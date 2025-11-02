Fast food giant McDonald’s plans to give their Elgin shop a major makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Fast food giant McDonald’s plans to give their Elgin shop a major makeover

This week's planning round-up also includes an Elgin town centre building refurbishment and Lossie Dental Practice's expansion plans.

By Sean McAngus
McDonald's in Elgin. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
McDonald's in Elgin. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy all of the most interesting planning news.

In this week’s edition, we look at how the McDonald’s in Elgin could be given a makeover.

Expansion plans for a Lossiemouth dentist have been revealed.

But first, we look at signage for the new owner of a former Arnold Clark dealership.

APPROVED:  Signage for new owners of former Arnold Clark dealership

In June, we revealed Buckie businessman Charles Milne bought one of the Arnold Clark dealerships in Elgin and wanted to give it a major makeover.

The modern showroom at 2 Linkwood Place was most recently home to the Arnold Clark Renault and Dacia dealership.

The site when it was home to an Arnold Clark dealership in Elgin.

Now managing director of Regency, Charles Milne has been given planning permission to install five illuminated signs there.

The total investment with the purchase and redevelopment is £2.6 million.

SUBMITTED: Move to larger premises for Lossiemouth dentist

Lossie Dental Practice wants to transform the first floor of a High Street building into a new practice.

The property at 56 High Street is currently used as a dance studio.

The Lossiemouth town centre building pictured as potential new home for Lossie Dental Practice.

It comes as the dental practice is hoping to move into bigger premises as they have outgrown their current home on Clifton Road.

 

The plans show the first floor space will be converted to include four treatment rooms, a staff room, and a reception and waiting area with seating for 12 people.

Meanwhile, the ground floor will become a separate unit.

Floor plan for the first floor revealed.

It will remain in its current use, or be used for a Class 10 (non-residential institutions) purpose, such as education, a public library, a museum, or a place of worship, and will be leased out.

 

The entrance, stair and toilets will be shared in the building as a whole.

SUBMITTED: Elgin town centre building refurbishment

Independent optician McLachlan (Elgin) Limited wants to carry out £146,000 worth of work to their Elgin practice.

A building warrant proposes that the ground floor and second floor of 25 Commerce Street will be refurbished and updated.

Other work includes waterproofing and lining the existing basement file store.

The property pictured. Image: Google Maps

Since 1962, the firm has been operating in Scotland.

They have practices in Cumbernauld, Kilsyth, Buckie and Forres too.

REFUSED: Biomass plant near Elgin

It has been a bad week for a developer hoping to build a new biomass plant near Elgin.

Acorn Bioenergy was eyeing up a site in Longmorn, about two miles south of the town, for an anaerobic digestion plant which would have had a capacity of 100 gigawatts of energy per year.

They appealed to the Scottish Government after councillors unanimously voted down proposals in April.

Artist impression of gas plant.
A visualisation of the plant from the north looking south. Image: Arthian/Moray Council.

However, now their appeal has been turned down by the Scottish Government.

Council planners previously disputed Acorn Bioenergy’s claims the site is actually renewable.

Meanwhile, Acorn strongly condemned the council’s analysis of their plans, which they argue used no “rational analysis”

Other concerns include the development would see too many HGV vehicles travelling up and down the A941 Rothes road.

What the plant could have looked like from the houses on the other side of the A941 near Benriach distillery. Image: Arthian/Moray Council.

Acorn had said the plant would have created 15 jobs and produce enough biomethane to heat around 8,000 homes.

The project attracted 51 objections.

APPROVED: New vision for ‘Ainsley Harriot home’

Plans to transform an empty shop in Keith famously known for having a lifesize cutout of Ainsley Harriot in its upstairs window have been approved.

Cameron Christie will use the property at 60 Union Street as a secondary part of his home.

The cutout of Ainsley Harriot.

The building was previously the home of Speyside Stoves.

In recent years, endless drivers on the A96 in the town have spotted the bizarre cut-out of the well-known TV chef Ainsley Harriot in the top window.

SUBMITTED: New Tesco could be coming to Elgin

Building being eyed up by Tesco. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Earlier this week, we revealed how Tesco is eyeing up a new Elgin location as part of expansion plans.

They want to create a new Tesco Express store within the Findrassie housing development.

Plans submitted to Moray Council reveal two commercial units could be merged to create the new shop.

SUBMITTED: Elgin Brewers Fayre could be demolished

Brewers Fayre.

Earlier this week, we also reported on how Premier Inn wanted to demolish Elgin Brewers Fayre to make way for a hotel extension.

The development would add 20 new bedrooms to the existing Premier Inn, increasing capacity to 135 rooms in total.

The two-storey guest accommodation block will also include a smaller breakfast room on the ground floor for hotel guests only with seating for up to 81 people.

SUBMITTED: McDonald’s Elgin makeover

Fast food giants McDonald’s have revealed plans to give their Elgin restaurant on Linkwood Place a major makeover.

The dining area will feature new booths, tables, chairs, and USB charging points, along with updated decor and glazing.

Meanwhile, the number of seats will be reduced from 97 to 89 due to layout changes.

McDonald’s pictured in Elgin.

The toilets will be upgraded to meet 2025 standards.

The restaurant will also gain a redesigned service counter with McDelivery integration, new digital menu boards, and enhanced self-order kiosks for an improved customer experience.

Floor plan for transformation.

On the outside, the shop front will be redecorated and the main entrance will be moved with a new sliding door.

The drive thru booth windows will be replaced too.

Meanwhile, the designated parking area at the drive-thru will be moved and block paving replaced.

 

Drawing impression of McDonald’s Elgin refurbishment.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Read more from Elgin

Conversation