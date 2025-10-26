Exclusive: National retailer could move into former Shoezone building on Elgin’s High Street

The former Shoezone building in Elgin’s town centre which has lain empty for two years could soon be brought back to life.

The shoe firm closed its doors and vacated the two-storey building at the corner of the High Street and Batchen Street in January 2023.

The ground floor and first floor are mainly set for retail with a large shop window overlooking the street.

Meanwhile, the upper two floors have been used for storage and staff areas.

Who could be moving into Elgin’s former Shoezone store?

Now it is understood Vodafone could move into the vacant building.

According to insiders, the phone firm has signed a lease for the premises.

Vodafone told the Press and Journal it was unable to comment at this time, but would keep us updated.

Vodafone was one of the many businesses made homeless by the closure of St Giles Centre.

In the aftermath, the phone firm confirmed they wanted to remain in Elgin with a physical store presence.

A spokeswoman previously said: “We plan to remain in the town and continue to support our customers.”

Previous efforts to breathe new life into the shop

The property was previously considered by PureGym when they looked at High Street properties in line with the Moray Local Development Plan.

However, the firm couldn’t find any suitable premises in the town centre so ended up at Elgin Retail Park.

Most recently, David Stuart Mackman who is behind sustainability focused firm Blue Carbon Solutions wanted to transform the ground floor into a cafe and upper floors into serviced apartments.

However, it has failed to materialise.

Meanwhile, CCL Property commercial director Coralie Pickering previously said she saw potential for the upper levels in the building to be turned into office space and flats.

