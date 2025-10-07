Speyside residents fear divisive Marypark hydrogen plant will drain the river and dry out the land

Speyside residents already “out of water” are fearing for the future of water levels in the Spey if a hydrogen plant gets the green light.

The plant will produce energy by taking 500,000 litres of water a day out of a borehole near the river.

Objectors have raised concerns about the site ahead of a hearing on the project this week which will see the proposal scrutinised by councillors.

Along with the future of the Spey, they fear local wildlife and the safety of travelling the A95 could be impacted if the plans are approved.

There have been 381 objections to the plans with eight letters of support.

Storegga have defended their plans ahead of the hearing and said the concerns of local residents were taken on board over 18 months of consultation and planning.

The proposals received a positive recommendation from Moray Council’s planning officers ahead of the hearing.

Worries about critical water levels on Spey

Bill has lived in Cragganmore near to Marypark for the last 16 years.

He called the proposal an “ill-thought-through plan” and told the P&J he is worried about the local impact on the Spey, roads and wildlife.

He said: “My main concern is the abstraction of 500,000 litres of water a day coming out of the Spey.

“The Spey levels at the moment are low.

“In Cragganmore, there are 17 houses coming out of one natural spring and they are out of water.

“We’ve got neighbours up here and down in Cragganmore that are bringing water in because the water levels are low already.

“They’ve used natural springs or boreholes but they are using containers of water.”

‘If we knew, we would never have bought here’

Alfie and James moved to Blacksboat, on the other side of the Spey from the plant, around two years ago from Guernsey.

They found the rurality and access to nature part of the benefit of moving to Speyside.

He has raised concerns about water levels in the Spey, the additional HGVs and his freedom for dog walks along the banks of the Spey.

He said: “If we knew there was a hydrogen plant about to be built we might have thought twice about where we wanted to buy.

“I’m not against progress, I’m not a nimby, but I do feel it’s the wrong area and there are better areas where it could be built.

“A lot of people I’ve spoken to that work in distilleries don’t think there is an economic case or demand to have hydrogen in the distilleries.

“I can’t see it having a positive effect on the value of my home.”

Worries for Speyside wildlife

Thomas has lived in his farmhouse up the hill from Marypark for 40 years.

He told the P&J the proposals are “alien to the landscape” and called Storegga “disingenuous”.

He said meetings and consultations with representatives from the developer had not outweighed the potential impacts of the project on what is a “tourist area.”

“The developers say one thing and do what they want,” he said.

Thomas is also concerned about the displacement of wildlife and said he recently saw endangered red squirrel “squashed” on the road.

He called for the site to be moved near the coast, “where there is already industrial development.”

This would use seawater instead as supply for hydrogen, rather than Spey water.

Will whisky distilleries use Marypark hydrogen plant?

Having lived in Blacksboat next to James for three years, Jim said he has seen “literally no demand” for the project since moving to Speyside.

He said: “The whole premise of this plant is decarbonising the whisky industry. That’s a laudable topic.

“So surely there must be ton of demand from the distilleries, they must all be gagging for this hydrogen – I’ve not managed to speak to a single distillery who wants it.

“It’s going to go in trucks and they’re going to drive it to heavy industry, which is nowhere round here.

“You’ve got to build where the demand is sensibly for the industries that want it.

“They’ve got to prove this is a really good idea, the onus isn’t on us to disprove it’s a really good idea.

“Even though that’s what we are doing.”

‘It’s going to dry out the countryside’

While not living in Marypark, Jim Mackie sees the effects of the lack of water flow from the “most heavily abstracted river basin in Scotland” at the mouth of the Spey.

He is also the company secretary for the Speymouth Environmental Partnership.

Jim told the P&J he plans to join objectors in protesting the proposals on Wednesday.

He said: “The groundwater maintains the water volume flowing through the streams and through the river.

“It’s going to draw away water that would otherwise be in the river.

“It is going to dry out the countryside.

“So in summers like we’ve had, it increases the risk of woodland fires and mountain hillside fires.”

He also called the A95 a “racetrack” and called the road safety impact of the HGV junction “horrendous.”

What did Storegga have to say?

Storegga said they “fully understand” why these issues are “top of mind locally” but they have been “carefully assessed.”

The site will create 30 new jobs and they hope it will “strengthen economic resilience” in Moray.

A spokesperson said: “These issues have been carefully assessed, and Moray Council’s planning team has recommended the project for approval.

“The design of Speyside Hydrogen has evolved to address these concerns and minimise effects on the River Spey and surrounding habitats.

“They are priorities for us as well.”

They refuted claims the Spey’s flow would be adversely affected by the development.

The steps taken to mitigate water use included replacing water cooling with air cooling technology.

On concerns around the A95, Storegga said truck movements would equate to about one HGV an hour.

All safety procedures have followed local and national advice, including the site’s access junction on the Speyside road.

Responding to local demand concerns, the spokesperson said: “For most new industrial and infrastructure developments, final commercial agreements are typically concluded only after key consents are secured and construction is well advanced.

“That sequencing is entirely normal.

“Local distilleries have shown strong interest, and the project is designed to accommodate that growing demand over time.”

