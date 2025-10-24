From brink of closure to snapping up Elgin homes for expansion, RAF Lossiemouth boss Sarah Brewin on base’s comeback story

Since having had all their trees blown over thanks to recent Storm Amy, RAF Lossiemouth station commander Sarah Brewin knows it won’t be the last extreme conditions to hit the base.

RAF Lossie personnel are well versed in extreme weather, and it was no different when she took over at the helm of the base last year.

Having revisited the base four times in different roles throughout her career in the RAF, Sarah has spent the best part of 15 years “in and out of Moray,” and loves it here.

She has seen the station come back from the brink of closure and grow into one of the UK’s biggest and most integral defence bases.

With just two years in the position, her aim is to keep on growing the base and continue RAF Lossie’s legacy as a thriving local asset.

The Press and Journal went inside RAF Lossiemouth to reveal what life is like for Moray’s air force personnel and more, including:

Why Group Captain Sarah Brewin stayed in the RAF after what was due to be a stop-gap “adventure”.

How RAF Lossie has changed after 15 years there in various positions.

The mission to buy up housing ahead of a new aircraft’s arrival.

And an inside look into how RAF Lossie runs day-to-day.

‘It was meant to be just a short adventure’

Originally joining the RAF after a geography degree at Durham University for an “adventure”, Sarah decided to stay, doing everything in her power to avoid a corporate 9 to 5.

Starting her career with officer training at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire, she has worked outside the UK several times including at Ascension Island and the Middle East.

She has also been part of the air force’s mountain rescue service throughout her career, and is a “keen mountaineer.”

Sarah is also a trustee of the Youth Hostels Association in England and Wales.

But just 22 years later, Sarah has earned the top role at one of, if not the UK’s biggest, operating bases.

She said: “I’ve really been in and out of Moray for the last 15 years.

“I’ve come in, done a job, gone elsewhere, got promoted, come back and done a different job.

“I’ve done some time in facilities management, major infrastructure projects team, HR and business support.

“I’ve also been an executive assistant, and now here I am, as a station commander.

As a result of her various roles, she is now a chartered management accountant and certified project and programme manager.

And while she is the first non-aircrew station commander at RAF Lossie, for Sarah, this is what makes her perfect for the role.

“I’m really used to dealing with people and I’m really used to leading big, diverse teams of people.

“I’ve got a background in finance, budgets and infrastructure and those are probably the three things that sit on my desk most frequently.”

How RAF Lossiemouth has changed from brink of closure

Being station commander at RAF Lossie is a “popular job” and after your allotted two years personnel are often queueing up to take over.

“I’ve built on really strong foundations that my predecessor left me and my successor will do exactly the same.”

She joked about the chances her bosses “might forget about me” and let her keep the job a bit longer.

However, Sarah is “not interested” in leaving her stamp on the role, seeing her position more as a custodian of the base and preparing it for the future.

But she makes sure to value her days at Lossie, as she remembers a time when the base’s future wasn’t so bright.

In 2010, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) set out to review and “rationalise the RAF estate”, leaving RAF Lossiemouth under threat of closure.

She said: “I was actually doing a different role, but I remember it being really uncertain times and that huge strength of feeling in the community.

“[The community] had enjoyed such a large RAF presence since 1939 and all of a sudden that was under threat.

“The local community here were really proactive in talking about how important the RAF presence was to them.”

Looking after the base 15 years later, Sarah would never have believed it would be in the position it is now, ready to welcome even more new aircraft after £750 million of investment.

RAF buying up newly-built Elgin housing to prepare for expansion

The E-7 Wedgetail will be RAF Lossie’s shiny new aircraft, with three set to be delivered in the new year.

The aircraft has systems giving the UK advance notice of threats such as nosey Russian aircraft approaching from the northern tip of Scandinavia.

Having them stationed at RAF Lossie is not only ideal strategically, but also ideal for Moray, Sarah believes.

With around 500 military staff and numerous military contractors part of Wedgetail’s operation, the question becomes where all these people are going to stay.

“The MoD has been quite proactive,” Sarah said.

“Some people will want to live on base and we’re in the midst of building more accommodation.

“Some people will choose to live in service families housing, so we’ve actually bought quite a lot of houses in the local area.

“We’ve bought quite a few in new developments in New Elgin and Findrassie to house our families.”

She has been working “really closely” with Moray Council to ensure public services will be able to cope with the arrival of so many new military personnel.

What’s RAF Lossie like for a new recruit?

With all this rapid evolution, there is a relentless effort on base to keep the flow of people moving efficiently.

Sarah likens it to running the equivalent of three hotels, managing 1,400 bedrooms and five different catering outlets.

Aside from frontline squadrons and mountain rescue teams, RAF Lossie is supported by a several-thousand strong team of “enablers” including caterers, clerks and contractors.

For junior staff, there is a support network to help them navigate their first time away from home.

However, according to Sarah, most people that come to RAF Lossie don’t need it and fall in love with Lossiemouth and Moray once they arrive.

She said: “A lot of our young people, they want adventure, they want to travel.

“If you’ve grown up in Bournemouth on the south coast, coming up to northern Scotland is a really big adventure and they’re really up for that.

“There’s loads of clubs. Most people are on apprenticeships as well, so they’ve got plenty of study to be doing.

“We’ve got a full gym on site, we’ve got a climbing wall.

“We’ve got really active motorsports and esports clubs up here.

“No one ever tells me they are short on things to do.”

‘RAF Lossie hosting world leaders and royalty was phenomenal’

Lossiemouth also supports a regular stream of international Air Forces, who value being able to use RAF Lossie’s location for training exercises.

Just this year the Italians, Germans and French have all spent time at the base.

“The Germans were very welcome because they brought a healthy supply of bratwurst and beer, so they were welcomed with open arms.

“The French also bought a very generous supply of wine with them so we’re definitely having them back as well.”

But what do visitors return home with?

Sarah tells me RAF Lossiemouth tartan, station badges and plenty of whisky are among the favourites.

However, it’s been a bit different this summer, with Sarah hosting world leaders and royalty within about a week of each other.

Despite being in and around Typhoons and Poseidons all day, Sarah said she really had to take a step back once both Air Force One and Two touched down.

But for her, the highlight was welcoming King Charles to RAF Lossiemouth.

RAF Lossiemouth in the community

It’s testament to the investment in RAF Lossiemouth, which wouldn’t have been able to accommodate President Trump or Poseidon planes had runway resurfacing works not taken place during the pandemic.

Contractor for the works, VolkerFitzpatrick, also helped out with the Gleaner Arena in Elgin during their time in the area.

Sarah said she is encouraging both the RAF and contractors to engage and help out in the community.

She cited the work with Christmas trees and East Beach erosion and joint police and RAF patrolling.

While the base’s contributions are not typically financial, she said the RAF have supported the upgrading of local play parks around their family housing.

New levels of innovation coming to the RAF

The RAF is, like the rest of us, trying to keep up with the technology of the time.

Many headquarter-based roles are now able to work remotely, AI models are being incorporated into daily tasks and drones are now a fact of life on base.

“We already use drones for a lot of our maintenance,” Sarah said.

“It’s actually much easier if you’re doing inspection work on top of an aircraft, especially for Poseidons.

“Rather than having to build scaffolding and send engineers up, you can send a drone up, it’s much quicker and much safer.”

Sarah also leads an “innovation hub” full of tech-savvy problem solvers who save Sarah and the RAF time, and more importantly, money.

So far, the team have managed to consolidate the base’s antiquated and uncooperative inventory management system in a single app for the frontline team to use.

The base also has several 3D printers, which have been used to avoid costly repairs.

So far, the base has produced its own carrying cases for drones, repairs to fragile headset switches, model aircraft and some aircraft engineering components.

“That’s where innovation really is for me – a couple of guys in my innovation hub solving my problems.

“The people who know the problems best, are the people out there working on the front line.

“And the people who know how to solve the problems best, are also those people out there working on the front line.

“To them I say – go solve the problem.”

