart began as a small grocery project during her maternity leave to supply authentic African ingredients like long cap peppers and yam tuber as well as specialist meats, spices and oils.

Since then, it has grown into a business offering immersive recipe boxes too.

These include fresh ingredients, recipes and cultural elements such as country profiles, curated music playlists and postcards.

Filling a gap in the Moray market

She wanted to bring something new to Moray too.

Onyinyechi explained: “African Cart started because it was difficult to get some ingredients in the area.

“The furthest we would usually have to go was Aberdeen and I would probably make a quarterly trip.

“But the number of Africans in the area started to grow, and a lot of people started to ask me because I’ve been here living six years now, so that’s quite long — where they could get certain ingredients.

“I thought, maybe there’s an opportunity here to start something.”

She added: “Many people have never tried African cuisine and are curious about it.

“It is great to have people be able to cook it in their own home and go through recipes.

“I enjoy having both sides of the business with the recipes boxes and grocery shop online too.”

From financial industry to becoming African food businesswoman

Before launching into food entrepreneurship, she worked in financial services and venture capital.

Therefore, it has been a major learning curve making the switch.

Onyinyechi said: “I worked with start-ups, managing portfolios of different companies in London, though my role was remote.

“In 2023, the company went through restructuring and a third of the team including myself was let go as I was preparing for maternity leave at the time.

“I remember thinking, maybe this is my chance to try something different.”

She is enjoying the challenge of running her business.

Onyinyechi added: “Running a business means your mind is on it 24/7, especially at the early stage when you’re still building and don’t have a team to delegate to.

“But the fulfillment is incredible.

“Working on something you’re passionate about brings a sense of achievement that’s hard to match.

“Seeing an idea come to life and hearing positive feedback from customers especially Africans in the area who no longer have to travel far to buy ingredients is deeply rewarding.

“It makes all the effort worthwhile.”

What are the future plans for African Cart in Moray?

She says the focus is on continuing the success of the business.

However, she hasn’t ruled out opening up a physical shop in the future.

She added: “Right now, I’m focusing on expanding the Recipe Box range introducing cuisines from other African countries.

“I will be holding an African cuisine class at Oakwood Cookery School too, which is exciting.”

She added: “It’s about introducing people to African cuisine and helping them realise it’s not all spicy.

“I’ve intentionally toned down the spice level in my recipe boxes so everyone can enjoy them.

“Meanwhile, at the moment, I don’t have a physical shop.

“I’m open to the idea in the future and maybe next year, depending on opportunities and growth.”

