Why military mum with sell-out cookie business hopes to overcome struggle of finding a home and settle in Moray forever

You’ve probably seen them – honesty box baking and artisanal produce popping up in roadside displays all over Scotland.

It’s an easy way for farmers, keen bakers and hobbyists to earn some extra income sharing their produce or craft with passers-by.

However, for Sarah Baillie of Dreams Crumb True’s cookie shed, it’s not just her customers that move about, so does her shed.

Being part of a military family, Sarah has been all over the UK and abroad, harnessing a talent for baking cookies.

Since arriving in Moray and bringing her business north, the family want to settle down here, but finding a home in Moray, they say, has been a real challenge.

But while she wrestles with the difficulties of housing in Moray, her bakes continue to sell out every week.

So what’s her secret? The Press and Journal went to visit Sarah to find out all about what it takes to run a business from her Kinloss military home.

What’s it like running a business as a military wife in Moray?

Sarah and her family first moved to Kinloss a year ago, their seventh military home since her husband began his career in the army “at the beginning” 20 years ago.

Having been in places like Chatham, Nottingham, Yorkshire and as far away as Germany, her family are well used to setting up shop wherever they go.

Sarah felt welcomed into Moray, as did her husband Michael, who joined the 39 Engineer Regiment at Kinloss and has now reached the rank of Warrant Officer.

She immediately found success with her bakes at the Kinloss Military Wives Choir, and has brought the cookie shed back to life from her Kinloss military home.

Sarah said: “When you move to a new area, nobody knows who you are.

“You have to build up a customer base again from scratch.”

Using her home military oven, she’s mastered the art of baking at scale, at home.

And thanks to the warm reception and family times they’ve enjoyed here, Moray is the place Sarah is hoping to settle for the long term.

She continued: “[Michael] could get posted away again next year.

“I’m hoping for an extension but it’s not confirmed that he will get it.

“He’s actually away for six months next year.

“It never gets easier, even though we’ve been in this life for a long time now.

“I’m hoping not to move ever again.”

‘Baking connects me with my mum’

It was Sarah’s mum who first taught her how to bake, and she remains the inspiration behind her cookie shed project.

“It’s something that has helped me still feel connected to her, because she’s not here anymore,” she said.

The first thing she remembers making were chocolate bombs, used to turn warming milk into a flavour-bombed hot chocolate.

Other than her mum’s influence, her baking skills are entirely self-taught.

The Dreams Crumb True cookie shed started as a covid project, where in lockdown Sarah went wild with cookie experimentation.

The project has since moved around the country with her, keeping her busy while her husband is away.

“Because we are a military family, we move quite often.”

“It’s hard for a military wife to find work in every single place that they go when they’re moving around so often.

“The cookie shed, cookies and baking in general, I can take with me wherever I go.”

“It’s just something that can help me feel connected to places that we settle in.”

‘I never want to leave Moray – now I just need to find a house’

“It’s just so nice”, Sarah said, speaking about her time in Kinloss so far.

“I’ve always done really well wherever I’ve gone, but there’s just something about Moray – the people are so supportive.

“Everyone genuinely seems to want local businesses to do well here.”

Sarah’s intention is to stay and settle in Moray, but there’s another problem beyond their military commitments – finding a house.

She has found blind bidding on houses to be “quite challenging” but with help like the Forces Help to Buy scheme, believes they will eventually be able to settle in Moray.

Sarah said: “We recently placed an offer on a property but were outbid by a significant amount.

“That said, I’ve noticed that houses up here, for example, a four-bedroom detached are much more affordable compared to what you’d find down south in areas like Newbury or Reading, where my husband is from.

“We are in a fortunate position to have army housing, and we are first time buyers with no chain so we are in no rush to find our property.

“We are also planning to look at new build properties, which I do think will be a lot easier without the blind bidding.”

What’s next for Dreams Crumb True?

Sarah said she is “happy” with how the cookie shed is going at the moment.

However, she hopes once the family are able to fully put down roots in Moray she can start to expand, and didn’t rule out opening a store in the future for her cookies.

Cookie fans can also have their bakes posted to them, which Sarah said has been great, keeping her regulars from around the country well stocked.

She added: “I get messages all the time with people saying how happy they are and they keep coming back week-on-week so that must be a good sign.

“I’m really looking forward to Christmas and incorporating Christmas flavours into my cookies, especially Toblerone and mince pies.

“I just like making people happy.”

Dreams Crumb True is based in Kinloss and the very latest cookie creations can be found on social media. The cookie shed is restocked every Friday.

Read more Moray stories