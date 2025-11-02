Why Moray business leader Sarah Medcraf ‘hated’ region when she first moved her, but now thinks life is ‘picture postcard’

“I hated it.”

That’s what Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf felt when she first arrived in Moray aged just 18 after leaving her life in England behind.

But despite the troubles of adult life weighing down on her and her family at a young age, Sarah has grown to love Moray and now shines a light on the region on a global stage.

Under her 11 years of leadership, the Chamber has doubled its membership and can offer local businesses anything from visits to the US to template health and safety paperwork.

And with the Chamber’s latest business plan pushing politicians for commitments to her members’ wants and needs, Sarah feels very positive about this time in her life.

The Press and Journal sat down with Sarah, to find out about building a career in Moray and more, including:

Arriving in Moray from Yorkshire thanks to an RAF posting.

The modern challenges in creating a true work-life balance.

What Moray businesses are asking for ahead of next year’s Scottish Parliament election, including childcare reform and fixing housing issues.

And what the future holds for the Sarah, her family and the Chamber.

Arriving in Moray at 18 on a ‘whim’

Hailing from Yorkshire, Sarah was introduced to her now husband Alan at the age of 16 thanks to a mutual friend.

Alan was located at RAF Leeming, based near Sarah, and together the pair made the decision in 2009 to move up to Hopeman when Alan was posted to RAF Lossiemouth.

“When I googled it, I remember being like, has it even got running in water?”, Sarah joked.

She recalled: “It wasn’t plain sailing for the first 18 months. I hated it.

“You’re 18 and all your friends are going to university.

“And you are moving 360 miles away from your family to be with a boy on a whim and then he gets really, really poorly.”

Alan was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, which resulted in two “massive surgeries” and moments Sarah thought “he wasn’t even coming out of hospital.”

“We got out the other side of that, and then we fell in love with the place.”

Since Alan was medically discharged from the RAF, the pair have built their life in Moray.

Regular dog walks at Millbuies along with sunny trips to East Beach and the Speyside Way have helped with that.

Life as Chamber leader and finding a work-life balance

The family, now in Elgin and joined by two children aged 8 and 4, and her “first born” 15-year-old dog Peppa are now in a “good place” and keeping busy.

Alan has successfully built up and sold a car chemical and detailing business and remains in the industry.

Meanwhile, Sarah has her hands full leading Moray Chamber of Commerce, which she first joined 11 years ago.

Managing their busy working lives and raising a family is something they’ve been continually working on.

She said: “We’re doing it to influence them, to instil good work ethic into them, to take them on holiday, to treat them.”

Sarah is consciously trying to “build good habits” like drinking three litres of water a day and using a walking pad at home when the kids are in bed.

She said: “We’re both quite big on a life-work balance.

“But regardless of anything else family always comes first.

“I’m not a surgeon, nobody dies on my shift.

“Nothing I can answer at 8 o’clock in the morning needs to be answered at 8 o’clock at night.

“I’m so fortunate to do my job at the chamber and have a supportive board that allow me to be a present parent, but then I work and give back as well.”

How has the Chamber of Commerce

developed?

Sarah’s role at the Chamber has “evolved quite a lot” since joining over a decade ago.

They were previously based at the “freezing” old railway station in Elgin, alongside MoraySpeyside Tourism and Developing the Youth Workforce Moray (DYW).

Sarah learned a lot from having the three organisations under one roof.

But when they both departed, Sarah believes this gave the Chamber space to breathe.

“The Chamber’s growth in these six years is probably been more than it’s been in the previous 20 years, just because of the resource that we’ve had around it,” she said.

The Chamber first launched in 2001, and when Sarah joined had nearly 120 members.

Membership is now up to around 250 local businesses and charities.

Sarah said: “We are purely funded by business.

“Businesses are the ones who keep the economy going.

“If businesses are doing well, everyone’s doing well.”

Why business in Moray is going through a tough time

Despite this, Sarah said business is in a “real tough spot” at the moment.

“People are not being as brave as they were pre-covid. We are getting the ambition coming back.”

She emphasised this is a national problem, but with the “uniqueness of Moray,” it has to be managed differently.

She explained: “We’re not an Elgin Chamber of Commerce.

“We’ll do an event in Cullen or Ballindalloch and it won’t get the same numbers and traction of doing it in Elgin, but we still must do it because we can’t be seen to be anything other than a Moray Chamber of Commerce.

“That comes with its challenges because then you try to be all things to all people.

“You’ve got one really exciting entrepreneur doing consulting and then you’ve got Walker’s Shortbread.”

The Chamber has “three pillars”, focussing on representing interests, raising profile and saving money.

To achieve these, Sarah cares deeply about her role and has become a “time management queen.”

Along with her colleagues Aimee, Lorna and Anna, she believes their work makes Chamber membership a “bargain.”

One prospect she is especially excited about is a visit to New York in April next year with a delegation of eight businesses.

The aim is for these businesses to be supported in breaking into the US market, setting up trade deals, and building relationships for a “soft landing” when the business launches there.

She also shares Moray’s business vision at the Scottish Chambers of Commerce in Glasgow, where she sits as a director.

‘Housing and childcare reform are key to growth in Moray’

Clearing up the Chamber’s vision for local business is helped by their “business plan for Moray,” which condenses their asks ahead of next year’s Scottish Election.

Sarah told me it gives a good idea of what her members are asking for.

These include usual suspects like A96 dualling, 5G coverage, business rates reform and sustainable tourism.

But business in Moray is also concerned about a lack of housing and inflexible childcare.

Sarah said: “If you’re trying to attract people up, you need to look at that holistic package.

“Businesses will tell you they need more talent and more skilled people.

“We need more ways of getting them here and we need different types of housing.”

On childcare, Sarah thinks Scotland should look to the system in England, where childcare places are funded from nine months, rather than after three years old here.

Businesses in Moray are seeing a “reduction in talent”, especially in women, thanks to the current state of childcare.

“Parents aren’t coming back to work because it’s not financially viable to or they can’t get the childcare that they’re looking for.

“The choice element is what’s taken away because there isn’t a lot of variety available in Moray.

“You can’t pay the childcare practitioners what they deserve to be paid and still run a fundamental business model.

“Because then people can’t go back to work because they can’t afford the prices and you get stuck in this loop.”

When could things start to improve?

Sarah believes with the upcoming election, change could be on the way.

Along with the Chamber’s business plan, which has been sent to every political party, she regularly speaks with politicians.

“People are getting a bit fed up with politics in general.

“A lot of my members get fed up telling us because they go – nobody’s listening.

“But I think there is a real opportunity in the upcoming Scottish elections to be heard because people want to get in, people want to win votes.

“As a Chamber, we can be an agitator, we can be a lobbyist, but we don’t have the power.”

However, with steps like issuing the Chamber’s business plan, she has real hope some of Moray’s ideas will crop up in upcoming manifestos.

She added: “We have to get to that point of politicians connecting with business.

“They should be consulting, connecting, talking to business so frequently.”

‘We need more pride in our town centres’

Without Elgin uniting in membership behind the Chamber, following the collapse of Elgin Bid, they are limited in how they can help.

It’s what she said she finds “most difficult” about her role – that she “can’t win them all.”

However, for Sarah, this doesn’t limit a town centre from improving, citing Forres and Aberlour as thriving centres in Moray.

She said: “It’s being realistic and mindful that a town centre isn’t going to be what it was 15 years ago.

“When I first moved up here, it was the year Woolworths closed, and I think I went into Woolworths once before it closed down, and people still talk about it now.

“Town centres have the potential to be so vibrant with a mixture of retail, hospitality, culture and arts professional services, personal services, leisure facilities.

“I think that there’s too many people who talk negatively about where they live.

I find it so bizarre.

“We need a little bit more cohesion and working together and also just a bit of local and civic pride.”

Finding happiness in life

For Sarah, at both home and work, “happiness is a journey, not a destination” and you’ve “got to live where your feet are.”

She loves and cares about where Moray Chamber of Commerce is headed, and with the current ages of her children the family are also in a great place.

Sarah said: “If I could bottle or freeze this part of my life, I would.”

“Yes, it’s their childhood, but it’s my parenthood. I only get one shot at being a parent.

“The four of us are healthy, and we know what it’s like when one of the four of us is not firing on all cylinders.

“Sometimes you can chase what you think you want and what you’ve got is already in front of you.

“If I look back at our younger selves, as an 18-year-old moving up here, that by the time you’re 35, you’ve got a very nice house, two kids, a dog and a job you love with adventures and holidays.

“Is that not just a picture postcard? Not for everyone sure, but for me? It is, actually.”

Read more Moray interviews