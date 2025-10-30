Elgin Brewers Fayre could be demolished in Premier Inn’s expansion plans

Major hotel chain Premier Inn wants to demolish Elgin Brewers Fayre as part of a major redevelopment.

The restaurant on Linkwood Way next to the A96 Aberdeen road has served the community since the 1980s.

Last year, Premier Inn owner Whitbread announced plans to slash its chain of branded Brewers Fayre and Beefeater restaurants by more than 200, which included its Elgin site.

Now they want to tear down the building to make way for a hotel extension.

The development would add 20 new bedrooms to the existing Premier Inn, increasing capacity to 135 rooms in total.

After the development is completed, the number of parking spaces will go up from 151 to 171.

The two-storey guest accommodation block will also include a smaller breakfast room on the ground floor for hotel guests only with seating for up to 81 people.

Bosses say this move comes to meet demand for hotel rooms.

The Linkwood Lodge Brewers Fayre was a familiar dining spot for locals and visitors for years.

The restaurant operated adjacent to the Premier Inn stands out in Elgin with a pagoda roof.

Its removal signals a shift in focus for the site from serving the wider public to exclusively accommodating overnight visitors.

Plans to replace restaurant

Documents submitted with the planning application confirm the development would sit within the existing hotel grounds and require no change of use.

The design includes modern energy-efficient measures in line with current Scottish building standards.

Highly efficient air source heat pumps and other equipment will be installed to meet the heating, cooling and hot water demands.

Meanwhile, energy efficient LED lighting will be specified internally and externally with appropriate control strategies to avoid excessive usage and light pollution.

This development marks a new strategy by Whitbread, the parent company, to focus on making its hotel business more profitable and growing it, as demand for its restaurants falls and costs rise.

Read more Elgin stories: