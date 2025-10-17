Dicey’s Bar owner wants to transform closed Elgin High Street American diner in new venture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dicey’s Bar owner wants to transform closed Elgin High Street American diner in new venture

In February, 156 Bar and Gril closed its doors due to rising costs.

By Sean McAngus
The former American diner in Elgin is set for a major transformation.
A former American diner in Elgin town centre could be given a new lease of life.

The two-storey building at 156 High Street was most recently home to 156 Bar and Grill.

In February, the business closed its doors after four years of trading due to rising costs.

Now plans have been lodged to breathe life back into the premises which sits at a prominent spot in Elgin’s town centre.

Inside the building when it was home to an American diner.

The American-style diner’s owners made the decision to close the restaurant with rising costs “spiralling out of control”.

In a social media post they said running the restaurant had become ‘unsustainable’ – though they did express hope it may yet return.

Our coverage of the closure. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

They wrote: “We are sad to be posting that 156 Bar and Grill will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

“Like many other businesses in the area, the increased running costs have spiralled, and it has simply become unsustainable to continue.

“We have relocated as many staff members as possible, and would like to thank them all, along with our customers, for the last few years.

“Hopefully, 156 will not be gone forever, but for now, it is the most prudent option.”

What are the plans for the former Elgin American diner?

Now plans have been submitted to Moray Council explaining how the building could be transformed into a new bar and venue.

The town centre premises was previously listed with CCL Property, offering a great development opportunity.

Dicey’s Bar owner Aaron McGettrick is behind the proposed makeover after buying the building.

Drone image of St Giles Centre
Elgin town centre pictured in drone shot. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What do you think about the plans for the former American diner in Elgin? Let us know in our comments section below

He is being represented by CM Design in the planning process.

And architectural designs state that there will be new painted white timber double windows with sound proof glazing, formed in existing blocked up openings.

How will building be changed?

According to planning papers permission is being sought for “internal alterations and change of use.”

Blueprints show the transformation includes new seating, dancing and raised seating areas on the first floor.

Floor plans for the transformation.

There will also be a DJ booth, a new commercial kitchen and toilets too.

Meanwhile, the second floor will continue to be used for storage.

