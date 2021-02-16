Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Moray Council has insisted its Selkie dredger continues to be fit for purpose despite its excavator needing a new engine less than five years after launch.

The vessel has only recently returned to sea after months berthed in Buckie following the breakdown.

Senior officials have suggested corrosion from the salty sea air was to blame – while stressing they had learned lessons to stop it happening again.

© Jason Hedges / DCT Media

Concerns Selkie dredger can’t handle marine environment on Moray coast

However, concerns have been raised about why the Selkie dredger’s engine has broken down so soon after launching into the Moray Firth.

A £59,000 repair job was needed to allow the vessel to return to sea.

Keith and Cullen councillor Donald Gatt said: “It’s kind of surprising from the outside because you would expect it to be designed for operation in the maritime environment.”

Moray Council transportation manager Nicola Moss explained steps had been taken to ensure the excavator was covered as much as possible to prevent exposure to sea spray.

She added: “There has been a little bit of talk that potentially more modern plants are less suited to the marine environment than more old fashioned machinery.”

The vessel has been hit with several issues since it was launched in April 2016 amid hopes it would drive down costs for dredging harbours while generating extra revenue.

Priorities for the Selkie now it has returned to sea following its engine replacement include dredging a sand bank near the entrance of Burghead harbour, the entrance channel at Buckie and operations at other Moray ports including Findochty, Hopeman and Cullen.