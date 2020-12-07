Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Elgin Christmas musical extravaganza Let it Snow is poised to beat coronavirus restrictions to go ahead in front of a live audience later this month.

The annual fundraising concert to support the motor neurone disease (MND) campaign launched by Garmouth resident Lucy Lintott has become a fixture of the local calendar since 2015.

Organisers were, however, struggling to find a suitable venue to allow the musical bash to go ahead this year in front of a live audience.

The regular home at St Giles’ Church was ruled out due to public health guidelines.

Now the Moray Sports Centre has stepped in to offer it a home, while providing space for an audience of about 100.

London-based producer Ryan MacKenzie, who is originally from Buckie, said: “We’re all disappointed that we’re still living under these tight conditions and, sadly, we can’t put on the full-scale glitz that people have come to expect from Let it Snow.

© Supplied by Let it Snow

“However, we wanted to give the people of Moray something to look forward to this Christmas and, more importantly, still raise money for Lucy’s Fight.

“We’ve been supporting the cause since our first show six years ago and we wanted to try our very best to ensure we could continue with our fundraising.

“We will still have all the Christmas favourites and we will make it as special as we possibly can. It would be wonderful if everyone would come out and support us.”

Let it Snow has attracted some of the best jazz musicians in the country to perform for an Elgin audience since its formation.

The production has also given local talent the opportunity to perform alongside world-class guests in the festive extravaganza.

Money raised from the shows has supported MND Scotland after organisers were inspired by the story of Mrs Lintott, who was diagnosed when she was just 19.

The campaigner has since defied medical expectations over the last six years to give birth to a baby boy earlier this year.

Changes to this year’s Let it Snow will include seating being arranged to ensure the Elgin audience maintains at least a two-metre distance from other groups.

Iain McWhirter, head of fundraising at MND Scotland, said: “I cannot believe this will be the sixth Let it Snow event for the Lucy’s Fight campaign.

© Supplied

“Although this year will be a different experience, I know everyone involved will make it a show to remember as usual.

“Every penny raised from local events like this will go towards helping us provide vital practical, emotional and financial support to families affected by MND and fund pioneering research which is taking us closer to a cure.

“People with MND need us more than ever and with your help we can make sure no one goes through it alone.”

Let it Snow will be held at Moray Sports Centre in Elgin on Friday, December 18 at 8.30pm and on Saturday, December 19 at 7.30pm. Admission is £20 for adults and £15 for under 16s.

Tickets are available online at www.forteproductions.co.uk or by calling 07935 254809.