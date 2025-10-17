Dicey’s Bar owner wants to transform closed Elgin High Street American diner in new venture

A former American diner in Elgin town centre could be given a new lease of life.

The two-storey building at 156 High Street was most recently home to 156 Bar and Grill.

In February, the business closed its doors after four years of trading due to rising costs.

Now plans have been lodged to breathe life back into the premises which sits at a prominent spot in Elgin’s town centre.

The American-style diner’s owners made the decision to close the restaurant with rising costs “spiralling out of control”.

In a social media post they said running the restaurant had become ‘unsustainable’ – though they did express hope it may yet return.

They wrote: “We are sad to be posting that 156 Bar and Grill will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

“Like many other businesses in the area, the increased running costs have spiralled, and it has simply become unsustainable to continue.

“We have relocated as many staff members as possible, and would like to thank them all, along with our customers, for the last few years.

“Hopefully, 156 will not be gone forever, but for now, it is the most prudent option.”

What are the plans for the former Elgin American diner?

Now plans have been submitted to Moray Council explaining how the building could be transformed into a new bar and venue.

The town centre premises was previously listed with CCL Property, offering a great development opportunity.

Dicey’s Bar owner Aaron McGettrick is behind the proposed makeover after buying the building.

What do you think about the plans for the former American diner in Elgin? Let us know in our comments section below

He is being represented by CM Design in the planning process.

And architectural designs state that there will be new painted white timber double windows with sound proof glazing, formed in existing blocked up openings.

How will building be changed?

According to planning papers permission is being sought for “internal alterations and change of use.”

Blueprints show the transformation includes new seating, dancing and raised seating areas on the first floor.

There will also be a DJ booth, a new commercial kitchen and toilets too.

Meanwhile, the second floor will continue to be used for storage.

Read more Elgin stories: