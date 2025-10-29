Supermarket giant Tesco eyeing up Elgin expansion with new town location

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

Supermarket giant Tesco eyeing up Elgin expansion with new town location

This move is part of the supermarket's expansion plans in Elgin.

By Sean McAngus
Tesco's current store in Elgin. Image: DC Thomson
Supermarket giant Tesco is eyeing up a new Elgin location as part of expansion plans.

The firm has had a Tesco Extra on Blackfriars Road for years.

In 2014, they tried to open a larger Tesco Express store inside what it is now home to Humble Burger and Foggies in the north of Elgin.

However, councillors rejected the plans after officers ruled there was insufficient parking space to cater for an expanded grocery shop.

Now they want to create a new Tesco Express store within the Findrassie housing  development.

Building being eyed up by Tesco. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The plans reveal two commercial units could be merged to create the new shop.

One of the units was previously earmarked for dentist practice 8to8 Dental.

However, plans have been withdrawn and they are eyeing up another spot in the town at Victorian Crescent.

What is the Findrassie development?

The Findrassie housing development in the north of Elgin is currently under construction.

This will see up to 1,650 new homes, a new primary school, retail units and dozens of new roads built over the next 20 to 25 years.

This development has been spearheaded by Pitgaveny Estates with Moray Council and extends over what is currently predominantly farmland.

Drone photo of Findrassie homes.
Some homes at Findrassie are already occupied while construction continues. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In total, the site extends to a massive 135 hectares, which is about a quarter of the size of the entire RAF Lossiemouth base.

While Pitgaveny Estates is the principal landowner, construction of the Findrassie houses themselves are being undertaken by different developers.

 

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have already started building homes, with planning permission already secured for more.

Meanwhile, Inverness-based Rennie Property Consultants is advertising commercial plots for sale or lease.

Tesco has been approached for comment.

