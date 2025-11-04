For Abbie’s mum continuing her daughter’s Sparkle Foundation legacy is ‘amazing gift’ she never saw coming

When Abbie was just three years old, her mum already knew there was something that set her apart.

Even though she was only a toddler with brother Cameron three years older than herself, she was already “the boss”.

As a young child, she knew what to do to get what she wanted out of her mum and dad, organising her friends and plotting pranks on her big brother.

After she was diagnosed with terminal cancer, the Elgin youngster turned her natural determination, fight and sparkle to forming a legacy that has helped thousands since her death in 2017 aged just 15.

Tammy Main, Abbie’s mum, told the Press and Journal she knew from just three years old her daughter had a special inner drive.

She said: “I remember it specifically.

“Aged three she got her personality and she must have realised that if she shouted loud enough she could get what she wanted, she was a daddy’s girl.

“But also the things you don’t see at home. She used to go to child care for an hour with Cameron while I went to the gym.

“It was one of the first times I realised Abbie was the boss, because they told me. She ruled the roost, she knew what to do.”

Today Tammy is manager of Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation, the charity her daughter devised during the final months of her cancer battle. She told the Press and Journal why she sees the mission Abbie gave her as “a gift”.

Mischievous sense of humour

Growing up, Abbie was always pulling pranks and winding her family up.

Long-suffering Cameron was often on the receiving end of the plots his sister and their dad, Russell, would scheme together.

However, the two children also shared a close bond and would come together to play games and stage shows together and with friends.

Tammy said: “We loved playing pranks on each other. Frightening the life out of each other was what our family did.

“Abbie just thought her dad was hilarious, she would laugh and laugh at him. Their characters were very similar, and me and Cameron were more alike.

“They would be getting themselves up to mischief and into trouble and me and Cameron would just look at each other.

“Abbie knew what she wanted, but she was also so aware of the world around her.

“She was at home with me a lot during her treatment obviously. I would have the radio on listening to the music but she heard the news every hour.

“She became so interested in American politics. She wanted to meet Obama, she was interested in what Trump was doing, she talked about immigration and all these other things when she was anywhere between 10 and 15 years old.

“So she had her own opinions and wanted to talk about them.”

Feisty love of winning and teamwork

Through friends of friends, Abbie and her best friend Emma found their way into the Allstars and Stripes Cheer and Dance cheer squad.

The pals had been putting on dance and music shows at home, using a big bay window as a stage, for years.

Despite already being diagnosed with cancer by this time, Abbie threw herself into the team to embrace her passion of dance and music.

Tammy said: “She said she loved competition, but not on her own. Even as feisty as she was, she didn’t want to be the centre of attention.

“She wanted to perform as a team, share it with others. There were just five in the stunt team, maybe 20 in the show team.

“She loved the competing, she loved winning. She absolutely wanted to win everything, she loved a trophy.”

Finding her ‘inner sparkle’ cheerleading

Abbie kept performing as part of the cheer squad until the final month of her life while also coaching younger members.

She told her parents that competing brought out her “inner sparkle” and friends and family have credited the sport for keeping her healthy for as long as possible.

Tammy said: “She lived for cheer. Before that, she was kind of looking for something to motivate her.

“We’d go to the theatre or go shopping, but she said cheer got her out of her bed.

“She turned up at cheer with beautiful make up and hair. It had to be before she would leave the house. People didn’t know how much effort that took her.

“It could have been she was in bed until midday, she would then start getting ready and then go to the class at 5pm.

“It took her that whole day to get ready, get out of the house, get to her team, practise and perform.

“I can’t thank the team enough for giving Abbie that motivation to keep her going so long. It gave her something to aim for, compete for and win.”

In June 2017, just five months before her death in December that year, Abbie celebrated with her team winning a big competition.

Every year the team continues to honour Abbie with a special Sparkle Trophy, given in her memory.

It celebrates a child that shows the same qualities as Abbie, which are always being there for their team, giving 100% and supporting others.

Why Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation charity mission is ‘a gift’

Abbie devised what became Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation with her best friend Emma when she knew her cancer was terminal.

Together the young teens came up with a logo in her bestie’s bedroom, giving it a mission to help with “hospitals and stuff” so girls and boys facing the same challenges could receive the same support that had been so valued by Abbie and her family.

Tammy knew nothing about the plan, only learning about it from Emma in the hours after her daughter died on Christmas Day.

She said: “I didn’t know anything about it, until I got Abbie’s wishes. I knew there was something, but I just put it out of my head.

“I can’t remember if it was Christmas night or Boxing Day, but I messaged Christine (Emma’s mum) and said ‘I need the bits of paper now.’

“There were four A4 bits of paper and I read through what she wanted and I remember sitting there and I actually chuckled. I couldn’t believe it.

“The two things that stuck out were she wanted a cheer display at her celebration of life, which we did, and she wanted her own charity to help others.

“I was blown away, what an amazing gift.

“It was like she was saying ‘Mum, you’re going to need something to get you out of bed, you’re going to need to be busy, so I’m going to give you this and I know you’re going to do it.’

“You can’t not do what Abbie says. She knew I would do it.”

How Abbie’s Sparkle Lodge gives families same support

The “hospitals and stuff” mission Abbie gave her Sparkle Foundation may sound vague, but her family and friends know exactly what she meant.

For years the youngster had been receiving support from various charities to help bring some cheer to her and her family through the most difficult of times.

There were shopping trips to London, holidays to Disneyworld, a laptop so she could play games during spells in hospital and many more things.

Today the charity supports every child going through cancer treatment with a £100 voucher so they can spend it on what they like as well as bags full of treats.

But more than that, the charity also wants to help family make memories they can treasure forever.

In 2019 they opened Abbie’s Sparkle Lodge at Dalraddy Holiday Park near Aviemore, where families can stay for a break while getting special entry to local attractions including Highland Wildlife Park, Loch Insh Outdoor Centre and discounted meals at La Taverna.

Tammy said: “We would go camping at Glenmore in a big tent. I remember one time it was so cold there was ice on the inside of the tent. The kids loved to go into Loch Morlich.

“We used to take them there a lot, Cameron used to go running when he was training for his triathlon and Abbie just loved being there and going for pizza at La Taverna.

“She loved it there, she would go on long bike rides with her dad or up into the hills. There’s so much to do there, whether it’s summer or winter, that’s why we chose it.”

Making Abbie’s Sparkle Lodge ‘Abbie perfect’

The inside of the lodge is decorated in Abbie’s favourite rose gold, with kitchen fittings inspired by Disney characters, special starry bed spreads and, obviously, endless sparkles.

Tammy knows from Abbie’s experience how much of an impact a break can have for families with children going through cancer treatment.

She said: “We stayed at the Logan’s Fund caravan in Lossiemouth with Abbie. I actually started crying at the fact someone was going to give us a free week’s holiday.

“Abbie didn’t like me getting emotional. I just kept saying ‘Thank you so much for helping us’ through my tears.

“We have a guestbook and you can see how much they appreciate all the little touches we’ve added to make it ‘Abbie perfect’, as we say.

“Some families can’t even afford a holiday, let alone pay for all the extra things that are donated by Highland Wildlife Park, Loch Insh and others.

“I was on complete benefits during Abbie’s treatment, it was so hard. Some families come up from Edinburgh and Glasgow and need help with fuel just to get to Aviemore.”

The family also gets support running Abbie’s Sparkle Lodge from Aviemore-based The Dirty Laundry, who have been doing the laundry for free since it opened.

Tammy added: “I like to go and visit all the people in Aviemore who support us at the start and end of the season just to thank them.

“It means so much to us. Having the charity the size that it is means I can still do that too.

“I’m doing it for Abbie, I’m her mum, so there is that extra effort I will always put in.”

Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation has been chosen by Press and Journal readers to be recipients from the P&J Community Fund. You can donate online to support them and Clan Cancer Support HERE.

Businesses can support Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation and Clan Cancer Support through sponsorship of our annual charity gala. Contact us HERE.