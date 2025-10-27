How chance conversation with American tourists made hairdresser take the plunge with Rothes event venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How chance conversation with American tourists made hairdresser take the plunge with Rothes event venue

Self-employed hairdresser Debby Fraser even held her own wedding at The Dramin Hoose.

Debby Fraser (right) and daughter Jordan Harrold are pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Hairdresser Debby Fraser’s idea to create an intimate events space was sparked after chatting with some American tourists.

It snowballed from there to become The Dramin Hoose just outside Rothes which can host weddings and other private events.

This came as she spotted a gap in the market to bring something different to Moray.

It took a couple of years for Debby and her husband Mark to build the modern and rustic decor building at Newton Lodge on the outskirts of the Speyside town.

It was eventually a £250,000 project to make it all happen.

Now Debby and her daughter Jordan Harrold run the event space together, while also balancing their other jobs. Debby is a mobile hairdresser and Jordan works in an office.

The Press and Journal visited Dramin Hoose to chat with owner Debby Fraser about the success of the business, including;

  • How she was inspired to create this unique event venue just outside Rothes.
  • Holding her own wedding there.
  • And her future plans for the business.

How Dramin Hoose came about

She met the American tourists through her partner Mark’s business Speyside Executive Hire, which specialises in whisky tours.

They asked her if there was anywhere they could enjoy a private whisky tasting at night.

However, there was nowhere that fitted the bill, which led to them deciding to get a garden room built near their new home in the countryside.

Inside the building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She explained: “At the time, we were in the middle of building a new house.

“We spoke with our joiners about building a garden room next to our house where we could start doing small whisky tastings.

“We already had a lot of contacts with distilleries and people with experience.”

Debby Fraser and daughter Jordan Harrold pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She added: “Then a lady approached me as we were building, saying she’d love a private hen party. Somewhere completely private, away from hotels or other guests.

“That gave us the idea to start hosting hen parties and then it spiralled to birthday parties, weddings and other small private events.”

‘We even got married at our venue’

Earlier this year, Mark and Debby even tied the knot at their own event space which they created.

Mark and Debby even got married at their event space.

She hopes to host more weddings going forward.

She said: “We had our own wedding there in May.

“We built a marquee with a special patio, used outside caterers, and dined inside.

The duo who run the venue hope to drive more awareness for the venue. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We’ve hosted small, intimate weddings successfully, using marquee space for ceremonies and catered meals.

“People are often searching for intimate venues, and our space works perfectly for that.”

Inside the planning challenges for Dramin Hoose

She says the biggest challenge has been dealing with Moray Council during the planning process, which delayed their opening to the end of 2023.

However, she is glad they managed to overcome this challenge and make it a success.

Debby said: “We had a difficult time with the council.

“It took about a year and a half to get approval before we could even open. They delayed everything they could.

Jordan and Debby pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We did everything they asked: disabled ramps, visual impairment dots in windows and everything.

“Then, when we were ready to open, they came back and said our toilet wasn’t suitable for disabled access, even though the plans had been approved.

“So we had to build a new accessible toilet, knocking through the whole back of the building and it delayed things.

Inside the venue. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She added: “The process was frustrating, but thanks to persistence and external help, we finally opened.

“We’re proud of the space.

“Recently, we hosted a party, and everyone commented on the high standard and we spent a lot of money to finish it properly.

“We continue to plough money back into the business.”

The Dramin Hoose’s future plans

The event space holds up to around 30 to 35 people.

Debby is focused on holding more events while ensuring the venue keeps its charm and exclusive access.

The daughter and mum duo who run the space. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She added: “We’re focusing on private events, small weddings, and special tasting nights.

“We want to maintain the intimate feel of the venue and avoid turning it into a large public space. It’s a unique, personal spot, and that’s what makes it special for our guests.

The Dramin Hoose is a modern and rustic decor event space on the outskirts of Rothes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It started as a personal project and grew into something much more. It’s been a lot of work, but it’s been worth it.

“The space is now fully functional, welcoming, and completely private for guests.”

Click here to find out more about The Dramin Hoose near Rothes. 

Conversation