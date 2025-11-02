Fast food giant McDonald’s plans to give their Elgin shop a major makeover

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

In this week’s edition, we look at how the McDonald’s in Elgin could be given a makeover.

Expansion plans for a Lossiemouth dentist have been revealed.

But first, we look at signage for the new owner of a former Arnold Clark dealership.

APPROVED: Signage for new owners of former Arnold Clark dealership

In June, we revealed Buckie businessman Charles Milne bought one of the Arnold Clark dealerships in Elgin and wanted to give it a major makeover.

The modern showroom at 2 Linkwood Place was most recently home to the Arnold Clark Renault and Dacia dealership.

Now managing director of Regency, Charles Milne has been given planning permission to install five illuminated signs there.

The total investment with the purchase and redevelopment is £2.6 million.

SUBMITTED: Move to larger premises for Lossiemouth dentist

Lossie Dental Practice wants to transform the first floor of a High Street building into a new practice.

The property at 56 High Street is currently used as a dance studio.

It comes as the dental practice is hoping to move into bigger premises as they have outgrown their current home on Clifton Road.

The plans show the first floor space will be converted to include four treatment rooms, a staff room, and a reception and waiting area with seating for 12 people.

Meanwhile, the ground floor will become a separate unit.

It will remain in its current use, or be used for a Class 10 (non-residential institutions) purpose, such as education, a public library, a museum, or a place of worship, and will be leased out.

The entrance, stair and toilets will be shared in the building as a whole.

SUBMITTED: Elgin town centre building refurbishment

Independent optician McLachlan (Elgin) Limited wants to carry out £146,000 worth of work to their Elgin practice.

A building warrant proposes that the ground floor and second floor of 25 Commerce Street will be refurbished and updated.

Other work includes waterproofing and lining the existing basement file store.

Since 1962, the firm has been operating in Scotland.

They have practices in Cumbernauld, Kilsyth, Buckie and Forres too.

REFUSED: Biomass plant near Elgin

It has been a bad week for a developer hoping to build a new biomass plant near Elgin.

Acorn Bioenergy was eyeing up a site in Longmorn, about two miles south of the town, for an anaerobic digestion plant which would have had a capacity of 100 gigawatts of energy per year.

They appealed to the Scottish Government after councillors unanimously voted down proposals in April.

However, now their appeal has been turned down by the Scottish Government.

Council planners previously disputed Acorn Bioenergy’s claims the site is actually renewable.

Meanwhile, Acorn strongly condemned the council’s analysis of their plans, which they argue used no “rational analysis”

Other concerns include the development would see too many HGV vehicles travelling up and down the A941 Rothes road.

Acorn had said the plant would have created 15 jobs and produce enough biomethane to heat around 8,000 homes.

The project attracted 51 objections.

APPROVED: New vision for ‘Ainsley Harriot home’

Plans to transform an empty shop in Keith famously known for having a lifesize cutout of Ainsley Harriot in its upstairs window have been approved.

Cameron Christie will use the property at 60 Union Street as a secondary part of his home.

The building was previously the home of Speyside Stoves.

In recent years, endless drivers on the A96 in the town have spotted the bizarre cut-out of the well-known TV chef Ainsley Harriot in the top window.

SUBMITTED: New Tesco could be coming to Elgin

Earlier this week, we revealed how Tesco is eyeing up a new Elgin location as part of expansion plans.

They want to create a new Tesco Express store within the Findrassie housing development.

Plans submitted to Moray Council reveal two commercial units could be merged to create the new shop.

SUBMITTED: Elgin Brewers Fayre could be demolished

Earlier this week, we also reported on how Premier Inn wanted to demolish Elgin Brewers Fayre to make way for a hotel extension.

The development would add 20 new bedrooms to the existing Premier Inn, increasing capacity to 135 rooms in total.

The two-storey guest accommodation block will also include a smaller breakfast room on the ground floor for hotel guests only with seating for up to 81 people.

SUBMITTED: McDonald’s Elgin makeover

Fast food giants McDonald’s have revealed plans to give their Elgin restaurant on Linkwood Place a major makeover.

The dining area will feature new booths, tables, chairs, and USB charging points, along with updated decor and glazing.

Meanwhile, the number of seats will be reduced from 97 to 89 due to layout changes.

The toilets will be upgraded to meet 2025 standards.

The restaurant will also gain a redesigned service counter with McDelivery integration, new digital menu boards, and enhanced self-order kiosks for an improved customer experience.

On the outside, the shop front will be redecorated and the main entrance will be moved with a new sliding door.

The drive thru booth windows will be replaced too.

Meanwhile, the designated parking area at the drive-thru will be moved and block paving replaced.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

