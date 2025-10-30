Elgin Brewers Fayre could be demolished in Premier Inn’s expansion plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin Brewers Fayre could be demolished in Premier Inn’s expansion plans

The plans submitted involve knocking down the Linkwood Lodge Brewers Fayre.

By Sean McAngus
Brewers Fayre in Elgin
Brewers Fayre has served the Elgin area since the 1980s. Image: Google

Major hotel chain Premier Inn wants to demolish Elgin Brewers Fayre as part of a major redevelopment.

The restaurant on Linkwood Way next to the A96 Aberdeen road has served the community since the 1980s.

Last year, Premier Inn owner Whitbread announced plans to slash its chain of branded Brewers Fayre and Beefeater restaurants by more than 200, which included its Elgin site.

Now they want to tear down the building to make way for a hotel extension.

The development would add 20 new bedrooms to the existing Premier Inn, increasing capacity to 135 rooms in total.

Inside the Brewers Fayre.

After the development is completed, the number of parking spaces will go up from 151 to 171.

The two-storey guest accommodation block will also include a smaller breakfast room on the ground floor for hotel guests only with seating for up to 81 people.

Bosses say this move comes to meet demand for hotel rooms.

The Linkwood Lodge Brewers Fayre was a familiar dining spot for locals and visitors for years.

The restaurant operated adjacent to the Premier Inn stands out in Elgin with a pagoda roof.

Its removal signals a shift in focus for the site from serving the wider public to exclusively accommodating overnight visitors.

Plans to replace restaurant

Documents submitted with the planning application confirm the development would sit within the existing hotel grounds and require no change of use.

The design includes modern energy-efficient measures in line with current Scottish building standards.

The restaurant pictured.

Highly efficient air source heat pumps and other equipment will be installed to meet the heating, cooling and hot water demands.

Meanwhile, energy efficient LED lighting will be specified internally and externally with appropriate control strategies to avoid excessive usage and light pollution.

This development marks a new strategy by Whitbread, the parent company, to focus on making its hotel business more profitable and growing it, as demand for its restaurants falls and costs rise.

