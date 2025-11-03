Behind the bar of Elgin’s Wetherspoon teaching pub etiquette to new drinkers and cracking down on indoor vaping

The UK’s most northerly Wetherspoon, the Muckle Cross, is one of Elgin’s most popular pubs.

It’s so popular that on days like Mad Friday, pub manager Leigh Ellis told the P&J it has beaten Wetherspoon chains in Glasgow in takings.

Having started her role just months before lockdown, she was learning the ropes of the Muckle Cross before having to take the pub through the pandemic.

During that, she came to grips working with newly-legal drinkers, teaching them pub etiquette and cracking down on sneaky vaping.

She now has high hopes the pub can continue being a local destination and play its part in helping grow Elgin’s town centre.

The Press and Journal met with Leigh to find out the surprising freedom managing a Wetherspoon chain brings and more, including:

How a pub in Elgin competes with those in Glasgow.

The challenge in teaching pub etiquette and cracking down on indoor vaping.

How Wetherspoon is playing a part in Elgin’s town centre development.

And what the pub’s hopes are for the future of the town centre.

Behind the bar of the Elgin pub that beats Glasgow in takings

JD Wetherspoon picked up the pieces left by Halfords, the previous occupant of their High Street site almost 25 years ago.

Before then, Leigh said the site was a bicycle shop and children’s home, something she struggles to imagine when looking at the pub floor now.

Across three floors, with the top two toilets, office space and staff facilities, the pub is larger than you might expect when viewed from the High Street.

Leigh said: “My favourite days are Mad Friday, Bonfire night and the MacMoray Festival.

“We are hoachin and are able to speak to people that maybe aren’t regulars, but show them how we do.

“Two years ago we beat a couple of the Glasgow pubs in takings for Mad Friday.

“I pride myself on the fact we are quite fast.”

Leigh spoke very highly of her 39-strong team and many of her staff have worked at the pub for years, some longer than her.

She believes this gives the Muckle a teamwork and efficiency advantage over pubs that may rely more on employing students.

What is it like managing a Wetherspoon?

“As much as it is a chain,” Leigh said.

“It’s also your local bar, and everyone that works in here is local.”

For Leigh, she sees the Muckle as a pub where staff “get their wings and fly on somewhere else” but said they “always come back.”

But she believes Wetherspoons has still given her a lot of freedom to manage the pub like you would your local, and her regulars are “so well behaved.”

She celebrates her regulars’ birthdays, as well as the pub’s, as she feels both people and businesses deserve to “celebrate how old they are.”

The pub is also decorated with various displays throughout the year.

Her aim in the role is to create a social space that is not reliant on drinking, welcoming visitors, families and those who drop in for a short before moving along elsewhere.

She said: “I like the thought of families being able to have somewhere to come where the kids don’t get bored.

“I’ve got colouring activities, with glue sticks and googly eyes.

“There’s also board games and a bookshelf.

“I want it to feel homely.”

Struggles with vaping and teaching young customers pub etiquette

Part of creating the homely atmosphere means not having people on the door at weekends, Leigh said “We don’t need them.”

This is despite the challenge in managing her fair share of newly-legal groups venturing into a pub for the first time.

Many of them pick the Muckle as the pre-drinks spot of choice, thanks to the competitive prices and ease of ordering off the Wetherspoon app.

“The grownups know how to behave in pubs because they were brought up to behave properly in pubs.

“I think a lot of the young ones when they come in now don’t really know how to behave to begin with.

“Running around, climbing on the chairs and all of that.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for a laugh.

“But I’m not here for a laugh where you’re going to get injured, and where I have to fill out more paperwork than is needed on a Friday or Saturday night.”

“I generally cut it before it becomes a problem, and I have a bit of banter with them.”

But vaping is also proving to be “such an issue” for Leigh, especially once the drinks start flowing.

With bars like Foggies in Elgin that allow vaping indoors, she finds many visitors to the Muckle get into the “habit” of vaping inside, and bring the habit into her pub.

‘I’ve never wanted to work for any other company’

But for Leigh, these are minor nuisances to a managerial job she loves, having previously spent her time in Elgin bouncing between different jobs over the years.

She attended Elgin Academy and has lived in the town for the past 22 years, thanks to both of her parents being in the armed forces.

Speaking about joining Wetherspoon, she said: “It’s one of the best companies I’ve ever actually worked for in the sense of looking after their staff.

“All the non-contractual benefits that we have as employees, I don’t think I’ve seen it anywhere else in any other company I’ve worked for.”

One of these benefits is called “Tell Tim”, and allows any Wetherspoon staff member to bring ideas directly to head office and the executive team.

Leigh said she previously used a Tell Tim to suggest they use a Buckie baker to supply their morning rolls, which are exclusive to Scottish Wetherspoon pubs.

“I think that’s the nice part, they take consideration of the people who are actually having to implement this stuff.”

What does having a Wetherspoon do for Elgin’s town centre?

National chains have very specific ways of operating and Wetherspoon, despite the freedom Leigh has, is no different.

Leigh believes these large brands offer a familiarity to the High Street, and brings people into the town centre.

This helps introduce more people to the passionate small-business entrepreneurs that Elgin is full of.

She said: “People will google a Wetherspoon if they’re just travelling through Elgin and they need to stop somewhere.

“Because we’re on the High Street, and where you park you have to walk past things, the small niche things then get noticed that way as well.

“People are looking for big brands and then they find and stumble upon smaller businesses.

“I would love the St Giles Centre to come back with a mixture of big brands and a couple of pop ups as well.”

Could Elgin’s town centre Bid ever come back?

Outside of Wetherspoon, Leigh is currently leading the untangling of Elgin Bid from the town centre.

She took over as chairwoman just weeks before businesses voted against its renewal, and now thinks it will struggle to return.

Elgin Bid played a role in the town centre’s development, and even had the keys for a number of vacant properties on the High Street to help promote them to buyers.

According to Leigh, the properties were being viewed, but the cost to do them up was “too much” for businesses.

It’s why she values plans like the former Gordon Arms transformation, giving opportunities for people to come to the town centre and be supported by larger brands like Wetherspoon.

She said: “The reason why Elgin Bid fell through is because of the lack of communication.

“It’s not their fault, but Elgin Bid neglected the nightlife aspect as well because they worked 9-5.

“I also think the council saying that they were abstaining didn’t help.

“I really wanted to push the connection more, and make sure Bid communication actually went through a proper process.

“It’s a shame because I wanted my time to help, but it is what it is.”

Read more Elgin town centre stories