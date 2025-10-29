Supermarket giant Tesco eyeing up Elgin expansion with new town location

Supermarket giant Tesco is eyeing up a new Elgin location as part of expansion plans.

The firm has had a Tesco Extra on Blackfriars Road for years.

In 2014, they tried to open a larger Tesco Express store inside what it is now home to Humble Burger and Foggies in the north of Elgin.

However, councillors rejected the plans after officers ruled there was insufficient parking space to cater for an expanded grocery shop.

Now they want to create a new Tesco Express store within the Findrassie housing development.

The plans reveal two commercial units could be merged to create the new shop.

One of the units was previously earmarked for dentist practice 8to8 Dental.

However, plans have been withdrawn and they are eyeing up another spot in the town at Victorian Crescent.

What is the Findrassie development?

The Findrassie housing development in the north of Elgin is currently under construction.

This will see up to 1,650 new homes, a new primary school, retail units and dozens of new roads built over the next 20 to 25 years.

This development has been spearheaded by Pitgaveny Estates with Moray Council and extends over what is currently predominantly farmland.

In total, the site extends to a massive 135 hectares, which is about a quarter of the size of the entire RAF Lossiemouth base.

While Pitgaveny Estates is the principal landowner, construction of the Findrassie houses themselves are being undertaken by different developers.

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have already started building homes, with planning permission already secured for more.

Meanwhile, Inverness-based Rennie Property Consultants is advertising commercial plots for sale or lease.

Tesco has been approached for comment.

