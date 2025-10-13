Notorious electric chair from Elgin’s Jailhouse nightclub could be YOURS as town centre nostalgia auction starts

Why not grab a piece of Elgin history from the notorious Jailhouse replica electric chair to Newmarket Bar signs and support Dr Gray’s Hospital’s children’s ward.

Earlier this year, Jailhouse nightclub, Newmarket Bar and Junners toy shop were demolished, leaving behind just the historic listed facade of the former toy shop.

Soon the remaining preserved structure will be incorporated into a new development linking South Street with the High Street.

Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray are behind the project which will include a business hub, three retail units and 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

During the demolition, treasured items from the well-loved Elgin venues were saved by so they can be enjoyed again.

Now these treasures have been put forward for an auction by Robertson Property Limited.

This auction is being hosted online by Rotary Elgin with all money raised going to the children’s ward.

‘Support Elgin’s future’

Robertson Group chairman Sir Bill Robertson said: “The hospital is such a vital local facility, that it is fitting that these items from Elgin’s past help support its future.

“We are grateful to Rotary Elgin for their support in facilitating this auction and we hope that the community digs deep to support our local children’s ward.

“Working in partnership with Moray Council, UHI Moray and Highlands and Islands Enterprise, we continue to make strong progress on the South Street regeneration project, which helps realise the Elgin City Centre Masterplan and address the needs of the local community.”

Improvements to children’s ward

Dr Gray’s Hospital senior charge nurse Karen Merrin is thankful for the support.

She added: “We are very grateful and excited to be receiving the money raised from the auction, especially when it comes from such a big part of Elgin’s history.

“It feels right that we make sure it is invested back into the community – investing in the families of Moray.”

The hospital is keen to utilise the foyer area in front of the lifts.

She added: “We are passionate about creating a setting on the Children’s Ward that is comfortable for all the families that we see and plan to use the money raised to continue making improvements to the Ward.

“We hope to create additional seating in this space along with a quiet protected area for children that become upset during appointments and need some space and time out from the clinical hospital environment.”

Electric chair and death row signs up for grabs from Jailhouse

American prison-themed nightclub Jailhouse in Elgin was known as the go-to spot for locals.

It was renowned for its cage where dancers could get the spotlight on Friday and Saturday nights

And at midnight, somewhat bizarrely, a dummy would be placed in a fake electric chair and fried.

In July 1998, a blaze engulfed the building and forced it to close after only being open for 18 months.

The items from the former nightclub include the well-known electric chair and a variety of signage showing its history of being an American prison themed venue.

You could get one of these items to remise your youthful clubbing days.

Familiar Newmarket Bar signs to go on sale

The Newmarket Bar was once a popular place for locals on the Elgin High Street.

The bar at 130 High Street shut down in around 2006.

Now old signage and even an old drinks menu on a chalkboard could be up for grabs.

Junners’ signs bring back memories of Elgin childhoods

The much-loved Elgin toy shop Junners closed in January 2016 after a phenomenal 116 years of trading.

It was once the entrance to the town’s Victorian market with the archway protected as a C-listed structure.

It started off serving the people of Moray and surrounding areas with bikes and cycling accessories.

Before long, it had expanded into selling toys too.

Now, there is some signage and merchandise showing what toys were popular back then.

Click here to take place in the auction.

The auction will run until Tuesday, November 7 and all items must be arranged for collection by the buyer.