South Street offices could be transformed and we reveal the new owner for the Elgin town centre building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

South Street offices could be transformed and we reveal the new owner for the Elgin town centre building

This week's planning round-up also includes new life for the runway of the former RAF Milltown and the latest on the Leanchoil Hospital transformation.

By Sean McAngus
South Street offices who have a new owner and could be transformed. Image: Emma Goodman/Design team
South Street offices who have a new owner and could be transformed. Image: Emma Goodman/Design team

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, we look at how Elgin South Street offices have a new owner and could be transformed.

Meanwhile, the disused runway at the former RAF Milltown near Lhanbryde could be given new life.

And planning chiefs have refused retrospective listed building consent to retain the windows at a Lossiemouth hotel.

But first, we look at work at how Leanchoil Hospital in Forres is one step closer to being transformed.

SUBMITTED: Leanchoil Hospital transformation

Leanchoil Hospital exterior
Leanchoil Hospital in Forres pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Leanchoil Trust has submitted plans to transform the former Leanchoil Hospital in Forres.

The makeover includes spaces for the Scottish Ambulance Service, a Stem classroom for Moray school children, rooms for training, consulting, and treatment, and larger areas for group activities.

Meanwhile, partners Hanover Scotland plan to build a 40-unit supported housing development on the site of the former maternity unit.

Former maternity wing at Leanchoil pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Former maternity wing at Leanchoil pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Negotiations continue with NHS Grampian around details of a potential community asset transfer (CAT).

Once the site is formally transferred to the trust, certain works can commence along with an £8 million fund-raising drive to pay for the estimated refurbishment costs.

SUBMITTED: New life for former RAF runway

Stevenson Brothers wants to breathe new life into a disused runway at the former RAF Milltown near Lhanbryde.

This site was previously highlighted by the Scottish Government in a list documenting land which officials believe have potential for redevelopment across the country.

Milltown airfield.

The road transport operator based in Central Belt plans to turn the former runway into a HGV storage yard.

This company also trades in sawmill co-products and biomass.

Plans show the site is proposed to store 25 HGV units and 10 additional trailers.

Site plan shown for the transformation.

History of the airfield

Notably, RAF Milltown was constructed as a bombing decoy for nearby RAF Lossiemouth during the Second World War.

After the conflict, the site near Lhanbryde was used as a navy deck landing training school until 1977 and later as a communications station until the early 21st century.

In 2013, the MoD sold off the airfield.

Around five years later, an Irish company called Elgin Energy were granted Scottish Government consent for a 50 megawatt solar farm at the former airfield.

However, it was never built.

Coverage about the solar farm plans. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Speyside Trailer Techs Limited who specialise in trailer repair services are already based at the former hangar.

Meanwhile, the rest of the land remains vacant.

LATEST: Tenant revealed for former Elgin medical practice

Highfield House on Northfield Terrace has been vacant for nearly four years.

It was most recently home to the Elgin Community Surgery until it closed down in June 2021.

Highfield House pictured.

Last month, we exclusively revealed Elgin-based firm Everything Smart Technology Limited now owns the B-listed building.

Title deeds from the National Registers of Scotland, seen by The P&J, show the building was bought for around £355,000.

Now VIP Childcare Moray has been confirmed as the tenant for the building.

It is planned to be open in April 2026.

REFUSED: Windows for Lossiemouth business

Planning chiefs have refused businessman Mohamad Ali’s retrospective consent to retain front uPVC windows at Firth Hotel and Restaurant in Lossiemouth.

Last year, the original bay windows were removed and replaced with three white windows without listed building consent.

Around two months ago, architects Plans Plus lodged an application to get the retrospective planning permission.

The hotel pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, planning chiefs have rejected the application.

They said the use of non-traditional materials is not acceptable on
listed buildings.

The windows have “thick, bulky frames” that don’t match the building’s original style and look out of place on the listed building.

Meanwhile, the replacement windows do not comply with Historic Environment Scotland’s guidance on altering listed buildings.

SOLD: South Street offices could be transformed

These Elgin town centre offices have been vacant for years.

This building at 26 South Street has two offices spread over two floors which are connected by a communal stairwell.

It was notably home to the Moray Criminal Law Practice.

The offices pictured.

Who is the new owner of the South Street offices in Elgin?

The Press and Journal can reveal that Elgin-based Dylan Thomas Rutherford now owns the building.

Title deeds from the National Registers of Scotland, seen by The P&J, show the building was sold in February.

Documents filed show the ownership of the town centre building was updated on February 17.

Inside the offices.

This building was previously on market for offers over £50,000. However, documents show it was sold for around £46,250.

Plans are yet to be submitted to transform the building.

According to business insiders, the former South Street offices could be transformed into a new hairdresser in Elgin town centre.

Dylan Thomas Rutherford couldn’t be reached for comment.

One of the offices.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Read more from Elgin

Conversation