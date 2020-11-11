Anger after early morning Moray to Inverness trains are reduced in timetable shake-up

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Commuters in Moray have hit out at a timetable shake-up poised to reduce the amount of morning trains.

A review of connections from Elgin to Inverness is due to remove one of the early shuttle services between the stations from next month.

The changes will mean the removal of the 7.28am weekday services from the Moray town through Forres and Nairn, which has had passenger numbers drop by about 80% during lockdown.

However, confusion has been created due to the early morning 7.06am service being missing from current online timetables.

ScotRail says the earlier service is due to remain and will return the website once the new timetable has been confirmed.

Southbound services are not due to be affected with passengers still able to arrive in Aberdeen shortly after 7am following the timetable change, which takes effect from December 13.

Meanwhile, regular commuters have hit out at the reduction in services – warning it could cause extra crowding on the remaining services.

Morna Abernethy, who lives in Elgin and works at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, said: “The early Inverness to Aberdeen trains are still working so you are fine if you are a key worker doing the opposite journey.

“Less trains for key workers will push everyone on the same train.”

Elgin resident Kevin Boath, who works in retail in Inverness, said: “The early morning trains are already quite busy with workers heading to Inverness, quite a few ScotRail staff also use them.

“There have been a lot of promises about improvements on the line but I haven’t seen any.”