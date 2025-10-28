We reveal where house prices have increased most in Moray as values have soared in last decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

We reveal where house prices have increased most in Moray as values have soared in last decade

The price of an average house across Moray has fluctuated since 2013 but the latest figures show house prices have increased across the board.

Findhorn is part of the Forres ward which has faced the highest house price increases in Moray. Image: Jason Hedges.

By Will Angus

The price of a house in Moray has increased by an average of 40% since 2013, the Press and Journal can reveal.

The figures, released through Scottish Government statistics, show some wards in the region have experienced rises as high as 68%.

This is an equivalent increase of over £76,000 on the average house sale.

Beyond just the price increases, the competitive housing market and blind bidding process have also proved a challenge to house buyers in the region.

The council’s housing committee leader Amber Dunbar called housing a “very competitive market” in Moray and is worried about the impact increasing prices has on first-time buyers.

Forres ward sees the highest increase in house prices in Moray

Average house prices in Forres have increased by 68% between 2013 and 2023, the latest available year of figures.

This means the average price of a house in the ward has gone from £113,375 to £190,000.

This is an increase of £76,625.

The ward includes popular holiday destinations like Findhorn and has the second highest number of second homes in Moray.

The P&J previously spoke to Sarah Baillie, who currently lives in the Forres ward and is searching for a home.

Mrs Baillie moved up to Moray with her husband who was posted to the 39 Engineer Regiment at Kinloss.

She said she has found the process of house hunting “quite challenging” thanks to the blind bidding system.

They currently live in army housing near the Kinloss base.

Sarah and her family are currently looking for a home in Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Mrs Baillie said: “We recently placed an offer on a property but were outbid by a significant amount.

“That said, I’ve noticed that houses up here for example, a four-bedroom detached are much more affordable compared to what you’d find down south in areas like Newbury or Reading, where my husband is from.

“We are planning to look at new build properties also which I do think will be a lot easier without the blind bidding.”

House prices increase between 18-68% in Moray

The council ward with the lowest increase in house prices was Buckie.

The price of an average house increased from £125,000 to £147,503, a difference of £22,503.

The ward with the most expensive houses was Heldon and Laich, with the average house selling for £205,500.

Aerial view of Elgin Cathedral ruins and surrounding graveyard in city centre, taken during Elgin Cathedral Project in February 2025.
Elgin Cathedral is part of Elgin City North. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

In Elgin, there was a difference of £36,500 between the North and South wards with prices cheaper in the North.

However, unlike other wards which saw prices generally increase across the last 10 years, average house prices in Elgin North peaked in 2018 at £170,000.

The latest figures from 2023 show current average house prices in Elgin North to be £148,500. In Elgin South the average prices are currently £185,000.

‘Increasing prices make it more difficult for first-time buyers’

Elgin North councillor Amber Dunbar chairs Moray Council’s housing and community safety committee.

She told the P&J that households in Moray contain fewer people now, increasing the pool of potential homeowners which “puts pressure on the available housing.”

Councillor Dunbar said: “Moray has also had relatively lower house prices compared to much of Scotland, but places like Elgin are so lovely that it is not going to remain that way forever.

“If more people are priced out of home ownership, alongside increasing regulations on landlords due to Scottish Government legislation creating difficulties in the private rental sector, more people could be pushed towards social housing if left with no other affordable choice.”

Conservative councillor Amber Dunbar. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She stressed that despite house price increases, Moray Council’s social housing waiting list has stayed “roughly the same” in the last decade.

Councillor Dunbar added: “As someone in their 20s living locally, I’m familiar with the challenges faced by young families trying to buy homes.

“It’s a very competitive market as it is and any higher pricing will mean it gets increasingly more difficult to get on the housing ladder.”

