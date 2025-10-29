New Glen of Rothes Fishery owner opens up on journey from school exclusion to distillery engineer, rally driver and now entrepreneur

Brett Mckenzie leads a busier life than most.

If coming home from his day keeping Speyside distilleries up and running, raising a family and competing in Scottish rally stages wasn’t enough, he’s taken on running a business.

After the sad closure of the Glen of Rothes Trout Fishery earlier this year, the tranquil spot off the A941 Elgin road is back on the go with Brett and his dad, David at the helm.

Having spent the best part of 30 years together fishing at the local spot, they are hoping for a successful new future for the business.

The Press and Journal went to visit Brett at the new fishery to find how the business was brought back to life and more, including:

How despite a bumpy journey through school, he landed a top apprenticeship.

The struggles in juggling work, family life and starting a new business.

Combining this with competing for a Scottish Rally Championship series.

And what the future holds for the new fishery team.

From school exclusion to distillery engineering specialist

Brett grew up in Elgin, attended Elgin Academy and spent his younger years fishing with his dad.

For Brett, school was a bumpy ride with several regrets, one of which left him excluded thanks to a fight.

However, he did manage to experience the modern academy building during his final year of classes.

But outside school, Brett was working hard with local garage owner and rally driver Mike Grant.

He said: “I thought it looks better on your CV when you were applying for apprenticeships, that you were in doing all this work off your own back.”

It worked.

Brett landed an apprenticeship with Chivas Brothers and was trained as an engineer in Aberdeen at Tullos Training.

Now back in Elgin, Brett manages maintenance and compliance for 16 sites across Speyside, including 12 distilleries.

It has given him an eye into what’s required behind the scenes in running a business, and gave him the confidence to take over running of the Glen of Rothes Fishery.

Juggling new business and family life…

Juggling full-time work and setting up a new business might be enough for some.

For Brett, it is only part of his busy life.

He has two young children with his partner Nicole Laing, who is a trained chef.

The pair “hit it off” 13 years ago on a night out in Elgin after being introduced through a mutual friend.

She works as the chef at The Ark nursery and picks up some evening work at Scribbles.

Nicole also plans to offer her culinary creations for peckish anglers, a service they hope to expand in the future.

They work together to manage childcare.

Brett said the current costs of putting kids into nursery has stopped Nicole being able to work as much as she’d like.

“It’s been quite a hectic year this year,” he said.

“My son was born just in December last year, we’ve taken the fishery on, a massive undertaking, and I’ve done a full season rallying this year.”

…with a career in rallying

Brett said: “I’ve always been into racing and rallying my entire life.”

His extra circular activities with Mike Grant led him into rally car servicing.

In 2017, he took the plunge to buy a rally car of his very own.

Competing in the Scottish Rally Championship, you will have seen Brett and his co-driver Barry Young if you attended this year’s two Speyside Stages in April.

Sitting fifth overall and second in his class, Brett could be set to win the season following the final event in December after a whole lot of “luck”.

He said: “Once the kids are in bed I’m out to like 3am.

“Next year with the fishery going on, and the costs of rallying I’m probably going to take a bit of a step back from it.

“I will still try and do my local ones, but I think most of my spare time’s going to be at the fishery.”

Bringing fishery back after tragic closure

Brett’s work into the early hours has continued since taking over the Glen of Rothes Fishery.

The business closed back in May after the previous owner, Zipper, passed away.

Reflecting fondly on his memories of spending many a “calming” family afternoon by the water, he offered his dad the chance to run it together.

Off the back of a hip operation, his dad David Mckenzie has been taking a step back from working.

Brett said: “I floated the idea to him and said if I take it on and handle all the business side of stuff, do you want to run it?

“He’s excited to be coming here and running this place, and I’ll be here weekends and nights after my work.”

Brett has been battling the overgrown state the fishery had developed into since taking over.

He spent “days and days” with a flail grass cutter on the back of a quad bike, slashing thick vegetation.

But now, along with a refurbished shed and fish delivered, the Glen of Rothes Fishery is now ready for anglers.

What are the plans for the new fishery?

Brett said: “What we’re wanting to do going forward is make it a bit more family friendly.

“I think traditionally this place has just been just a typical old-man fishery.

“We’d like to try and put in a standalone shop and have a coffee type-thing in there or a separate food truck as well.

“We’re going to put in a kids park.

“A lot of grandkids will come with their grannies or grandads to come fishing, but in 20 minutes they’re bored.

“So they can go to the park.”

Brett is keen to take it one step further, installing pontoons and ramps for easy wheelchair access.

But these aspirations are on hold until the business is proven a success.

Brett’s prices give anglers the chance to pay less or more depending on the time they spend by the water.

He estimates a visit could cost between £6-8 depending on how many fish they catch.

“Compare that to a day’s golfing.

“Or a day’s rallying”, he joked.

Until March 2026, Glen of Rothes Trout Fishery is open Wednesday-Sunday 9am to 5pm (8am on weekends). More information can be found on social media.

