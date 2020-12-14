Something went wrong - please try again later.

A £6milllion Scottish Government support fund has been announced to help coach industry operators survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The sector has repeatedly called for assistance this year as tour bookings from home and abroad have plummeted.

Details of how the coach industry coronavirus support package will work are still being drawn up with applications expected to open in January.

Yesterday Buckie-based operator Maynes Coaches welcomed the announcement but warned the cash may not be enough on its own.

Operations director Kevin Mayne said: “It’s good that we’ve been recognised and the Scottish Government has acknowledged there’s an issue there.

“If the fund is spread out evenly across the country then it would only work out at about £2,000 per vehicle – which won’t even cover half the finance costs for a month.

“We don’t know how it’s going to work yet, whether companies who have invested in low-emission vehicles will get more or whatever.

“They’re also still talking about it at Westminster so there could be some more money coming to Scotland as part of Barnett consequentials if they agree a package too.

“Having been pushing for this since March it’s good to see the Scottish Government step into the breach to pull the industry back from its cliff-edge.”

About 200 coaches drove through the heart of Edinburgh in August as part of a “honk for hope” protest to highlight the plight of the industry.

Similar events have also been held across the UK as some firms have been forced to fold as income has fallen amid crippling finance costs for vehicles, which can cost up to £250,000 to buy.

David Urquhart Travel, which has closed its tour opeartions, and Shearings have been some of the biggest casualties in the industry so far.

Inverness-based D&E Coaches has called on the Scottish Government to mirror the support package pledged by the Northern Ireland Assembly – where grants of up to £8,000 have been pledged for the first vehicle then £4,450 for each additional one, up to a maximum of £100,000 per operator.

Graham Vidler, chief executive of the Confederation of Passenger Transport, has welcomed the coronavirus support package for the Scottish coach industry.

He said: “Coach operators provide essential services such as home-to-school and rail replacement journeys as well as helping get tourists to Scotland’s many tourist attractions.

“This funding will help support them through the winter with a view to getting back up and running next year.

“We will continue to push for similar support to be provided to all UK coach operators as a matter of urgency.”

The coronavirus support for the coach industry was confirmed by the Scottish Government as part of a £185million package that has also targeted sectors including taxi drivers, arts venues and travel agents.

One-off payments of up to £3,000 are also expected in January to help hospitality firms cope with the post-Christmas dip in demand.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said: “We have listened to businesses and this assistance will be provided on a sector-by-sector basis, targeted at those who need it most.

“Support will be provided to the tourism sector, details of which will be developed in consultation with the industry.

“I am listening to the needs of business and we will continue to review and refine our Covid-19 support offer within the available resources.”