Moray 37 best pics as Moray University students mark graduation day in Elgin

Students and their families descended on Elgin as Moray University graduations took place today. Ceremonies took place in the Moray Sports Centre in Elgin. In front of friends and family, higher education students took to the stage to claim their degrees. Press and Journal photographer Jason Hedges captured all the action below: Smiles and congratulations on stage during the UHI Moray graduation ceremony in Elgin. Graduates line up ahead of the start of the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin. A guest smiles with pride as graduates are celebrated during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin. A piper leads the academic procession into the hall as the Moray University graduation ceremony begins in Elgin. Graduates share a light-hearted moment as they prepare to cross the stage during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin. Graduates share smiles and excitement as they queue to cross the stage during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin. Graduates smile as they celebrate receiving their awards at the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin. A graduate beams with pride after collecting her award at the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin. A graduate waits with her scroll during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin. Family and friends smile and applaud as graduates take to the stage during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin. Graduates stand and wave to the crowd during the Moray University graduation ceremony at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin. A graduate waves to family and friends after collecting her award during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin. Graduates wait in line to receive their awards during the Moray University graduation ceremony at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin. Graduates and guests listen to speeches during the Moray University graduation ceremony at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin. Family and friends applaud proudly as graduates take to the stage during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin. A graduate smiles as she walks off stage after receiving her award during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin. Graduates share smiles and conversation after receiving their awards during the Moray University graduation ceremony at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin. A proud graduate raises her scroll in celebration after receiving her degree during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin. Young musicians perform a violin piece to entertain guests at the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin. Jan McCormack smiles proudly after receiving her First Class Honours degree in Fine Art at the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin. A graduate gives a thumbs up to the crowd after collecting his award during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin. A graduate shares a joyful moment after receiving her award during the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin. A proud graduate smiles after receiving his qualification during the Moray University graduation ceremony at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin. A smiling graduate holds her scroll after crossing the stage during the Moray University graduation ceremony at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin. A graduate beams with pride after receiving her qualification during the Moray University graduation ceremony at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin. Family and friends capture proud moments as graduates take to the stage at the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin. UHI principal David Patterson encourages the audience during the UHI Moray graduation ceremony in Elgin. A graduate shares a warm hug during the UHI Moray graduation ceremony in Elgin. The ceremonial mace is carried during the procession at the UHI Moray graduation ceremony in Elgin. Proud Portraits Cara Coull proudly celebrates her Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Sport during the Moray University graduation ceremony at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin. Chloe Ann Catmore celebrates earning her UAL Level 3 Diploma in Performing and Production Arts during the Moray University graduation in Elgin. Natalie Sayle celebrates her HNC in Sports Coaching and Development and proudly displays her Sporting Blues medal for teaching kickboxing. Kerry McKay proudly celebrates achieving her Bachelor of Science with Honours in Integrative Healthcare at the Moray University graduation in Elgin. Jodie Lefley celebrates completing her Level 6 qualification in Environmental Science and Sustainability at the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin. Mother and daughter Marilyn and Sarah Jayne Marshall celebrate their achievements together at the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin. Graduate Rylee Flynn celebrates his achievement with proud parents Keith and Charleen at the Moray University graduation ceremony in Elgin. Graduate Jan McCormack celebrates earning a first-class honours degree in Fine Art at the UHI Moray graduation ceremony.