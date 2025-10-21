Moray windfarm developer claims their wind will be STOLEN from them by nearby turbines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray windfarm developer claims their wind will be STOLEN from them by nearby turbines

The rival windfarm near Keith hit back at the complaints, describing them as "arguably perverse".

By Will Angus
How the newly-approved turbines will look from Tesco in Keith. Image: EDP Renewables.
A new Moray windfarm near Keith has been approved despite a rival windfarm operator protesting their wind will be stolen.

An already operational windfarm just 450 yards away claims the turbines would disperse breezes from their turbines.

They claim the new windfarm would cause “direct detrimental impact” on their green energy ambitions as well as a “negative economic impact.”

The new windfarm hopefuls fired back, calling their competitor’s demands to cancel their proposals “excessive and arguably perverse.”

The four-turbine windfarm was approved by councillors after the nearby developer’s complaints were ruled to be insignificant.

Once operational, the new windfarm will be visible from Keith.

Windfarm developers butt heads over claims of stolen wind

Windfarm firm Koehler Renewable Energy accused fellow renewable developers EDPR of having a “direct detrimental impact” on their existing windfarm near Keith.

Legal representatives Addleshaw Goddard said the newly-approved windfarm will produce a “wake effect”, dispersing the wind away from their own turbines spinning just 450 yards away.

Koehler estimated the new turbines will cost a 2% “loss of generation” every year, causing them a “negative economic impact” and impeding their ability to meet net zero targets.

EDP’s documents show how the turbines will look among the other windfarms nearby. Viewpoint from the top of Ben Aigan. Image: EDP Renewables.

They argued EDPR should be required to take “all reasonable steps to minimise as far as possible the impact of wake effects on the Edintore Windfarm”, and had not done so.

They continued that putting windfarms too close to each other was a “known industry issue” both on and offshore.

The letter did not comment on the overall net zero impact if EDPR’s windfarm proposal was refused.

Developer urges council to reject competitor’s turbines

Koehler’s six-turbine Edintore windfarm was initially refused but was granted in 2012 after they appealed to the Scottish Government.

It became operational in 2017, and in 2023 Moray Council granted the windfarm an extension to operate until 2041.

It was one of Koehler’s first renewable projects in the UK at the time, located south of Keith.

The German paper manufacturing giant opened a renewables arm of the company in the UK in 2013, based in Dundee.

Concluding in their letter to council planners, they said: “We therefore strongly urge the council to reject consideration of the application in its current form, due to the absence of a wake loss assessment.

“This is a critical piece of information required to fully evaluate the potential impacts of the proposed development on existing infrastructure, including Edintore Wind
Farm.”

How did EDP respond?

In their responding letter, representatives on behalf of Portuguese developer EDP Renewables (EDPR) said the “commercial interest” of another developer was not EDPR’s or the council’s concern.

Legal firm Burness Paull argued Koehler’s complaints they would lose 2% of their energy generation was “de minimis”, meaning it is too minor or trivial to be a concern.

They continued that all the proper planning guidelines were followed, and said any requirements to prove Koehler’s access to local wind was not being affected were “excessive and arguably perverse.”

How the turbines will look at night. Image: EDP Renewables.

However, EDPR added that Koehler’s legal representatives Addleshaw Goddard missed the council’s deadline for submissions on the application.

They sent the letter to the council in September, missing the June deadline set by the council.

EDPR urged councillors to dismiss their protest on this basis alone and approve the new windfarm.

What is EDPR’s windfarm plan?

EDPR lodged plans with the council for four turbines south of Keith in April last year.

Environmental scoping of the site was first done in 2021.

Three of the turbines measure 590ft in height, with one measuring 490ft.

The plans include a sub-station and over three miles of new and upgraded access roads.

Around 18 hectares of woodland will be destroyed to make way for the project.

However, EDPR are required to plant replacement trees elsewhere in return.

The windfarm will be active for a period of 40 years.

The current turbines can be seen on the bottom red boundary. Image: EDP Renewables.

Upon analysing the application, principal planning officer Richard Smith “acknowledged” the “issue of wake loss”, but did not consider it a “sufficient” concern to the application.

Other public objections to the proposal included HGV road access issues.

They also felt local views would be impacted during both the day and at night.

However, despite these concerns Mr Smith’s recommendation to councillors remained that they grant the application.

Councillors unanimously approve new windfarm despite rival pleas

Keith and Cullen SNP councillor Theresa Coull asked about the impact on local residents and HGV access to the site.

Access to the site crosses local roads near the A96.

She said: “It is a public road.

“It’s just the problems it’s been causing to the people who live in that area because they use it as a shortcut.”

Keith and Cullen councillor Theresa Coull

Mrs Coull also questioned the developer’s community benefit but was told it was all above board.

Forres green councillor Draeyk van der Horn asked questions of the developer’s compensatory planting measures and requested the developer make the newly-planted forestry publicly accessible.

Councillors then unanimously granted planning permission for the new turbines.

