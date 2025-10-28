We reveal where house prices have increased most in Moray as values have soared in last decade

The price of a house in Moray has increased by an average of 40% since 2013, the Press and Journal can reveal.

The figures, released through Scottish Government statistics, show some wards in the region have experienced rises as high as 68%.

This is an equivalent increase of over £76,000 on the average house sale.

Beyond just the price increases, the competitive housing market and blind bidding process have also proved a challenge to house buyers in the region.

The council’s housing committee leader Amber Dunbar called housing a “very competitive market” in Moray and is worried about the impact increasing prices has on first-time buyers.

Forres ward sees the highest increase in house prices in Moray

Average house prices in Forres have increased by 68% between 2013 and 2023, the latest available year of figures.

This means the average price of a house in the ward has gone from £113,375 to £190,000.

This is an increase of £76,625.

The ward includes popular holiday destinations like Findhorn and has the second highest number of second homes in Moray.

The P&J previously spoke to Sarah Baillie, who currently lives in the Forres ward and is searching for a home.

Mrs Baillie moved up to Moray with her husband who was posted to the 39 Engineer Regiment at Kinloss.

She said she has found the process of house hunting “quite challenging” thanks to the blind bidding system.

They currently live in army housing near the Kinloss base.

Mrs Baillie said: “We recently placed an offer on a property but were outbid by a significant amount.

“That said, I’ve noticed that houses up here for example, a four-bedroom detached are much more affordable compared to what you’d find down south in areas like Newbury or Reading, where my husband is from.

“We are planning to look at new build properties also which I do think will be a lot easier without the blind bidding.”

House prices increase between 18-68% in Moray

The council ward with the lowest increase in house prices was Buckie.

The price of an average house increased from £125,000 to £147,503, a difference of £22,503.

The ward with the most expensive houses was Heldon and Laich, with the average house selling for £205,500.

In Elgin, there was a difference of £36,500 between the North and South wards with prices cheaper in the North.

However, unlike other wards which saw prices generally increase across the last 10 years, average house prices in Elgin North peaked in 2018 at £170,000.

The latest figures from 2023 show current average house prices in Elgin North to be £148,500. In Elgin South the average prices are currently £185,000.

‘Increasing prices make it more difficult for first-time buyers’

Elgin North councillor Amber Dunbar chairs Moray Council’s housing and community safety committee.

She told the P&J that households in Moray contain fewer people now, increasing the pool of potential homeowners which “puts pressure on the available housing.”

Councillor Dunbar said: “Moray has also had relatively lower house prices compared to much of Scotland, but places like Elgin are so lovely that it is not going to remain that way forever.

“If more people are priced out of home ownership, alongside increasing regulations on landlords due to Scottish Government legislation creating difficulties in the private rental sector, more people could be pushed towards social housing if left with no other affordable choice.”

She stressed that despite house price increases, Moray Council’s social housing waiting list has stayed “roughly the same” in the last decade.

Councillor Dunbar added: “As someone in their 20s living locally, I’m familiar with the challenges faced by young families trying to buy homes.

“It’s a very competitive market as it is and any higher pricing will mean it gets increasingly more difficult to get on the housing ladder.”

