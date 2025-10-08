Green hydrogen dreams dry up in Moray as River Spey plant rejected by councillors after four hours of debate

Plans for a green hydrogen plant near to the River Spey have been refused after councillors concluded local concerns had not been considered.

Dozens Speyside residents were in attendance during a packed planning hearing and watched as renewable developers pleaded for the development to go ahead.

Councillors said the impact on locals and biodiversity, including in the Spey, had not been properly addressed.

Storegga said their proposal was “ideally placed” to supply “green” hydrogen to local distilleries and urged councillors to back the proposal.

‘Hydrogen plant is ideally placed for development’

Representatives from Storegga pleaded with councillors to follow the recommendation of Moray Council planners and grant the proposal.

Speyside Hydrogen Opportunity Manager Christina Smitton said the Marypark site was “ideally placed.”

Storegga’s proposal was to generate hydrogen by taking water from the Spey and delivering it to nearby distilleries for use in the whisky distilling process.

Mrs Smitton spoke to councillors, but also took time to address some of the local concerns around Marypark mentioned in objections to the proposal.

She said the plant would abstract 0.05% of the Spey’s flow, the equivalent of “a drop of water inside a two litre bottle.”

The lorries transporting the hydrogen would equate to one HGV per hour, but conceded the plant would be operational 24/7 to support local distilling operations.

The plans have been supported by £3.1 million of Scottish Government grants.

‘This is a matter of water scarcity’

Head Biologist for the Spey Fisheries Board Atticus Albright urged councillors not to go ahead with the proposal.

Addressing the council’s planning committee, he said: “This is a matter of water scarcity.

“This is an additional abstraction on an already heavily abstracted river.

“The Spey loses up to 60% of its flow in the upper catchment to hydro power, and therefore it is vital to retain as much flow as possible.”

He also said that while this has been an unseasonably dry year in Moray, wetter winters and dryer summers could be expected as a result of climate change.

Mr Albright added the Spey has experienced low water levels for far longer than expected this year.

‘Distilleries are using renewables already without hydrogen’

Graham Dunlop spoke on behalf of the Friends of Speyside, an organisation of over 50 who objected to the hydrogen plant.

He said there was “insufficient justification” to deviate from Moray Council’s own planning guidelines and allow the site to be granted.

According to Mr Dunlop, the site is not mentioned in Moray Council’s own hydrogen strategy from 2022.

Mr Dunlop argued the developers had no guarantee from local whisky distillers beyond a “memorandum of understanding” with 17 of them.

Storegga themselves said official commercial agreements do not typically occur until further along in the development process.

Mr Dunlop added: “It is going one step too far to assume it will decarbonise the whisky industry.

“Distilleries at the moment are using renewable energy without hydrogen.”

He told councillors the group he represents are supportive of renewable development, but “in the right location.”

Four hours of debate to decide Marypark hydrogen plant fate

After four hours of debate, Forres Green councillor Draeyk van der Horn tabled a proposal to throw out the plans.

He raised concerns around the biodiversity impact on Speyside as a result of the plant, questioning the developer’s compensatory planting decisions.

He said: “Mitigation is not the same as enhancement.

“The test to make biodiversity improvement has not been met and there has not been an acceptable consideration of biodiversity.

“This is neither unused or underused land.”

He also said the economic benefits had not been demonstrated, with no guarantee of local jobs or strong commitment from local distilleries.

And, he added the impact on Marypark and residents in Speyside had not been fully considered.

Fochabers Lhanbryde Conservative councillor Marc Macrae said he was in “total agreement” with Mr van der Horn in opposing the proposals.

Councillors then went against their officer recommendations and the proposal was refused.

Storegga will have the opportunity to adapt their plans before full planning permission is sought.

