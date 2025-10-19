Family-run business reveals plans to breathe new life into Elgin office building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family-run business reveals plans to breathe new life into Elgin office building

This week's planning round-up also includes work as part of the new campsite at Duffus Estate and glamping pods at Lhanbryde farm.

By Sean McAngus
The building in question. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, we look at the future of an Elgin office building as we reveal a family-run business has plans to transform it.

Blueprints have been submitted for glamping cabins at a farm in Lhanbryde.

But first, we look at work at Duffus Estate as part of a new campsite.

APPROVED: New campsite at Duffus Estate

Duffus Estate owners Caroline and Ed Dunbar pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Duffus Estate owners Ed and Caroline Dunbar want to create a new campsite on the estate.

They previously outlined their plan for 30 tents in a repurposed walled garden, and 20 touring pitches with views out over the estate.

Now a building warrant has been approved for £45,000 worth of work to build shower and toilet blocks for the campsite.

Duffus House back in 2020. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A converted horsebox will serve Kula-style coffees and breakfast to campers, with local food vans like El Raco de las Tapas and Duffus pizza to be invited down as dinner options.

The hope is in future, the campsite can expand, with Duffus House serving as a reception with the possibility of a cafe for campers and estate visitors.

SUBMITTED: Glamping cabins at farm

Ross Mitchell wants to create four glamping cabins at Scotsburn Farm in Lhanbryde.

These cabins will be targeted at couples and young families.

Each one will include outdoor bathing, cooking facilities, open plan living areas and bathrooms.

Scotsburn Farm pictured.

Visitors will be able to use these cabins all year round.

The project would represent a £400,000-plus investment.

It will offer an “authentic” experience for guests wanting to explore the outdoors.

There are numerous places to eat and drink within a short distance of the site in both Lhanbryde and Elgin.

Architect's drawing of proposed glamping cabin for Scotsburn Farm.
Architect’s drawing of proposed glamping cabin for Scotsburn Farm.

LATEST: From flat to short-term accommodation in Elgin

Last month, we revealed Elgin businessman Baris Gul was seeking a change of use for a ground floor flat at 11 Ashgrove Court in Elgin to become short term let accommodation.

He runs BG Estates (UK) Limited, which buys and sells real estate.

This flat forms part of a two block of residential accommodation.

The flat pictured. Image: Google Maps

The property has two bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and bathroom.

Now a neighbour is calling for a “robust and comprehensive” vetting process by the property owner for all future short-term tenants.

They say this would help prevent negative issues and protect residents who consider Ashgrove Court their home rather than just temporary accommodation.

However, they don’t object to the plans.

SUBMITTED: Transformation of Elgin office

8to8 Dental’s owners Dr Hiranya and Dr Dorothy Fadia wants to transform a single- storey office building in Elgin.

In recent times, the property at 8 Victoria Crescent has been used as a day centre.

The office building.

They plan to make alterations and convert the building into dentist surgery.

Floor plans show the proposed transformation includes four surgery rooms, a reception, office and staff room.

Floor plan pictured.

Dentist practice 8to8 Dental already has practices in Buckie, Forres and Keith.

At a time when many dentists are leaving NHS practice or retiring, principal dentist Hiranya Fadia previously explained the key to the success of the Moray business has been being able to retain staff.

He said: “We are a training practice, so we get graduates from university for a year and then we sign them off.

“We’ve been very lucky to have had such good trainees over the years. We’ve been able to keep them and grow the team to where it is now.

Dr Hiranya Fadia and Dr Dorothy Fadia pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: “It’s a very stable team we have now. We’ve still got staff from when we began 10 years ago.

“We do our best to support them, make them feel part of the team. If they’re happy then we find they want to stay with us.”

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

