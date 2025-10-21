Selkie’s dredging days in Moray harbours sink to new low amidst maintenance headaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Selkie’s dredging days in Moray harbours sink to new low amidst maintenance headaches

Moray Council has stressed a new maintenance strategy has already been introduced to reduce downtime.

By Olivia Andrews, Local Democracy Reporter
Selkie moored at Buckie harbour.
Selkie has spent significant periods moored in Buckie harbour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council’s £2.5 million dredging vessel the MV Selkie required 91 maintenance days and had only 32 working days in the financial year 2024/25.

The number of working days in that year was the lowest since records began in 2020.

The figures are detailed in a report due to be put before the Harbours Sub Committee tomorrow.

Staffing issues remain ‘tight’ on Selkie

Dredging is a vital part of a working harbour’s maintenance and upkeep. The process removes excess sand and debris to allow ships to access the harbour.

However a sea of maintenance issues has battered the Selkie over the years, causing the multimillion pound ship to spend most of its time tied to the pier.

The report mentioned that the excavator on the Selkie is “nearing its end of life” and needed to be replaced, with a Moray Council spokesperson confirming that the works are now underway.

External dredger Aase Hoj was called in to dredge in Buckie harbour instead of Selkie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In 2023, Moray Council had to shell out £300,000 on a Danish boat to dredge both Buckie and Burghead Harbours due to the Selkie not being in order.

A change of maintenance strategy was adopted from July of this year, which sees components replaced prior to failure rather than after, which has “significantly reduced maintenance down-time”, the spokesperson said.

As a result, the number of working days so far in the current financial year of 2025/26 has already exceeded last year’s total.

Although it is not the ship’s only issue, “staffing of the workboat remains very tight”, according to the report, which has been a recurring challenge for the Selkie.

Moray Council argues Selkie already on road to dredging recovery

The vessel was built in 2016 to clean out harbours along the Moray coast in Buckie, Burghead, Hopeman, Findochty, Portnockie and Cullen.

However, the tonnage removed by the vessel in recent years has dropped by nearly half from 14,120 to just 8,472 in 2023/24.

But in just the first five months of this year, the figure of 9,460 has already topped the last two years and is expected to return to previous levels by the end of the year, according to a council spokesperson.

Dredging has restarted in Burghead harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Dredging is yet to take place this year at both Cullen and Hopeman. This has been attributed to “requiring alternative methods” due to their current licence.

“A different marine licence is needed for Hopeman and Cullen harbours as the type of dredging works will be different,” the spokesperson said.

“Hopeman is being prioritised and the licence is being obtained as soon as possible.”

The council also confirmed that, at the start of the financial year, dredging at Burghead Harbour had been impacted by a “significant delay in receiving a replacement part”.

While this reduced the time available, the spokesperson said: “Dredging has now restarted in Burghead.

