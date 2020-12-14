Elgin youth group amps up services to target loneliness over Christmas

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin Youth Development Group have amped up their services to target isolation over Christmas months after a regular attendee took his own life.

The organisation usually closes over their Youth Cafe over festive period and reopens in January but will be staying open this year to provide vital support to their users.

Aimed at targeting loneliness, the youth group will be hosting blended online sessions as well as distanced walks to make sure everyone has access to support.

Youth team manager, Carol MacLennan said: “This year has really had a massive impact on young people.

“They’re missing family and friends, extended family – they’re missing a hug from their grannies and seeing their favourite auntie.

“We ourselves have had an added loss – Philip Polese – we lost him. He was very popular. He chose to take his own life and complete suicide.

“Young people have lost people this year. They’ve lost family and friends and Christmas will be amplifying loneliness.

“It’s a time for family and celebration, as it should be, but this can be difficult.”

An S2 pupil at Elgin High School, Philip Polese was 13-year’s-old when he ended his own life on October 31.

The Youth Cafe has been providing targeted support to his friends who are grieving his death and will continue to do so over Christmas.

Walks to “tackle loneliness and bereavement” will continue during winter to allow Mr Polese’s friends to “be together to talk through memories and feelings”.

‘Find someone to talk to’

The organisation was “extremely relieved” to reopen after lockdown and have now increased their sessions to twice per week.

As well as starting up their fitness partnership, they have even been able to run some cooking classes.

Ms MacLennan urged young people who were feeling isolated to “find someone to talk to” and while they will remain open to support their members, other organisations such as Childline or the Samaritans will always be available to listen.

Ms MacLennan added: “Next year we will really be focusing on mental health and wellbeing – particularly among boys – we’ve finally managed to get some of them to open up.

“If there’s one thing that we’ve learned this year its that young people need safe places and safe people to be around.

“Targeting loneliness and wellbeing is our main priority – it has to be.”

The Samaritans can be contacted for free on 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org.

Childline can also be contacted by phoning 0800 1111.