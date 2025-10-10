37 best pics as Moray University students mark graduation day in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
37 best pics as Moray University students mark graduation day in Elgin

Celebrate the achievements of Moray University graduates as they receive their degrees.

Graduates in black gowns and purple hoods stand and wave to family and friends during Moray University’s graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Graduates stand and wave to the crowd during the Moray University graduation ceremony at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin.
By Heather Fowlie, Jason Hedges & Mark Asquith

Students and their families descended on Elgin as Moray University graduations took place today.

Ceremonies took place in the Moray Sports Centre in Elgin.

In front of friends and family, higher education students took to the stage to claim their degrees.

Press and Journal photographer Jason Hedges captured all the action below:

Two women in graduation robes share a joyful moment on stage during the UHI Moray graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Smiles and congratulations on stage during the UHI Moray graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Group of graduates in gowns walking in line before the start of the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Graduates line up ahead of the start of the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Smiling guest watches proudly from the audience during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
A guest smiles with pride as graduates are celebrated during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Bagpiper in full Highland dress leads the academic procession through the audience at the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
A piper leads the academic procession into the hall as the Moray University graduation ceremony begins in Elgin.
Smiling graduates adjust each other’s gowns while waiting in line during the Moray University graduation ceremony at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin.
Graduates share a light-hearted moment as they prepare to cross the stage during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Group of graduates wearing black gowns and yellow hoods smiling and chatting while waiting to receive their awards at the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Graduates share smiles and excitement as they queue to cross the stage during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Two smiling graduates holding their scrolls walk together after collecting their awards during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Graduates smile as they celebrate receiving their awards at the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Smiling graduate holding her scroll after receiving her award during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
A graduate beams with pride after collecting her award at the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Graduate with bright red hair holding her scroll during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
A graduate waits with her scroll during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Close-up of audience members smiling and clapping while watching graduates receive their awards at Moray University’s graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Family and friends smile and applaud as graduates take to the stage during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Graduates in black gowns and purple hoods stand and wave to family and friends during Moray University’s graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Graduates stand and wave to the crowd during the Moray University graduation ceremony at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin.
Smiling graduate with pink hair waves while holding her scroll after receiving her qualification at Moray University’s graduation ceremony in Elgin.
A graduate waves to family and friends after collecting her award during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Two Moray University graduates in gowns stand in line ahead of receiving their qualifications during the graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Graduates wait in line to receive their awards during the Moray University graduation ceremony at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin.
View from the audience showing rows of graduates in purple and yellow hoods seated during Moray University’s graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Graduates and guests listen to speeches during the Moray University graduation ceremony at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin.
Audience members clap and record on their phones while celebrating students at the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Family and friends applaud proudly as graduates take to the stage during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Graduate in a black gown smiles while holding her scroll after receiving her qualification at Moray University’s graduation ceremony in Elgin.
A graduate smiles as she walks off stage after receiving her award during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Two Moray University graduates in gowns hold their scrolls and chat happily after receiving their awards at the graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Graduates share smiles and conversation after receiving their awards during the Moray University graduation ceremony at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin.
Graduate in a black gown with a purple hood lifts her scroll proudly after receiving her qualification at Moray University’s graduation in Elgin.
A proud graduate raises her scroll in celebration after receiving her degree during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
A group of young violinists wearing green shirts perform on stage for guests during Moray University’s graduation ceremony at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin.
Young musicians perform a violin piece to entertain guests at the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Graduate Jan McCormack wearing a black gown with a purple hood smiles after receiving her First Class Honours degree in Fine Art at Moray University in Elgin.
Jan McCormack smiles proudly after receiving her First Class Honours degree in Fine Art at the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Smiling graduate wearing a black gown with yellow hood gives a thumbs up after receiving his qualification at Moray University’s graduation in Elgin.
A graduate gives a thumbs up to the crowd after collecting his award during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Graduate in a black gown with yellow hood smiles and celebrates with family after receiving her qualification at Moray University’s graduation in Elgin.
A graduate shares a joyful moment after receiving her award during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Graduate wearing a black gown with a yellow hood smiles while seated in a wheelchair at Moray University’s graduation ceremony in Elgin.
A proud graduate smiles after receiving his qualification during the Moray University graduation ceremony at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin.
Graduate smiles while holding her scroll inside Moray Sports Centre during Moray University’s graduation ceremony in Elgin.
A smiling graduate holds her scroll after crossing the stage during the Moray University graduation ceremony at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin.
Smiling graduate in black gown holds her scroll to her chest after receiving her award at Moray University’s graduation ceremony in Elgin.
A graduate beams with pride after receiving her qualification during the Moray University graduation ceremony at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin.
Audience members hold up phones to photograph graduates during Moray University’s graduation ceremony at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin.
Family and friends capture proud moments as graduates take to the stage at the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
UHI principal David Patterson speaks from the podium, gesturing to the audience during the UHI Moray graduation ceremony in Elgin.
UHI principal David Patterson encourages the audience during the UHI Moray graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Graduate smiling and hugging another person in academic robes during the UHI Moray graduation ceremony in Elgin.
A graduate shares a warm hug during the UHI Moray graduation ceremony in Elgin.
A woman in academic robes carries the ceremonial mace during the UHI Moray graduation ceremony procession in Elgin.
The ceremonial mace is carried during the procession at the UHI Moray graduation ceremony in Elgin.

Proud Portraits

Graduate Cara Coull holds her BSc Honours in Sport scroll during Moray University’s graduation ceremony at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin.
Cara Coull proudly celebrates her Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Sport during the Moray University graduation ceremony at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin.
Graduate Chloe Ann Catmore holds her diploma after receiving her UAL Level 3 Diploma in Performing and Production Arts at Moray University’s ceremony in Elgin.
Chloe Ann Catmore celebrates earning her UAL Level 3 Diploma in Performing and Production Arts during the Moray University graduation in Elgin.
Graduate Natalie Sayle holds her HNC Sports Coaching and Development scroll and Sporting Blues medal awarded for her achievements in teaching kickboxing at Moray University.
Natalie Sayle celebrates her HNC in Sports Coaching and Development and proudly displays her Sporting Blues medal for teaching kickboxing.
Graduate Kerry McKay holds her BSc Honours in Integrative Healthcare scroll during the Moray University graduation ceremony at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin.
Kerry McKay proudly celebrates achieving her Bachelor of Science with Honours in Integrative Healthcare at the Moray University graduation in Elgin.
Graduate Jodie Lefley smiles while holding her scroll after earning a Level 6 award in Environmental Science and Sustainability at Moray University’s graduation in Elgin.
Jodie Lefley celebrates completing her Level 6 qualification in Environmental Science and Sustainability at the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Graduates Marilyn and Sarah Jayne Marshall, a mother and daughter duo, hold their scrolls proudly after graduating from Moray University in Elgin.
Mother and daughter Marilyn and Sarah Jayne Marshall celebrate their achievements together at the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Rylee Flynn, dressed in graduation gown and holding his scroll, stands with his parents Keith and Charleen at Moray University’s graduation in Elgin.
Graduate Rylee Flynn celebrates his achievement with proud parents Keith and Charleen at the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin.
Graduate Jan McCormack celebrates earning a first-class honours degree in Fine Art at the UHI Moray graduation ceremony.