Reduction of Elgin to Inverness trains due to Covid-19 to be ‘temporary’

ScotRail has stressed the reduction in early morning Elgin to Inverness connections will be “temporary”.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a huge reduction in passengers using the railway for leisure and business purposes.

This week it was revealed that a timetable change next month will lead to the removal of the 7.28am service from Elgin to the Highland capital – prompting concern from regular commuters.

ScotRail has said the decision was taken amid an 80% drop-off of passengers using the service, which also provides links from Nairn and Forres, during lockdown while saying they hope it can be “quickly reinstated” once demand increases again.

Moray MP Douglas Ross said: “I will be holding ScotRail to that commitment and making sure that rail travellers from Moray are not put at any further disadvantage.

“I understand that passenger numbers have been down due to the pandemic, but we should be not be limiting the opportunities for people to travel by train to work and I hope to see this service restored at the earliest opportunity.”