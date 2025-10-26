Exclusive: National retailer could move into former Shoezone building on Elgin’s High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

Exclusive: National retailer could move into former Shoezone building on Elgin’s High Street

Previous plans to breathe new life into the empty unit failed to materialise.

Shoezone building pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

The former Shoezone building in Elgin’s town centre which has lain empty for two years could soon be brought back to life.

The shoe firm closed its doors and vacated the two-storey building at the corner of the High Street and Batchen Street in January 2023.

The ground floor and first floor are mainly set for retail with a large shop window overlooking the street.

Meanwhile, the upper two floors have been used for storage and staff areas.

Who could be moving into Elgin’s former Shoezone store?

Now it is understood Vodafone could move into the vacant building.

According to insiders, the phone firm has signed a lease for the premises.

Vodafone’s previous Elgin store. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Vodafone told the Press and Journal it was unable to comment at this time, but would keep us updated.

Vodafone was one of the many businesses made homeless by the closure of St Giles Centre.

St Giles Centre gates being locked.
The St Giles Centre getting locked up after closure. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In the aftermath, the phone firm confirmed they wanted to remain in Elgin with a physical store presence.

A spokeswoman previously said: “We plan to remain in the town and continue to support our customers.”

Previous efforts to breathe new life into the shop

The property was previously considered by PureGym when they looked at High Street properties in line with the Moray Local Development Plan.

However, the firm couldn’t find any suitable premises in the town centre so ended up at Elgin Retail Park.

Inside the shop when it was home to Shoezone.

Most recently, David Stuart Mackman who is behind sustainability focused firm Blue Carbon Solutions wanted to transform the ground floor into a cafe and upper floors into serviced apartments.

However, it has failed to materialise.

Meanwhile, CCL Property commercial director Coralie Pickering previously said she saw potential for the upper levels in the building to be turned into office space and flats.

