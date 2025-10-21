Moray windfarm developer claims their wind will be STOLEN from them by nearby turbines

A new Moray windfarm near Keith has been approved despite a rival windfarm operator protesting their wind will be stolen.

An already operational windfarm just 450 yards away claims the turbines would disperse breezes from their turbines.

They claim the new windfarm would cause “direct detrimental impact” on their green energy ambitions as well as a “negative economic impact.”

The new windfarm hopefuls fired back, calling their competitor’s demands to cancel their proposals “excessive and arguably perverse.”

The four-turbine windfarm was approved by councillors after the nearby developer’s complaints were ruled to be insignificant.

Once operational, the new windfarm will be visible from Keith.

Windfarm developers butt heads over claims of stolen wind

Windfarm firm Koehler Renewable Energy accused fellow renewable developers EDPR of having a “direct detrimental impact” on their existing windfarm near Keith.

Legal representatives Addleshaw Goddard said the newly-approved windfarm will produce a “wake effect”, dispersing the wind away from their own turbines spinning just 450 yards away.

Koehler estimated the new turbines will cost a 2% “loss of generation” every year, causing them a “negative economic impact” and impeding their ability to meet net zero targets.

They argued EDPR should be required to take “all reasonable steps to minimise as far as possible the impact of wake effects on the Edintore Windfarm”, and had not done so.

They continued that putting windfarms too close to each other was a “known industry issue” both on and offshore.

The letter did not comment on the overall net zero impact if EDPR’s windfarm proposal was refused.

Developer urges council to reject competitor’s turbines

Koehler’s six-turbine Edintore windfarm was initially refused but was granted in 2012 after they appealed to the Scottish Government.

It became operational in 2017, and in 2023 Moray Council granted the windfarm an extension to operate until 2041.

It was one of Koehler’s first renewable projects in the UK at the time, located south of Keith.

The German paper manufacturing giant opened a renewables arm of the company in the UK in 2013, based in Dundee.

Concluding in their letter to council planners, they said: “We therefore strongly urge the council to reject consideration of the application in its current form, due to the absence of a wake loss assessment.

“This is a critical piece of information required to fully evaluate the potential impacts of the proposed development on existing infrastructure, including Edintore Wind

Farm.”

How did EDP respond?

In their responding letter, representatives on behalf of Portuguese developer EDP Renewables (EDPR) said the “commercial interest” of another developer was not EDPR’s or the council’s concern.

Legal firm Burness Paull argued Koehler’s complaints they would lose 2% of their energy generation was “de minimis”, meaning it is too minor or trivial to be a concern.

They continued that all the proper planning guidelines were followed, and said any requirements to prove Koehler’s access to local wind was not being affected were “excessive and arguably perverse.”

However, EDPR added that Koehler’s legal representatives Addleshaw Goddard missed the council’s deadline for submissions on the application.

They sent the letter to the council in September, missing the June deadline set by the council.

EDPR urged councillors to dismiss their protest on this basis alone and approve the new windfarm.

What is EDPR’s windfarm plan?

EDPR lodged plans with the council for four turbines south of Keith in April last year.

Environmental scoping of the site was first done in 2021.

Three of the turbines measure 590ft in height, with one measuring 490ft.

The plans include a sub-station and over three miles of new and upgraded access roads.

Around 18 hectares of woodland will be destroyed to make way for the project.

However, EDPR are required to plant replacement trees elsewhere in return.

The windfarm will be active for a period of 40 years.

Upon analysing the application, principal planning officer Richard Smith “acknowledged” the “issue of wake loss”, but did not consider it a “sufficient” concern to the application.

Other public objections to the proposal included HGV road access issues.

They also felt local views would be impacted during both the day and at night.

However, despite these concerns Mr Smith’s recommendation to councillors remained that they grant the application.

Councillors unanimously approve new windfarm despite rival pleas

Keith and Cullen SNP councillor Theresa Coull asked about the impact on local residents and HGV access to the site.

Access to the site crosses local roads near the A96.

She said: “It is a public road.

“It’s just the problems it’s been causing to the people who live in that area because they use it as a shortcut.”

Mrs Coull also questioned the developer’s community benefit but was told it was all above board.

Forres green councillor Draeyk van der Horn asked questions of the developer’s compensatory planting measures and requested the developer make the newly-planted forestry publicly accessible.

Councillors then unanimously granted planning permission for the new turbines.

