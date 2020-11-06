Moray businessman warned he could face prison sentence following takeaway assault

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Moray businessman has been warned he could face prison after vandalising a takeaway during an assault.

Ian Taylor, who runs Elgin-based Speyfruit, threw oil around the Buckie eatery while shouting and swearing.

Yesterday the 62-year-old, who is better known as Pedro, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court having earlier pleaded guilty to the offences.

Taylor was a business partner of Nat Fraser, who is currently in jail for hatching the murder plot to kill his wife Arlene, and was best man at the couple’s wedding – but has since cut ties with his former friend.

© DC Thomson

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov told the fruit and vegetable dealer he could be at risk of joining Fraser behind bars following the incident at the S2 Takeaway on March 23.

She said: “I am anxious about compensation in this case because a certain amount of damage was caused to the commercial premises.

“Having said that, it doesn’t mean that’s all that’s going to happen.

“These are serious offences, particularly behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and the charge of assault.

“These matters will be punished in due course. They could carry a prison sentence.”

Taylor’s case was continued yesterday to allow further investigations to be done by prosecutors to clarify how much the West Church Street takeaway’s insurance will cover the costs of the damage.

© DC Thomson

Fiscal Karen Smith said: “The response from the complainer is that he has not claimed any insurance yet because he doesn’t wish to pay the excess.

“He’s hoping he will be compensated and will not have to pay.”

Taylor pleaded guilty to the three charges at an earlier hearing.

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm in the takeaway by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner and throwing oil around the premises.

He has also admitted further charges of vandalism by breaking a worktop counter and assault by repeatedly attempting to punch Asad Chaudhary on the head.

Taylor, of Burnside Road in Lhanbryde, who was representing himself in court, spoke only to confirm his name. His case was continued to later this month.