Family-run business reveals plans to breathe new life into Elgin office building

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, we look at the future of an Elgin office building as we reveal a family-run business has plans to transform it.

Blueprints have been submitted for glamping cabins at a farm in Lhanbryde.

But first, we look at work at Duffus Estate as part of a new campsite.

APPROVED: New campsite at Duffus Estate

Duffus Estate owners Ed and Caroline Dunbar want to create a new campsite on the estate.

They previously outlined their plan for 30 tents in a repurposed walled garden, and 20 touring pitches with views out over the estate.

Now a building warrant has been approved for £45,000 worth of work to build shower and toilet blocks for the campsite.

A converted horsebox will serve Kula-style coffees and breakfast to campers, with local food vans like El Raco de las Tapas and Duffus pizza to be invited down as dinner options.

The hope is in future, the campsite can expand, with Duffus House serving as a reception with the possibility of a cafe for campers and estate visitors.

SUBMITTED: Glamping cabins at farm

Ross Mitchell wants to create four glamping cabins at Scotsburn Farm in Lhanbryde.

These cabins will be targeted at couples and young families.

Each one will include outdoor bathing, cooking facilities, open plan living areas and bathrooms.

Visitors will be able to use these cabins all year round.

The project would represent a £400,000-plus investment.

It will offer an “authentic” experience for guests wanting to explore the outdoors.

There are numerous places to eat and drink within a short distance of the site in both Lhanbryde and Elgin.

LATEST: From flat to short-term accommodation in Elgin

Last month, we revealed Elgin businessman Baris Gul was seeking a change of use for a ground floor flat at 11 Ashgrove Court in Elgin to become short term let accommodation.

He runs BG Estates (UK) Limited, which buys and sells real estate.

This flat forms part of a two block of residential accommodation.

The property has two bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and bathroom.

Now a neighbour is calling for a “robust and comprehensive” vetting process by the property owner for all future short-term tenants.

They say this would help prevent negative issues and protect residents who consider Ashgrove Court their home rather than just temporary accommodation.

However, they don’t object to the plans.

SUBMITTED: Transformation of Elgin office

8to8 Dental’s owners Dr Hiranya and Dr Dorothy Fadia wants to transform a single- storey office building in Elgin.

In recent times, the property at 8 Victoria Crescent has been used as a day centre.

They plan to make alterations and convert the building into dentist surgery.

Floor plans show the proposed transformation includes four surgery rooms, a reception, office and staff room.

Dentist practice 8to8 Dental already has practices in Buckie, Forres and Keith.

At a time when many dentists are leaving NHS practice or retiring, principal dentist Hiranya Fadia previously explained the key to the success of the Moray business has been being able to retain staff.

He said: “We are a training practice, so we get graduates from university for a year and then we sign them off.

“We’ve been very lucky to have had such good trainees over the years. We’ve been able to keep them and grow the team to where it is now.

He added: “It’s a very stable team we have now. We’ve still got staff from when we began 10 years ago.

“We do our best to support them, make them feel part of the team. If they’re happy then we find they want to stay with us.”

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Read more from Elgin