Notorious electric chair from Elgin’s Jailhouse nightclub could be YOURS as town centre nostalgia auction starts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Notorious electric chair from Elgin’s Jailhouse nightclub could be YOURS as town centre nostalgia auction starts

The Press and Journal can exclusively reveal the auction is live and locals can bag a piece of history from Junners toy shop and the Newmarket bar too.

Dummy sitting in electric chair.
The electric chair was one of the most bizarre additions to Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Why not grab a piece of Elgin history from the notorious Jailhouse replica electric chair to Newmarket Bar signs and support Dr Gray’s Hospital’s children’s ward.

Earlier this year, Jailhouse nightclub, Newmarket Bar and Junners toy shop were demolished, leaving behind just the historic listed facade of the former toy shop.

Soon the remaining preserved structure will be incorporated into a new development linking South Street with the High Street.

Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray are behind the project which will include a business hub, three retail units and 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Drone picture showing listed archway only thing left of Junners building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

During the demolition, treasured items from the well-loved Elgin venues were saved by so they can be enjoyed again.

Now these treasures have been put forward for an auction by Robertson Property Limited.

This auction is being hosted online by Rotary Elgin with all money raised going to the children’s ward.

‘Support Elgin’s future’

Robertson Group owner Sir Bill Robertson.
Robertson Group owner Sir Bill Robertson. Image: Robertson Group

Robertson Group chairman Sir Bill Robertson said: “The hospital is such a vital local facility, that it is fitting that these items from Elgin’s past help support its future.

“We are grateful to Rotary Elgin for their support in facilitating this auction and we hope that the community digs deep to support our local children’s ward.

“Working in partnership with Moray Council, UHI Moray and Highlands and Islands Enterprise, we continue to make strong progress on the South Street regeneration project, which helps realise the Elgin City Centre Masterplan and address the needs of the local community.”

Improvements to children’s ward

Dr Gray’s Hospital senior charge nurse Karen Merrin is thankful for the support.

She added: “We are very grateful and excited to be receiving the money raised from the auction, especially when it comes from such a big part of Elgin’s history.

“It feels right that we make sure it is invested back into the community – investing in the families of Moray.”

Dr. Grays Hospital pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The hospital is keen to utilise the foyer area in front of the lifts.

She added: “We are passionate about creating a setting on the Children’s Ward that is comfortable for all the families that we see and plan to use the money raised to continue making improvements to the Ward.

“We hope to create additional seating in this space along with a quiet protected area for children that become upset during appointments and need some space and time out from the clinical hospital environment.”

Electric chair and death row signs up for grabs from Jailhouse

American prison-themed nightclub Jailhouse in Elgin was known as the go-to spot for locals.

It was renowned for its cage where dancers could get the spotlight on Friday and Saturday nights

The run down former site of the jailhouse nightclub in elgin
Inside Jailhouse. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

And at midnight, somewhat bizarrely, a dummy would be placed in a fake electric chair and fried.

In July 1998, a blaze engulfed the building and forced it to close after only being open for 18 months.

The items from the former nightclub include the well-known electric chair and a variety of signage showing its history of being an American prison themed venue.

You could get one of these items to remise your youthful clubbing days.

Some signage from the former American prison themed nightclub. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The dummy inside the fake electric chair. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Familiar Newmarket Bar signs to go on sale

The Newmarket Bar was once a popular place for locals on the Elgin High Street.

The bar at 130 High Street shut down in around 2006.

Now old signage and even an old drinks menu on a chalkboard could be up for grabs.

The Newmarket Bar before it closed.
The old signage of Newmarket Bar. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Price of a Shox drink shown. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
One of the signs from the former Newmarket bar. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The wooden board reveal four pints of Tennents cost £7.80 in the Newmarket bar. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Several wooden boards from distilleries are in the auction. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The whisky barrels formed part of the Newmarket bar. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Outlines of drink glasses can still be seen on the wood. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Junners’ signs bring back memories of Elgin childhoods

The much-loved Elgin toy shop Junners closed in January 2016 after a phenomenal 116 years of trading.

It was once the entrance to the town’s Victorian market with the archway protected as a C-listed structure.

Former Junners store before it was demolished with only the list facade remaining.

It started off serving the people of Moray and surrounding areas with bikes and cycling accessories.

Before long, it had expanded into selling toys too.

Now, there is some signage and merchandise showing what toys were popular back then.

Signage from Junners. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Toymaster signage. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Signage showing the toys that used to be popular back in the day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Some vintage computers as well. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Signs from Junners are also part of the sale. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Click here to take place in the auction.

The auction will run until Tuesday, November 7 and all items must be arranged for collection by the buyer.

Conversation